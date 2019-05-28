Sasha Obama went to the prom and we all cried happy tears

Sasha Obama, the younger of the two Obama sisters (far right), was trending on Twitter over the weekend. Historically, we’re used to some “friend” selling out the Obama daughters and the right-wingnuts going into overdrive over whatever banal, young adult activity they participated in. I was hesitant to click the hashtag, but was blessed with photos of an all-grown-up Sasha and her date, Chris Milton, posing before they headed out to their prom:
And the country said, “aaaaaaaawwwwww.” They’re such a handsome couple! Not only did we get prom photos of Sasha to pin on our refrigerators, Michelle and Malia were at the prom pre-party, beaming and being all of us in that moment:
There are no photos of former President Obama from the pre-prom photoset but that’s probably just because he was running around, congratulating all the other families on their kids and making sure they saw how magnificent Sasha and her date looked. And they do, Sasha was lovely in her elegant, black column gown and her date was dashing his tux. In the photo with Malia, I see a white spray boutonniere on Chris’ lapel, but I don’t see any other flowers – do young ladies still wear corsages? As much as I love flowers of any kind, I was never a big fan of corsages. I felt they always kind of messed up the lines of whatever look I was going for.
In all, it was an emotional day for everyone. Initially, we thought someone was coming for Sasha and most were not having it:
The way #BlackTwitter was about to assemble when we saw Sasha Obama trending pic.twitter.com/UlaNRFh7K0
Me checking Twitter to make sure that Sasha Obama is okay. pic.twitter.com/bA7rli39iB
How everybody came ready to see why Sasha Obama was trending pic.twitter.com/BgTFRcEuPT
me when I saw Sasha Obama trending not knowing its just because her prom pics pic.twitter.com/WIXuK6xVwd
Once we calmed down, we were suddenly slapped with the passage of time. Just yesterday, Sasha was a smiling eight-year-old, holding her dad’s hand while walking across The White House lawn and now she’s off to prom? How’d that happen?:
looking at "Sasha Obama" like…… THEY GROW UP SO FAST pic.twitter.com/VFsJaXj2ib
Man Sasha Obama grew right in front of our eyes pic.twitter.com/Qm1Z1vkGKf
My baby Sasha Obama out there going to prom pic.twitter.com/7rNBjXdYIo
And lastly, we turned our attention to the latest candidate for America’s Most Scrutinized Person: Chris Milton:
I want to know Chris Milton’s background and GPA. I bet he is near perfection on paper.
Much respect to him for having the confidence to be willingly scrutinized by Black twitter for the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/6tVPDa0LnA
Researching this young man who took our baby sister Sasha Obama to prom pic.twitter.com/cz2LNxBnQu
"I took Sasha Obama to prom" should really be the only job reference he ever needs for the rest of his life. Well done, young man. pic.twitter.com/q1qyZNm8mk
Sasha Obama: "My dad will give us his credit card, so we don't have go to IHOP after prom"
Barack: pic.twitter.com/qkAQlNrnK4
The Obama family signed off on him so Chris is okay in my book. And bless him, I’ll bet he never imagined he’d be going to prom with a Secret Service officer:
My favorite part of Sasha Obama’s prom pictures. Just your typical 17 year old girl’s family’s secret service agent pic.twitter.com/douOdgVRAh
The boy’s bow tie is crooked!!!
I have a thing about crooked ties. Everyone looks beautiful and happy and I wish we had a picture of Barack with Sasha but maybe he was crying too much (I mean I would be).
I noticed that too! She looks adorable
My guess is Obama was keeping it low key and trying not to be photographed, or he “saw her off” at home since I don’t think this is the Obama’s backyard. My dad did the latter, because my date was terrified of him lol….and I can imagine that terror being x1000 when someone’s dad is President Obama.
I think President Obama stayed out of the photos because this was Sasha’s evening and he knew if he was in the pictures, they would make it all about him.
I like to think Barack was snapping all the shots! Sasha is drop dead gorgeous. WOW. I think Malia resembles Lisa Bonet in that second pic of her. Everyone looks so happy!
Such a lovely young woman. May her future be bright.
She really is such a lovely young woman from a lovely family.
@Hecate – Black Twitter has pointed out (and rightfully so) that we keep hearing about Malia’s business being put in the streets. Who she’s kissing, smoking at Coachella, her boyfriend at Harvard, drinking poolside at her private hotel. Malia has been the only one to have her private moments sold for tabloid fodder thus far. Black Twitter says part of that is because Malia has surrounded herself with white folx in the years since going away to college and they don’t have her back.
Oh no, so you think her “friends” are selling her out? 🤔 I hope not.
It’s most likely due to their ages. It was hands off for Malia too until she turned 18, and then the vultures descended. Sasha is still 17 and a minor, so they haven’t gone there. Yet.
I think black twitter is scraping the bottom of the barrel with that one. Likely it’s because Malia’s reached the age of being a paparazzi magnet.
@jaded LOL you tried it…but nah black twitter isnt scrapping. here’s whats happening:
of age or not…. if tabloids want you and you have a bunch of gfs who are kind of jealous and have racial ulterior motives —-doesnt matter if your 15 or 18 or 25 they will drag you in the tabloids, hence what is happening to Malia since even before she was 18
Yes, Sasha is lovely. She has grown into such a beautiful young woman. I so miss the warmth and dignity of the Obama White House.
