Moby finally apologized to Natalie Portman: ‘It was truly inconsiderate of me…’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son

As we discussed last week, Moby is a creep and he’s hellbent on showing us just how creepy he is. Moby’s promoting his second memoir, Then It Fell Apart, which seems to just be about how he spent his 30s and 40s being extremely creepy with teenage girls and young women in their early 20s. He included stories about how a young Lana del Rey wouldn’t sleep with him on the first date, and how he “dated” Natalie Portman briefly when, he claims, she was 20. Natalie Portman slapped back at Moby’s memoir hard, giving an interview to Harper’s Bazaar UK where she said that no, she was 18 and barely out of high school. This is part of what she said:

“I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check… I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends’. He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar UK]

Shortly after Portman’s interview came out, Moby reacted by, like, mansplaining to Natalie how they totally DID date and he had photographic evidence, like the header photo of a shirtless 30-something man looking hella creepy while a very young looking Natalie looked uncomfortable. He posted that photo with a caption that included this: “To be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc.”

Well, Moby has reconsidered. Sort of. He heard all of the criticism and decided to offer an apology to Natalie on his Instagram, writing:

As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid.

I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.

I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress.

I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released.

So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand.

Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.

[From Moby’s Instagram]

That apology came after days of Instagram posts where Moby tried to play the victim and continued to claim that Natalie was misrepresenting the truth of their brief dating situation. So, his reaction to being challenged by a young woman was to call her a liar and then act like he was being attacked, and then to only offer an apology a week later, when it seemingly just occurred to him that perhaps HE was misremembering and misrepresenting what happened. He is truly a gross and messed up person.

Adopt the Arts Benefit Gala

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

60 Responses to “Moby finally apologized to Natalie Portman: ‘It was truly inconsiderate of me…’”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Translation: my publicist is seeing nothing but negative reactions and I need to do some damage control.

    Reply
    • S says:
      May 28, 2019 at 8:28 am

      ^^ This.

      No realization he was wrong, just damage control to his “brand,” probably only reluctantly agreed to at that, based on how long in coming it was and how vociferously he “defended” his position originally when he could have, you know, just said nothing at all.

      Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      May 28, 2019 at 10:11 am

      @ S

      He’s determined to let the world know he thinks he slept with Natalie Portman.

      Reply
  2. CROWHOOD says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:24 am

    And then it fell apart.

    Reply
  3. Incredulous says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:26 am

    1st and 5th paragraph are what he actually means. Boo this man, boo him.

    Reply
  4. Reeta Skeeter says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Ah some people should really just STFU aka YOU Moby.

    Reply
  5. Hellohello says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:35 am

    In addition to being lecherous, it seems he’s also quite bad at math.

    Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      May 28, 2019 at 10:08 am

      And his teeth are a darker shade of yellow than the background.

      I’m delighted Natalie Portman pushed back on this hard. Most women would slink away and hide for fear of drawing more attention the situation. I admire her courage here.

      Reply
      • Sophia’s Side Eye says:
        May 28, 2019 at 5:44 pm

        I’m so glad I’m not the only one staring at those mossy gravestones in his mouth.

        Agree that Natalie was brave about refuting his lies. I’m really starting to like her.

  6. Jerusha says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:35 am

    He keeps bringing it up on his IG and is catching hell from people who had been admirers because of his environmentalism. Still fudging the age gap.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      May 28, 2019 at 12:20 pm

      Yes! The age gap is 16 years. He was born in 1965 and she was born in 1981. Does he not know how to Google? Or basic arithmetic?

      Reply
  7. Esmom says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:36 am

    I don’t know what the protocol is when writing a memoir but I’d think letting people know you included them is pretty standard. Otherwise it seems like maybe you’re avoiding them because you know your version of events is sketchy. He’s gross.

    Reply
  8. runcmc says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Uh his apology is literally just for not giving her a heads up. That’s hardly an apology at all! That wasn’t the problem with his story. What a pig.

    Reply
    • TQ says:
      May 28, 2019 at 8:44 am

      +1

      Reply
    • Bexington says:
      May 28, 2019 at 8:45 am

      Yep, he’s not admitting he mischaracterized their relationship. Its like he’s saying “sorry you got offended by the truth” and I should’ve told you I’d be telling everyone about us in my book. What an ass.

      Reply
  9. Original T.C. says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:41 am

    I would love to hear what the young models who date Leo say 20years from now. Would it be more of creepy old fat guy who you had to be in a relationship with to get known in modeling?

    Reply
    • Incredulous says:
      May 28, 2019 at 8:49 am

      Apparently he lies there and let’s them do all the work.

      Reply
      • Original T.C. says:
        May 28, 2019 at 1:34 pm

        Young women he considers cheaper and more socially acceptable than an escort, exclusive to him for 2 years. Probably sealed by a non-disclosure contract.

  10. Eleonor says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:51 am

    My opinion: he wanted to portray himself as this amazing edgy seducer, but he comes out like THAT guy. The creepy man with such a massive ego, the one unable to tell the truth as in Lana del Rey case: she insulted him, but he decided she was ironic. Natalie Portman was barely legal and uncomfortable, they hang out and he decided it was “dating”. GROSS.

    Reply
  11. AppleTarin says:
    May 28, 2019 at 8:55 am

    He’s just like any other perv romanticizing his lecherous behavior with an 18 year old girl. While he was at the height of his fame/power in the industry.

    Reply
    • frizz says:
      May 28, 2019 at 9:26 am

      Yes! I think he’s a dork that is all “look at this hot chick I got and she was YOUNG” and probably got annoyed at the backlash at first, then horrified that it hurt his image, then finally brought himself to a weak half apology.

      Reply
  12. DP says:
    May 28, 2019 at 9:09 am

    This attempt at damage control is too little, too late. If he had come out with this statement right after Natalie’s comments I might have believed him. His Instagram posts showed how creepy and self-absorbed truly is though.

    Reply
  13. Krakken says:
    May 28, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Is anyone buying this book? Sorry no Moby.
    ‘Nobody listens to technooooo’

    Reply
    • Anon33 says:
      May 28, 2019 at 11:49 am

      My stupid ass friend bought this book!!! I have been sending her these stories all week because I’ve always thought he was a bald creep, and she has since stopped responding.

      Reply
  14. mycomment says:
    May 28, 2019 at 9:40 am

    too late.. your true, ugly self has been revealed and there’s no walking that back.

    Reply
  15. Originaltessa says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Unpopular opinion…
    I think something did go down between Natalie and Moby. Her denial doesn’t actually deny that possibility. Her problem was more with the fact that she was incredibly young, obviously the relationship was brief and unserious, and she is now uncomfortable that whatever it was ever happened. Two people that hang out, hook up, whatever… can have completely different feelings and interpretations of what happened. One might have felt a deep connection, while the other forgot it ever happened. Natalie should have been consulted before he wrote about her. And once she denounced the “relationship” he should have let it go. You can’t write another person into having feelings for you. It doesn’t work that way.

    Reply
    • TrixC says:
      May 28, 2019 at 12:43 pm

      Yeah that’s how I read her statement too. I think she was young and impressionable and he manipulated her into bed. She felt uncomfortable about what happened, realised he was creepy and broke it off. She is understandably upset because in the book he’s characterising his predatory behaviour as a relationship of equals – “dating” – and playing up the romance aspect.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 28, 2019 at 1:13 pm

      Her quote is “we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate”. That sounds like a pretty clear denial to me.

      Reply
    • perplexed says:
      May 28, 2019 at 2:49 pm

      I don’t think they hooked up. There’s no way I can see an 18 year old being interested in him or being flattered that he’s showing an interest in her. Some older men can manipulate young women, but she was a pretty confident 18 year old who was already used to male attention from better-looking men. Heck, even David letterman is better-looking than Moby. She also had protective parents,

      Reply
  16. Kate says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Say the name of your book one more time in your “apology,” Moby. JFC

    Reply
  17. Harryg says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:33 am

    That first photo is so creepy.

    Reply
  18. My3cents says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:35 am

    Wow, half of his apology is name checking his book, what a douche.

    Reply
  19. Jess says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Before last week I had no opinion on Moby. Now I can’t stand him. What a creep. But he did give the Guardian a chance to write a good piece about nice guy misogyny. It’s a good reminder that we don’t just have to watch out for the incels and MRAs.

    Reply
  20. Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
    May 28, 2019 at 11:54 am

    I know his publicist must be exhausted.

    But really as a Moby fan, his behavior about Portman’s denial has been a real let down. He’s so eloquent and thoughtful in interviews about the themes in the book, it’s surprising that he chose to “defend” himself rather than listen to the headwinds of MeToo and just sit down and take the L.
    I admit I was reluctant to believe that nothing went down between the two of them because of white women using the myth of purity to maintain or rehabilitate their image (Taylor Swift anyone?).

