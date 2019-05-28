Sasha Obama went to the prom and we all cried happy tears

Sasha Obama, the younger of the two Obama sisters (far right), was trending on Twitter over the weekend. Historically, we’re used to some “friend” selling out the Obama daughters and the right-wingnuts going into overdrive over whatever banal, young adult activity they participated in. I was hesitant to click the hashtag, but was blessed with photos of an all-grown-up Sasha and her date, Chris Milton, posing before they headed out to their prom:

And the country said, “aaaaaaaawwwwww.” They’re such a handsome couple! Not only did we get prom photos of Sasha to pin on our refrigerators, Michelle and Malia were at the prom pre-party, beaming and being all of us in that moment:

There are no photos of former President Obama from the pre-prom photoset but that’s probably just because he was running around, congratulating all the other families on their kids and making sure they saw how magnificent Sasha and her date looked. And they do, Sasha was lovely in her elegant, black column gown and her date was dashing his tux. In the photo with Malia, I see a white spray boutonniere on Chris’ lapel, but I don’t see any other flowers – do young ladies still wear corsages? As much as I love flowers of any kind, I was never a big fan of corsages. I felt they always kind of messed up the lines of whatever look I was going for.

In all, it was an emotional day for everyone. Initially, we thought someone was coming for Sasha and most were not having it:

Once we calmed down, we were suddenly slapped with the passage of time. Just yesterday, Sasha was a smiling eight-year-old, holding her dad’s hand while walking across The White House lawn and now she’s off to prom? How’d that happen?:

And lastly, we turned our attention to the latest candidate for America’s Most Scrutinized Person: Chris Milton:

The Obama family signed off on him so Chris is okay in my book. And bless him, I’ll bet he never imagined he’d be going to prom with a Secret Service officer:

  1. Meghan says:
    May 28, 2019 at 7:53 am

    The boy’s bow tie is crooked!!!

    I have a thing about crooked ties. Everyone looks beautiful and happy and I wish we had a picture of Barack with Sasha but maybe he was crying too much (I mean I would be).

    • Div says:
      May 28, 2019 at 8:03 am

      I noticed that too! She looks adorable :)

      My guess is Obama was keeping it low key and trying not to be photographed, or he “saw her off” at home since I don’t think this is the Obama’s backyard. My dad did the latter, because my date was terrified of him lol….and I can imagine that terror being x1000 when someone’s dad is President Obama.

      • Carmen says:
        May 28, 2019 at 2:27 pm

        I think President Obama stayed out of the photos because this was Sasha’s evening and he knew if he was in the pictures, they would make it all about him.

    • Myrtle says:
      May 28, 2019 at 10:44 am

      I like to think Barack was snapping all the shots! Sasha is drop dead gorgeous. WOW. I think Malia resembles Lisa Bonet in that second pic of her. Everyone looks so happy!

  2. Lightpurple says:
    May 28, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Such a lovely young woman. May her future be bright.

    • Yup, Me says:
      May 28, 2019 at 9:33 am

      She really is such a lovely young woman from a lovely family.

      @Hecate – Black Twitter has pointed out (and rightfully so) that we keep hearing about Malia’s business being put in the streets. Who she’s kissing, smoking at Coachella, her boyfriend at Harvard, drinking poolside at her private hotel. Malia has been the only one to have her private moments sold for tabloid fodder thus far. Black Twitter says part of that is because Malia has surrounded herself with white folx in the years since going away to college and they don’t have her back.

      • Snowflake says:
        May 28, 2019 at 9:43 am

        Oh no, so you think her “friends” are selling her out? 🤔 I hope not.

      • Another Anne says:
        May 28, 2019 at 11:00 am

        It’s most likely due to their ages. It was hands off for Malia too until she turned 18, and then the vultures descended. Sasha is still 17 and a minor, so they haven’t gone there. Yet.