Oh heavens yes. The sight of this beautiful, classy family does my heart good.
Undoubtedly the girls have, and will continue to face discrimination. I pray they will continue to find strength and solace in their rich family life, and wish them every success!
The Obamas remind us of what beauty looks like inside and out. I miss them so much.
I just finished listening to Becoming on audible (read by Michelle O) and it was so painful getting to the part where trump is elected. It wasn’t just that trump was a Republican with crappy horrible beliefs, but he was a terrible hateful person who went after Obama with the birth certificate nonsense for years. Michelle Obama says in the book she will never forgive him for that. How did we go from this lovely kind brilliant family to the trump’s? What’s wrong with our country?
I have unconditional love for this family and I’m thankful everyday for their continued safety.
I truly did not recognize Sasha when I first saw that first photo. Has she had a nose job? She looks like she has.
The picture of Sasha from 2008 and her prom picture now actually made me start to cry.
I know! I had forgotten how little she was. I hope she writes a memoir some day because it would be such a different perspective on life in the White House.
Me too, I felt my eyes start leaking for some unknown reason (ok, a very known reason – I really really really miss the Obamas, their dignity, compassion and kindness).
Lord, Sasha turned out gorgeous!!
She’s beautiful. Such lovely girls.
That is one good looking couple! Wow
These are lovely photos and so nice to see. The secret service officer is giving off very serious “don’t mess with me” vibes lol!
Just lovely. Her makeup and dress and hair are flawless. I always thought she was a cutie but she is really growing up into a beauty.
I love how so many of us used the word “lovely”. Because that’s what it is–just lovely!!
The Obamas have raised such wonderful daughters. Strong, smart, beautiful, talented, accomplished.
President Obama was the first presidential candidate I ever went door-to-door for, and I proudly voted for him twice.
I miss him, and his entire family every single day.
Me, too. Such class acts in the face of unprecedented hatred.
Yes. I worked in Obama’s 2008 campaign, and it was run like a well-oiled machine, but behind that was an earnest enthusiasm and hopefulness that I haven’t seen with any candidate since.
She looks so beautiful and grown up. Where did the time go?
Sasha is a beautiful young lady.
What a gorgeous family. And just noticing that Malia looks a bit like Barack’s mother.
both barack and malia look just like barack’s grandfather, his mom’s dad. there’s a photo of him in the ocean with a young barack and you can see how alike they look – same jaw and face shape.
She looks beautiful! I hope they had a nice time.
Both daughters are so impressive, and they are such a wonderful family.
Wow beautiful couple, beautiful family.
Sasha’s grown up to be such a beautiful young lady! So bittersweet seeing these photos because it reminds me of how much I miss the Obamas and it makes my heart hurt.
Awww. This is a heartwarming post.
Aw, so sweet. Remember when we were proud of our First Family?
It seems like a lifetime ago, minx.
Those were the days.
She is gorgeous!
Sasha and her date Chris both looked gorgeous!
He’s got a cute little brother too!
What we once had ….😢😢😢😢
She’s drop-dead gorgeous. I love the Secret Service pic.
She looks amazing in that prom pic ! Anyone know what school she’s going to next year?
University of Michigan if she doesn’t take a Gap year.
I love the twitter commentary! Shields up for Sasha!
I love her dress. Love that it’s not some flowery mess
How cute! I miss the Obamas so hard.
He looks a little like Barack… don’t you think?
Yes
Sasha is beautiful, she looks stunning. All the Obama/Robinson women are gorgeous. I hope she had fun at prom and I’m curious about her post-high school plans.
As for corsages, they’re still a thing except the wrist version seems to be most popular. I’ve never seen a current high school kid wear a pin-on one. Our local florist has lovely bracelets for the base of the wrist corsage and my son always enjoyed picking one to complement his date’s dress. For senior prom some girls carry bridesmaid-esque small bouquets but at our school the wrist corsage seemed to still be the most popular choice.
Sasha and her prom date look so sweet together. Sasha is a beautiful young lady. I miss this family so much. They all look so happy and that warms my heart.
I love that top photo with all for women. So beautiful.
Wow, I can’t believe how much she has grown! She’s a beautiful young woman just like her sister. What a lovely, lovely family.
Beautiful. Just beautiful. I can only hope and wish we leave these young people alone and be contented with pictures every now and then. The same thing with Malia.
Oh my, beautiful women. Wait, when did I get old?
its really more of Malia “friends” who highkey dog her and are deeply disloyal and jealous…than Sasha’s….you know what that’s about
I don’t even know if that is true, but it made me laugh out loud!
Malia can’t fart under the covers without somebody leaking it!
You not lying, to put it bluntly Malia’s circle is super white and they stay leaking stuff about her. You never hear about anything from Sasha’s circle; they have her back. Malia needs better friends.
I got choked up when I first viewed Sasha’s prom pictures. She has really blossomed into a lovely young lady and I can’t wait to see the awesome things that life has in store for her. Dang it, who keeps squirting water in my eyes?! *sniff sniff* Tito, hand me a tissue!