Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are planning to get preg right away

The house of Armani released some new photos from Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Montecito wedding – you can see the photos above, including a new look at the train of her wedding gown, and her reception look with some off-the-shoulder cap sleeves. I really like her reception look, and the wedding gown… well, it is what it is. She looked pretty and it wasn’t scandalous or bad or anything. I think it’s cool that they gave some of their exclusive wedding photos to a design house to publish for the first time – it seems off-brand for Pratt, but it’s a subtle, classy choice.

Meanwhile, did you know these two churchy, family-oriented types are prioritizing adding to their family right away? Get out of town, no one expected that!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are already looking to the future! A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the newlyweds, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, are ready to add a baby to the picture. Pratt, 39, shares 6-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and Schwarzenegger, 29, has often been seen bonding with the little guy.

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source says of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE the couple made a point of including Jack into their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” said the source. Schwarzenegger enjoyed the time she spent with father and son, added the insider.

“Katherine never minded that her dates with Chris many times involved a kid activity, like a matinee movie, or going to Disneyland,” said the source. “Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad.”

[From People]

Say what you will about Chris Pratt – and I generally do not care for him that much, just FYI – but he’s a great father. He’s always seemed so present and hands-on for Jack, and Jack is the most important person in his world. I tend to think that Pratt was just the kind of guy who likes to be married, and likes to be committed to someone and to have a solid family life, and I think he went out looking for a “nice girl” who would be a great stepmother to Jack. And I think Katherine was that nice woman. And yes, she’s totally getting pregnant on the honeymoon. I’ve been calling that since last year.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are smitten after a date night at R+D Kitchen

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are planning to get preg right away”

  1. Ann says:
    June 12, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Why are men praised for being “great” fathers just for doing the minimum?

    Reply
    • erika says:
      June 12, 2019 at 10:11 am

      because the world sucks.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      June 12, 2019 at 10:29 am

      Isn’t that ridiculous? Congrats, you DIDN’T abandon your kid when you got a new girlfriend!

      I don’t like him much anymore either for various reasons, but he does seem like a good dad and kind to kids.

      Reply
  2. Lennn says:
    June 12, 2019 at 10:10 am

    I’m bored already.

    Reply
  3. Cay says:
    June 12, 2019 at 10:13 am

    What does this woman do for a living?

    Reply
  4. Cay says:
    June 12, 2019 at 10:15 am

    “Katherine is like a big kid.” So, I’m guessing he didn’t marry her because of her intellectual conversational skills.

    Too shady for a Wednesday morning?

    Reply
  5. Chica71 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 10:17 am

    She’s already knocked up. The second how was probably just to throw off scent because they’ve been “practicing” since engagement.

    Reply
  6. Jegede says:
    June 12, 2019 at 10:25 am

    I absolutely believe it.

    I also think Kath Shriver was a virgin, till Pratt officially put a ring on it.💍💍

    #isaidwhatisaid.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment