Jerry Seinfeld accidentally photobombed his daughter’s prom photos

Since it’s prom and graduation season here, my Facebook feed has been filled with friends’ kids’ prom photos, and people’s memories of going to prom. If you’re curious about celebrities’ prom photos, People and Us Weekly have shared a bunch. Two weeks ago, Hecate wrote about Sasha Obama’s lovely prom photos, and we also got to see photos of Michelle and Malia that night, but not President Obama. Hecate said that this was probably because Obama was running around, congratulating all the other families on their kids. Commenter Div thought that Obama was keeping it low key and Carmen said Obama didn’t want to make the night about him. Myrtle thought that maybe the former president was the one behind the camera. (Maybe he’s planning on giving Pete Souza a run for his money?)
One father who ended up in his child’s prom photo, though probably not in the way that he intended, was Jerry Seinfeld, who accidentally photobombed a picture that his wife, Jessica, took of their daughter, Sascha, and her date, Jack.
Jessica posted the shot of the couple on Instagram, Friday, with the caption, “I could not resist posting Couple of The Year and Jerry’s Rear. #PromRound2.” Sascha wore a long, kelly-green spaghetti-strap dress, and Jack wore a black tux, white dress shirt, and a black bowtie.
The Daily Mail notes that among the comments on the photo was one from bigspoonroasters: “Comedians in Shrubbery Bending Over,” a nod to Jerry’s Netflix show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
Jessica also had posted a picture of Sacha and Jack Thursday, when they were headed to another prom. Sascha wore a royal blue gown, and Jack wore the same tux and bowtie, and a periwinkle-blue shirt.
I’ve lost track of the number of times that I’ve realized after the fact that there was something awkward happening in a photo. While I’m hoping that there are pictures without Jerry’s backside in them (and, even better, ones where he’s intentionally posing with Sascha and Jack), Jessica probably didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to poke fun at her husband when she realized that his backside was in the frame of the second photo. Sascha and Jack look happy, though I also detect a bit of that look people get when they’ve been holding a smile for a while, wondering when the picture is going to be taken, and when they can stop smiling. I hope that they both enjoyed the two proms!
The first photo gave me a giggle.
Yeah, such a dad move, lol.
Nice to see she looks like a regular young girl going to prom with a kid from her class. Nothing looks ott.
Agreed. Beautiful smile and I hope they enjoyed the proms.
I find it genuinely funny. What is Jerry doing down there? Some gardening? Or is that where he stashes his weed?
That’s funny!
I’m willing to bet there was nothing accidental about this photobomb.
I mean, its Jerry Seinfeld, king of 90s comedy jokes. As I recall, photo bombing was a huge thing back in the day and it wouldn’t surprise me if he thought it would be a convo starter to pull some shenanigans so his daughter would get talked about.
A little extra publicity to ensure his little girl gets the press she deserves.
Thing is, it worked
That was no accident, I guarantee it. 😆
Jerry’s daughter looks like Julia Louis-Dreyfus!
I love both dresses. Those are some of my favorite shades – gem tones are just so beautiful.
It’s nice seeing celebrity kids having normal life experiences. I’ve seen some kids going to proms on instagram and they look older than I do – and I’m 29. And it kind of makes me sad – because I was in a rush to grow up at that age, but looking back it’s such a silly thing. There was one son of a famous makeup artist that I saw photos of, and he was at a festival of some sort. He looked like a guy in his mid 20s, he and his girlfriend were barely clothed, I think she had some pasties or a VERY tiny bikini top and a mesh shirt and barely there shorts. I’m not someone who is a prude about clothing. I never ever use that as a way to victim blame – I try to never victim blame as a general rule. I’m all for wearing what you want. But there was that brief moment of “oh my god, you’re BABIES” because I’m hitting a point in life that high schoolers are basically from another planet haha. But at the same time – a lot of these famous kids/kids of famous people live a waaaay more out there life than I do even when I was in college. They grow up sooo quickly.
I love the somewhat awkward arm from her date, though. It’s sweet.
I love this story.
And its such a Dad bum too, poking up in the air like that. My dad would do something like this.
Wow, except for higher thigh slits, prom dresses look exactly the same from the 1990s. I’m having flashbacks!
The thigh slits were really big this year, it seems.
Not everyone should have blonde hair. Yikes.
The sad part is that Jessica Seinfeld had the most beautiful naturally dark brown/almost black hair. I actually used to envy her hair something fierce. I get that she wanted to try going blonde, but it’s just awful on her and always makes her skintone appear gray. The color has never done anything for her, and I can’t believe she does not see that. What was once a very lustrous and shiny mane now looks like brittle straw. I wish so much that she would go back to being a brunette.
I am more distracted by the big ‘ol breast implants.
I agree, the shade is not flattering on her at all. She’s much prettier as a (presumably natural) brunette.
She probably did it because it’s easier to hide the gray.
She looks lovely in both of her dresses, but she looks like a normal young girl going to prom. No over the top make-up, or dresses that make her look like a real housewife. How refreshing.
When Jerry was pushing forty–I believe he was 39– he starting dating a girl the age of his daughter now. I wonder if he’d want a forty year old dating his child right now.
Am I the only one that was more trying to figure out the skyline? Like, what does Jerry Seinfeld’s house look like, what kind of view is there….Dad bum, so funny but let’s talk real estate!