      • Jaded says:
        May 28, 2019 at 12:30 pm

        I think black twitter is scraping the bottom of the barrel with that one. Likely it’s because Malia’s reached the age of being a paparazzi magnet.

      • Mash says:
        May 28, 2019 at 1:38 pm

        @jaded LOL you tried it…but nah black twitter isnt scrapping. here’s whats happening:

        of age or not…. if tabloids want you and you have a bunch of gfs who are kind of jealous and have racial ulterior motives —-doesnt matter if your 15 or 18 or 25 they will drag you in the tabloids, hence what is happening to Malia since even before she was 18

    • LahdidahBaby says:
      May 28, 2019 at 1:36 pm

      Yes, Sasha is lovely. She has grown into such a beautiful young woman. I so miss the warmth and dignity of the Obama White House.

      • Gail says:
        May 28, 2019 at 2:07 pm

        Oh heavens yes. The sight of this beautiful, classy family does my heart good.
        Undoubtedly the girls have, and will continue to face discrimination. I pray they will continue to find strength and solace in their rich family life, and wish them every success!

      • Megan says:
        May 28, 2019 at 2:25 pm

        The Obamas remind us of what beauty looks like inside and out. I miss them so much.

      • Anne Call says:
        May 28, 2019 at 4:27 pm

        I just finished listening to Becoming on audible (read by Michelle O) and it was so painful getting to the part where trump is elected. It wasn’t just that trump was a Republican with crappy horrible beliefs, but he was a terrible hateful person who went after Obama with the birth certificate nonsense for years. Michelle Obama says in the book she will never forgive him for that. How did we go from this lovely kind brilliant family to the trump’s? What’s wrong with our country?

    • Tiffany :) says:
      May 28, 2019 at 2:12 pm

      I have unconditional love for this family and I’m thankful everyday for their continued safety.

    • Bella Bella says:
      May 28, 2019 at 9:47 pm

      I truly did not recognize Sasha when I first saw that first photo. Has she had a nose job? She looks like she has.

      Reply
  3. Melly says:
    May 28, 2019 at 7:56 am

    The picture of Sasha from 2008 and her prom picture now actually made me start to cry.

    • Megan says:
      May 28, 2019 at 2:27 pm

      I know! I had forgotten how little she was. I hope she writes a memoir some day because it would be such a different perspective on life in the White House.

    • PlainJane says:
      May 28, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      Me too, I felt my eyes start leaking for some unknown reason (ok, a very known reason – I really really really miss the Obamas, their dignity, compassion and kindness).

      Lord, Sasha turned out gorgeous!!

  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 28, 2019 at 7:58 am

    She’s beautiful. Such lovely girls.

  5. Diana says:
    May 28, 2019 at 7:59 am

    That is one good looking couple! Wow

  6. Mego says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:00 am

    These are lovely photos and so nice to see. The secret service officer is giving off very serious “don’t mess with me” vibes lol!

  7. manda says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Just lovely. Her makeup and dress and hair are flawless. I always thought she was a cutie but she is really growing up into a beauty.

  8. Bunny says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:08 am

    The Obamas have raised such wonderful daughters. Strong, smart, beautiful, talented, accomplished.

    President Obama was the first presidential candidate I ever went door-to-door for, and I proudly voted for him twice.

    I miss him, and his entire family every single day.

    • ByTheSea says:
      May 28, 2019 at 8:19 am

      Me, too. Such class acts in the face of unprecedented hatred.

      Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      May 28, 2019 at 1:45 pm

      Yes. I worked in Obama’s 2008 campaign, and it was run like a well-oiled machine, but behind that was an earnest enthusiasm and hopefulness that I haven’t seen with any candidate since.

  9. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:23 am

    She looks so beautiful and grown up. Where did the time go?

  10. Flying fish says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Sasha is a beautiful young lady.

  11. TW says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:27 am

    What a gorgeous family. And just noticing that Malia looks a bit like Barack’s mother.

    Reply
    • Olive says:
      May 28, 2019 at 12:07 pm

      both barack and malia look just like barack’s grandfather, his mom’s dad. there’s a photo of him in the ocean with a young barack and you can see how alike they look – same jaw and face shape.

  12. Lucy2 says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:29 am

    She looks beautiful! I hope they had a nice time.
    Both daughters are so impressive, and they are such a wonderful family.

  13. Alexandria says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Wow beautiful couple, beautiful family.

    Reply
  14. smcollins says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Sasha’s grown up to be such a beautiful young lady! So bittersweet seeing these photos because it reminds me of how much I miss the Obamas and it makes my heart hurt.

  15. tempest prognosticator says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Awww. This is a heartwarming post.

  16. minx says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:39 am

    Aw, so sweet. Remember when we were proud of our First Family?

  17. VintageS says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:54 am

    She is gorgeous!

  18. Evie says:
    May 28, 2019 at 9:20 am

    Sasha and her date Chris both looked gorgeous!

  19. Jerusha says:
    May 28, 2019 at 9:21 am

    What we once had ….😢😢😢😢

  20. Himmiefan says:
    May 28, 2019 at 9:26 am

    She’s drop-dead gorgeous. I love the Secret Service pic.

  21. adastraperaspera says:
    May 28, 2019 at 9:39 am

    I love the twitter commentary! Shields up for Sasha!

  22. Snowflake says:
    May 28, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I love her dress. Love that it’s not some flowery mess

  23. ChillyWilly says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:02 am

    How cute! I miss the Obamas so hard.

  24. Sparker says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:26 am

    He looks a little like Barack… don’t you think?

  25. Esmom says:
    May 28, 2019 at 11:09 am

    Sasha is beautiful, she looks stunning. All the Obama/Robinson women are gorgeous. I hope she had fun at prom and I’m curious about her post-high school plans.

    As for corsages, they’re still a thing except the wrist version seems to be most popular. I’ve never seen a current high school kid wear a pin-on one. Our local florist has lovely bracelets for the base of the wrist corsage and my son always enjoyed picking one to complement his date’s dress. For senior prom some girls carry bridesmaid-esque small bouquets but at our school the wrist corsage seemed to still be the most popular choice.

  26. Sophia’s Side Eye says:
    May 28, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Sasha and her prom date look so sweet together. Sasha is a beautiful young lady. I miss this family so much. They all look so happy and that warms my heart.

  27. Aang says:
    May 28, 2019 at 11:13 am

    I love that top photo with all for women. So beautiful.

  28. Case says:
    May 28, 2019 at 11:29 am

    Wow, I can’t believe how much she has grown! She’s a beautiful young woman just like her sister. What a lovely, lovely family.

  29. crass says:
    May 28, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    Beautiful. Just beautiful. I can only hope and wish we leave these young people alone and be contented with pictures every now and then. The same thing with Malia.

  30. Canber says:
    May 28, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Oh my, beautiful women. Wait, when did I get old?

  31. Mash says:
    May 28, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    its really more of Malia “friends” who highkey dog her and are deeply disloyal and jealous…than Sasha’s….you know what that’s about

    • WTF says:
      May 28, 2019 at 2:35 pm

      HAHAHAHAHAHA!
      I don’t even know if that is true, but it made me laugh out loud!
      Malia can’t fart under the covers without somebody leaking it!

  32. Nev says:
    May 28, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    amazing.

  33. Patty says:
    May 28, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    You not lying, to put it bluntly Malia’s circle is super white and they stay leaking stuff about her. You never hear about anything from Sasha’s circle; they have her back. Malia needs better friends.

  34. incognito08 says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    I got choked up when I first viewed Sasha’s prom pictures. She has really blossomed into a lovely young lady and I can’t wait to see the awesome things that life has in store for her. Dang it, who keeps squirting water in my eyes?! *sniff sniff* Tito, hand me a tissue!

