Sasha Obama went to the prom and we all cried happy tears

Sasha Obama, the younger of the two Obama sisters (far right), was trending on Twitter over the weekend. Historically, we’re used to some “friend” selling out the Obama daughters and the right-wingnuts going into overdrive over whatever banal, young adult activity they participated in. I was hesitant to click the hashtag, but was blessed with photos of an all-grown-up Sasha and her date, Chris Milton, posing before they headed out to their prom:

And the country said, “aaaaaaaawwwwww.” They’re such a handsome couple! Not only did we get prom photos of Sasha to pin on our refrigerators, Michelle and Malia were at the prom pre-party, beaming and being all of us in that moment:

There are no photos of former President Obama from the pre-prom photoset but that’s probably just because he was running around, congratulating all the other families on their kids and making sure they saw how magnificent Sasha and her date looked. And they do, Sasha was lovely in her elegant, black column gown and her date was dashing his tux. In the photo with Malia, I see a white spray boutonniere on Chris’ lapel, but I don’t see any other flowers – do young ladies still wear corsages? As much as I love flowers of any kind, I was never a big fan of corsages. I felt they always kind of messed up the lines of whatever look I was going for.

In all, it was an emotional day for everyone. Initially, we thought someone was coming for Sasha and most were not having it:

The way #BlackTwitter was about to assemble when we saw Sasha Obama trending pic.twitter.com/UlaNRFh7K0 — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 25, 2019

Me checking Twitter to make sure that Sasha Obama is okay. pic.twitter.com/bA7rli39iB — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 25, 2019

How everybody came ready to see why Sasha Obama was trending pic.twitter.com/BgTFRcEuPT — rest jorion❤️ (@NylesD) May 25, 2019

me when I saw Sasha Obama trending not knowing its just because her prom pics pic.twitter.com/WIXuK6xVwd — DG (@DominicccG) May 25, 2019

Once we calmed down, we were suddenly slapped with the passage of time. Just yesterday, Sasha was a smiling eight-year-old, holding her dad’s hand while walking across The White House lawn and now she’s off to prom? How’d that happen?:

looking at "Sasha Obama" like…… THEY GROW UP SO FAST pic.twitter.com/VFsJaXj2ib — honestly! (@famreview) May 25, 2019

Man Sasha Obama grew right in front of our eyes pic.twitter.com/Qm1Z1vkGKf — Monica Rambeau (@TatyanaImaan) May 25, 2019

My baby Sasha Obama out there going to prom pic.twitter.com/7rNBjXdYIo — Andie 🦋 (@andrea_kate_) May 25, 2019

And lastly, we turned our attention to the latest candidate for America’s Most Scrutinized Person: Chris Milton:

I want to know Chris Milton’s background and GPA. I bet he is near perfection on paper. Much respect to him for having the confidence to be willingly scrutinized by Black twitter for the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/6tVPDa0LnA — I Am the Manager (@mspammajamma) May 25, 2019

Researching this young man who took our baby sister Sasha Obama to prom pic.twitter.com/cz2LNxBnQu — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) May 25, 2019

"I took Sasha Obama to prom" should really be the only job reference he ever needs for the rest of his life. Well done, young man. pic.twitter.com/q1qyZNm8mk — 🇨🇩💪🏽 (@iZairois) May 25, 2019

Sasha Obama: "My dad will give us his credit card, so we don't have go to IHOP after prom" Barack: pic.twitter.com/qkAQlNrnK4 — Souf Sil Fa Lil 🏁 (@Nictheegr8) May 25, 2019

The Obama family signed off on him so Chris is okay in my book. And bless him, I’ll bet he never imagined he’d be going to prom with a Secret Service officer:

My favorite part of Sasha Obama’s prom pictures. Just your typical 17 year old girl’s family’s secret service agent pic.twitter.com/douOdgVRAh — AL (@MissSchliez) May 25, 2019

