Natalie Portman calls out Moby for being a creep & lying about her in his memoir

On Moby’s book: “I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

What really happened when she met Moby: “I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends’. He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

On Believe Women: “There’s a real collective force when so many women come together. It’s a shame that it requires so many of us to be heard, but the force of it has the same force of a legal statement being implemented. Whatever happens in the court with Harvey Weinstein, whatever happens because of these laws that don’t protect us or the truth of survivors, the spoken truth and courage of women coming forward has the ability to change hearts and minds about what a person is capable of and how to protect others from him, and stop him from being able to flourish.”

On producing & narrating Eating Animals, about factory farming, and becoming vegan: “I was vegetarian before, and had eaten eggs and dairy and I thought, ‘that doesn’t really hurt animals, it’s a natural bi-product of an animal’ which I still believe if you’re on a nice farm and have a few chickens, but the vast majority of animals are raised in such devastating way. It’s devastating for the animals of course, but also for the environment. I was changed by it and it made me feel that it was urgent to, not just change the way I was, but also to spread the word.”

On the pushback from the documentary: “No one likes being taught to told what to do. We wanted to show how this affects people’s lives and to focus on these humans who are living with the reality of factory farming. The incredible thing with the vision that Jonathan and Christopher put forward is that if everyone just adjusted their diets a little bit – it doesn’t have to be taking on a whole different identity and be 100 percent of the time – but if people cut out meat once a day or once a week, it would make an incredible difference to the environment and to the welfare of animals.”