Olivia Jade Giannulli ‘fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC’

I still don’t understand Olivia Jade Giannulli’s whole deal. She could have leaned into her scandalous situation and signed on for her own reality show. She could have parlayed her college-admissions scandal into more sponsorship deals. She could have been doing interviews and tried to brand herself as a pretty party girl. Instead, she went dark, partied in private, refused to update her social media and reportedly moved out of her parents’ home. In the past few weeks, we’ve learned that she broke up with her boyfriend – she was living with him, I think – and apparently she really wants to go back to college:

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” a source told Us. “She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.” Unfortunately for Giannulli, 19, she’s unlikely to get her wish anytime soon. “She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” a separate insider explained. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

[From Us Weekly]

What is this PR play? I’ve said this before, but the biggest problem for this family is that they don’t understand their brand. They think they’re super-A-list and that they can fuss around and fix their image by looking churchy and scholarly and like they’re being victimized for being so famous. The reality of their “brand” is that the mother is a disgraced C-list Hallmark Channel princess and the daughters are reality show trash without a reality show. Speaking of, Olivia totally knew that her parents were scamming her into college. Of course she did.

Not a surprise. Olivia Jade Giannulli was well aware of her mom, Lori Loughlin, and dad Mossimo Giannulli’s actions ahead of them being named and charged in the headline-making, nationwide college admissions scandal. “Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.” Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo, 55, were arrested for their involvement in the scam in March, which saw them charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. The couple — who wed in 1997 — allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia, 19, and their other daughter, Bella, 20, accepted to the prestigious University of Southern California by labeling them as members of the crew team, a sport they never even played.

[From Us Weekly]

We been knew – she obviously posed for those photos, and she didn’t do ANY of the work to get into college. Chica didn’t even fill out her own college application. But remember, she wants to go back to USC, and even if they don’t let her back in, she hopes you think that she has “changed,” people.