John Legend: Dads are not babysitting their kids, they’re parenting

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are parents to Luna, three, and Miles, one. Both John and Chrissy created, produced and are nurturing two children together. Duh, right? We knew that. But as John discussed to Romper magazine, the fact that the father is the other parent is often forgotten. And he’s not whining about being forgotten, John said society has such a low bar for a father’s involvement that it puts all the weight and blame on the mother. John would like to see some changes, starting with people acknowledging a father watching his kids is parenting, not babysitting.
On his first date with Chrissy after Luna was born…
“People were shaming Chrissy for leaving the house, and didn’t say anything bad to me… Look, we’re both parents and we’re both going out. If you think that’s not appropriate — and first of all, you shouldn’t think that’s not appropriate — if you’re going to blame somebody, blame both of us, not just the mother.”
On the lack of changing tables in men’s bathrooms…
“It’s kind of assumed dads won’t change diapers, so facilities are built in a way that bakes that assumption in. And [that] then perpetuates the fact that dads won’t change diapers because they don’t even have a place to do it.”
On parenting two kids…
“I feel like we tag-team or we split, especially when Miles was first born and when it came to breastfeeding and having that be a regular part of the ritual with him…Chrissy had to tend to him more than I could, so I took it upon myself to be really make sure Luna was good. So we kind of split off that way… This is our job, together. We’re both parents and we make it work.”
On the historically low standards for dads…
“All the times when we’ve lowered the bar and have said dad is babysitting when he’s taking care of his own kids — no he’s not, he’s just parenting.”
John isn’t saying anything new. But I appreciate that he is making his point to everyone. Dads can’t think of themselves as babysitting, but other people can’t think of dads as babysitting either. It might sound silly to get caught up on the semantics of a phrase, but philosophy starts with language. I remember actually asking my husband a few times, “can you babysit tonight?” I didn’t really think about it, I don’t know if I was I being ironic or just throwing out a funny way to cover the childcare. But I distinctly remember feeling like I owed him time off if I slipped out to a movie or some other-out-of-the-house activity. He never suggested anything remotely like that but I still felt it.
This isn’t the first time John has spoken about mom-shaming. The incident he is referring too happened very soon after the birth of Luna and John addressed it at the time as well. Remember that Chrissy was suffering from postpartum when she was attacked for having dinner with her husband. I love that John has stayed consistent to his message, including partnering with Pampers to get Koala Kare to put changing stations in men’s restrooms. I even like that his message about changing diapers is not just make sure men have the resources to change diapers but that not providing those resources helps perpetuate the myth that men don’t change diapers (although some truly refuse). Obviously, John wants society to stop putting all the responsibility of child care on the mother. But he’s also suggesting that men want to share in the workload and hopes to break down the stigma of a man’s role as much as anything. That’s a nice take on it.
Omg, I love them so much. Chrissy is so outspoken and funny and John just rolls w it and lets her be her. I love seeing men support women. Oh, there’s also video of Luna negotiating w Mom to get some candy, it’s really cute. Chrissy and John were on Family Feud. She said she did a video w John and then they had sex. Everyone in the comments on DM was slamming her for it, i think that’s terrible. I feel like alot of people don’t like her because she’s not a quiet submissive woman.
I love this guy, and he’s so right. My friends with kids always say they need to ask their husband or boyfriend to babysit before they can make plans. I’m like, he’s their FATHER. Are you telling me that if you’re not around and haven’t put in a formal childcare request, he won’t take care of them? I have friend with a daughter and she can’t go out for longer than one dirty diaper because dad flat out refuses to change them. Won’t change a girl diaper for anything. Sorry state of affairs when one parent is considered the full-time parent and the other just “babysits”🙄.
So your friend carried their daughter in her womb for 9 months, gave birth to her and probably breastfeeds her and yet daddy dearest can’t change a few diapers until the kid is potty trained? Sounds like he isn’t very confident in his masculinity and has some very outdated ideas about being a dad.
You got that right! And the sorriest part of it is, he says he would change the diaper if the kid was a boy. Like only boy children need to be taken care of by dad or something.
@ Moses If, and that’s a big if because it could just be him making up excuses, that’s true that guy seems to be very uncomfortable with a lot of strange things. Who cares if it’s a girl, both sexes poop the same way. If they had a son and your friend said she wouldn’t change his diaper I’m sure he would be a-ok with that, hmmm…
“because dad flat out refuses to change them.”
I can not imagine procreating with such an arrogant jerk. I feel sorry for her.
While you’re right – it’s nothing new – I still love it. I really really like this guy. He seems like a good egg. And he’s so sweet with the kids, and he and Chrissy really seem like a match made in heaven. I’ll be devastated if these two ever break up.
you’re right. they seem like such a good pair I’d be really bummed if they didn’t make it work.
I love him! and maybe this is just my husband, but because he’s a divorced dad he’s had to do it all by himself so it doesn’t scare him, it’s just parenting. plus he’s so anxious to spend as much time with his kids as possible that he definitely doesn’t consider it babysitting.
I appreciate him saying that. When our kid was born especially during the first year, a lot of people were asking if the dad, my husband, helps out. And I was always confused by that question, he is not help, he is the parent.
Right? We have twins and when they were babies it was you take one I take one. A friend was over and they pooped and we each got up grabbed a kid and changed them. The friend asked if he always helps with the kids and he blorted out a snort laugh and said “I would hope I would help, my god they are my own children.”
Babysitting? What a strange thing to think when you’re parenting your own child. I have a very old dad who has some conservative views on certain things but even he never considered it babysitting when he was parenting me. That was just him being a dad and raising me. This whole babysitting thing comes across as being very selfish. Like doing your partner a favor by looking after your own child but ultimately attributing responsibility for child rearing to the mom.
I also agree about the changing tables. It’s honestly quite discriminating towards both moms and dads to put the tables only in the ladies bathroom.
I am IN LOVE with those babies! Luna looks just like her mom, and Miles is the spitting image of his dad. OMG. What a beautiful family, inside and out.
I was once out and I said that my husband is watching the kids. I was corrected quickly by an older woman and she said: he is parenting which is what he should do when you aren’t there, as I’m sure you do when he isn’t. This was about 10 years ago and it was like groundbreaking thinking for me. But she was sooooooo right.
Agree with all of what he says. So many times people are like “where are the kids? Is your husband babysitting?” if I’m out. Guarantee nobody asks if I am babysitting my own kids. I appreciate him using his platform to normalize TWO-PARENT PARENTING.
When I had my firstborn, my family came to visit that first week. I’ll never forget my aunt just booking a bus ride for my cousin and assuming my husband would drive him to the bus station, half an hour away, at 6 am. I put my foot down and was like no, I need him here. He needs to be with his baby too.