    Also can this be discussed on the podcast: publishers/editors not fact-checking? This isn’t the first high profile fact-check error. One that comes to mind is “Chasing Hillary” by Amy Chozick where Chelsea Clinton disputed several accounts in the book including one where she was drinking heavily on the night of the election. She was actually breastfeeding her infant son at the time.

    Reply
    • otaku fairy... says:
      May 28, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      I wasn’t reluctant to believe it. Because even though there are situations where women use purity to protect themselves by being dishonest at best or by throwing other people under the bus at worst, (with the Taylor Swift ‘innocent blonde woman’ thing being a racial example of that. Moby has privilege that Kanye doesn’t though, as a white man), it’s also very common for men to exaggerate and lie about women sexually, for all kinds of different reasons. Most spaces tend to give men the benefit of the doubt over women when they say a woman did something with them, (the guys are just seen as being blunt but honest and trustworthy with little questioning about what skeletons they may have in their closets, while women are seen as liars automatically) and sometimes that’s assumed even without the man saying it himself when it comes to online gossip communities.
      I don’t think Natalie having dated him 20 years ago would be that scandalous now either, so it would be surprising if she were bothering to lie about it.

      Reply
  21. Veronica S. says:
    May 28, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    Oh my God, go away, and please take all the gross AF people defending your pursuit of her that young with you.

    Reply
  22. detritus says:
    May 28, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    He’s still apologizing for the wrong thing.
    No one gives a fack if you got to touch Portman’s tits, or whatever Moby’s twisted definition of dating has become.

    The issue isn’t that he’s just misrepresenting, it’s the fact that he’s a predator. He’s presenting grooming and assault as ‘dating’.

    I wish Natalie was more political, because if this was Jess Chastain or Jamela Jaleel or someone who is loud, there would be a hellacious clap back. Natalie isn’t required to do so, but omg would it be satisfying.

    Reply
    • Fanny says:
      May 28, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      The misrepresenting *is* the issue. I think the words “grooming” and “assaulting” are not relevant here at all and shouldn’t be used when not appropriate.

      She was an adult when all of this happened and she has never said or implied that any assault occurred. He pursued her and she turned him down. That doesn’t make him a predator.

      He’s gross for trying to get with a teenager when he was in his mid-30s. It was also gross of him to go bragging about “dating” her in his book when that’s not what happened.

      To throw around words like “assault” when they are not applicable at all is doing everyone a big disservice.

      Reply
  23. BeanieBean says:
    May 28, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    He ‘heard all the criticism’? Likely he heard from her lawyers.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 28, 2019 at 3:44 pm

      Yeah that was my thought, she got her legal team in after he posted that awful photo of himself topless that was clearly meant to imply.

      Reply
  24. DS9 says:
    May 28, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    All this tells me is that Moby doesn’t see women as fully formed individuals with their own thoughts, opinions, and feelings about their various encounters.

    That’s the textbook definition of a misogynist

    Reply
  25. Jaded says:
    May 28, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Once a self-important nerd, always a self-important nerd.

    Reply
  26. jen says:
    May 28, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Gotta love how he name drops his book THREE times in that “apology”. Convenient advertisement.

    Reply
  27. Valerie says:
    May 28, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Also…wtf is Moby?

    Reply
  28. Starkiller says:
    May 28, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Here’s a thought: don’t be a creep, and you won’t have to apologise for being a creep.

    Reply
  29. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 28, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    No one listens to him or techno any more and the book is just a sad attempt at relevancy and too make money. He has always always been full of it.

    I hope Portman doesn’t let it go and got her lawyers involved.

    Reply
  30. Adrien says:
    May 28, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    He tries to let everyone know all the “cool” guy things he’s ever done like dating every pretty nerd crushes and brushing his dick against Trump. None of the women were proud of dating him and everyone felt bad for Trump. That’s how uncool he is.

    Reply
  31. Jag says:
    May 28, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    It’s not an apology if you mention your book that many times in such a short amount of space – or at all.

    He’s allegedly a predator from what I’m seeing and I’m glad that I wasn’t a real fan. I did download the free music he made once that was for relaxing, but that’s it.

    Reply
  32. trh says:
    May 28, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    there is no “very valid” — only valid or invalid

    Restated for impact:
    “Ms. Portman’s complaint is valid.”

    Reply
  33. Fiji says:
    May 28, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    The only apology he offers is no advanced warning. He doesn’t apologize for getting facts (like her age) wrong. He doubles down on his weirdness. Dude – she’s just not, nor was she, that into you. You came across creepy and your statements only confirm it

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment