Natalie Portman calls out Moby for being a creep & lying about her in his memoir

I used to not really care about Natalie Portman beyond her fashion choices and her awards-hustling. But as her awards-hustling and fashionista days have subsided, Natalie’s grown into a woman who does not give a f–k. And I like that. I like her more now that she uses her platform to call out sexism and assholery on a regular basis. Natalie sat down with Harper’s Bazaar UK to chat about her work as a producer and narrator on the documentary Eating Animals, but she starts the interview by steering the conversation to Moby’s memoir, in which he claims that he had a brief romance with Natalie when she was 20 and he was 33. Not so, says Natalie. Some highlights from Bazaar UK:
On Moby’s book: “I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”
What really happened when she met Moby: “I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends’. He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”
On Believe Women: “There’s a real collective force when so many women come together. It’s a shame that it requires so many of us to be heard, but the force of it has the same force of a legal statement being implemented. Whatever happens in the court with Harvey Weinstein, whatever happens because of these laws that don’t protect us or the truth of survivors, the spoken truth and courage of women coming forward has the ability to change hearts and minds about what a person is capable of and how to protect others from him, and stop him from being able to flourish.”
On producing & narrating Eating Animals, about factory farming, and becoming vegan: “I was vegetarian before, and had eaten eggs and dairy and I thought, ‘that doesn’t really hurt animals, it’s a natural bi-product of an animal’ which I still believe if you’re on a nice farm and have a few chickens, but the vast majority of animals are raised in such devastating way. It’s devastating for the animals of course, but also for the environment. I was changed by it and it made me feel that it was urgent to, not just change the way I was, but also to spread the word.”
On the pushback from the documentary: “No one likes being taught to told what to do. We wanted to show how this affects people’s lives and to focus on these humans who are living with the reality of factory farming. The incredible thing with the vision that Jonathan and Christopher put forward is that if everyone just adjusted their diets a little bit – it doesn’t have to be taking on a whole different identity and be 100 percent of the time – but if people cut out meat once a day or once a week, it would make an incredible difference to the environment and to the welfare of animals.”
That’s a giant EW on Moby. That’s gross and I’m glad she’s calling him out. She was barely 18 and a 30-something Moby was creeping on her and trying to date her and she was like “no thanks.” And then he includes her in his book, almost like he wants to claim her as one of his conquests? Gross gross gross. As for the factory farming and becoming vegan… she’s been vegan for years, hasn’t she? She talks about it like it’s a recent thing that came about with this documentary. Let me look it up… yeah, she was a vegan back in the day, then she shifted to vegetarianism for many years – like, 2011-2018 – and I guess she’s gone back to veganism. Her choice, but I hope she goes easy on the “dairy is rape” comparisons.
Update: Moby responded and it’s gross.
View this post on Instagram
I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our(albeit brief)involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc. Thanks, Moby Ps I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me(to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I mean, he shouldn’t have done that and I think it’s a weird implied thing from him, but I have no issue with an 18 year old and a 33 year old. or a 20 year old and a 33 year old, and that’s not ‘inappropriate’ if it’s mutual and certainly not creepy. it is pretty much normal and it sounds like he was interested in her and she wasnt interested in him, but that doesn’t make it creepy. she stopped hanging and that’s that. he shouldnt have put it in his book because, who the F cares that you tried to date portman at one point. he’s an idiot for putting it in there or implying anything happened if it didn’t. just wanting to parse what exactly is inappropriate here because it seems all male attention at this point is inappropriate.
She felt like it was inappropriate though so if that’s how she felt then it was. You can’t tell her that she shouldn’t feel that way because you don’t find in inappropriate. When I was 18 if some 30 something was coming onto me I would feel really uncomfortable because back then 30 something seemed old to me.
I am not saying she is wrong to feel it was inappropriate for her. I am parsing the idea that a 33 year old is inappropriate for hanging with an 18 year old, if the 18 feels it is appropriate. I am using critical thinking skills.
Oh, “critical thinking skills.” Sorry guys, just a troll. Carry on.
+1
I’m actually not a troll; I am a longstanding reader and commenter on this website, and it resorting to name-calling simply because you disagree with what I am arguing is not cool. I’m reacting to her comment, not trolling anyone. and I clarified what my comment was to Mel M.
Well, you used the tried and true go-to phrase of the trolls, then. It implies that Mel M the rest of us aren’t critical thinkers which is also “not cool,” so please excuse me for getting my hackles up.
18 and 33 is creepy. She just graduated high school and he is 15 years older almost double her age man.
Exactly. My thoughts if I was in her position would be what could this guy possibly have in common with me and what are his motivations. If one of my male friends at that age was hitting on 18 year olds I would be grossed out and say something. Even if the 18 year old was fine with it the 33 year old has no business starting that though because they should know better.
I just think it’s taking advantage of ones youth and the knowledge that they may feel intimidated to say anything to an older person about how they feel uncomfortable. Or they may feel “special” because this older person singles them out. The whole dynamic just doesn’t sit right. 15 years isn’t always an issue but when one party is that young it is.
Yeah, its creepy. a 40 year old and a 55 year old is a lot less creepy (I would say not creepy at all), because the “life experience” gap is a lot less.
While sure it’s legal, I’m not convinced a 33 year-old dude pursuing a teenager is “appropriate.” Sounds like she didn’t find it appropriate, and yet he still put it in his book. I think that says enough.
I have an 18yr old niece and if a grown ass 33yr old man was trying to hit on her and knew she was 18 yes that is creepy and beyond inappropriate. That’s high school just graduated high school territory and grown ass men should know better. The only 30yr olds going for teens are those hoping these girls won’t know any better and think their age makes them more interesting and experienced…it doesn’t, it’s Creepy AF
“But I have no problem with a 18-year-old and a 33-year-old”
What !, You do not have a problem that a 33-year-old man flirt with a young woman who has just come out of the teenager? Really!
If the majority was not set at age 18 most of his men will go out with young girls 16-year-olds or14-year-olds. I say that because when I was 15 /18 years old I had men in their thirties and forties who flirt with me,and it’s was just scary .
It s not because it s not illegal it s not wrong or creepy or creating an unhealthy power balance due to the difference in status and maturity.
33y old should stay the hell away of under 20s at the very minimum.
That age gap isn’t creepy if she’s 33 and he’s 48. But when she’s 18, barely out of high school, her brain not fully mature and he’s hitting on her, it absolutely IS creepy. It wasn’t consensual. She did not want his advances. He was preying on a teenager and then lied about it in his book. This is not about the age gap itself. It’s about her agency and your take is bad.
Moby has always creeped the eff outta me so am not surprised by this. Plus don’t these stories about him and teenage girls go way back? Wasn’t there a MeToo story about him?
Good for her for calling him out.
I’ve always liked her, sat across from her at a v small restaurant once years ago, when she was prob about 18, and her intelligence and radiance then were v striking.
It sounds like she’s matured a bit on the ridiculous comparisons. I certainly hope that’s the case, anyway.
She looks different…for a minute I thought it was Giada D.
Why is an 18 yr old girl hanging out with a 33 yr old man in the first place? I guess neither one of them really got that it wasn’t the most appropriate thing to do.
She stated she was a fan so that’s why she met him. But I see the victim blaming you did there, it was her fault bc she was hanging out with an older man??? Really??
Yes, but the blame should be placed on the 30-year-old, in my opinion. What well-adjusted person wouldn’t shut that nonsense down?
Damn. I had a thing for Moby. I’m not sure if I’m more creeped out by him or my lack of judgement.
@kaiser- Moby responded with an IG post to defend himself… with a picture that totally doesn’t say I was an older guy inappropriately creeping on a young female adult and making her uncomfortable.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BxwubzJhaq2/?igshid=rr05brngtr7a
thanks, I added an update! He’s gross.
Photo evidence? Doesn’t he make it sound like he has pics of them being intimate?? Like dude I have pics of me and friends at dinner but that doesn’t mean I was dating my friend! This just proves he’s a creepy dude who wanted to bang a teen when he was in his 30s!! Dude you’re making it worse
omg this photo is so creepy. put a shirt on! i can’t believe he’s trying to argue about this, will some guys never learn?
She just looks kind of uncomfortable in that photo, for sure.
My friend and I went to a Moby concert back in 1999 or 2000 and at some point a roadie came over and asked us if we wanted to go backstage and meet Moby after the show. We were 24 or 25 at the time. When we got back there, it was all girls about our age, free drinks, and probably other substances that we were unaware of. The whole thing had a very creepy vibe so we just had Moby sign our passes and got out as quickly as we could. I didn’t see anything specific and Moby wasn’t inappropriate with us in any way, but it felt gross.
I see Moby is channeling Terry Richardson in that picture.
aww man, not you too Moby?? I used to really admire all the work he did for farmed animals… ugh.
It sounds like his brief dating just happened in his head and he believed it.
What’s so weird is how he chose to respond. Just say nothing on his part would have been a much better move. This looks like he is still hung up on some girl from what, 20 years ago?
I remember reading this claim when his book came out and thought (a) that’s gross and (b) I bet he’s overstating it and she didn’t date him so much as he creeped on her. I’m glad she corrected it.
This guy bragged about whipping out his penis and rubbing it against Trump. Again, (a) gross (it’s assault, regardless of how vile Trump is) and (b) I wonder if it happened. Dude seems to have some problem with the truth.
Ok so he says they dated, she says they didn’t. Why is everyone assuming she’s the one telling the truth? Maybe she’s embarrassed she actually dated him…or maybe he’s lying. NONE of us know the truth.
Eating Animals was originally written in 2009, which matches her narrative of the book changing her views. She was good friends with the author, Jonathan Safran Foer, for a few years prior, so that probably contributed as well.
Yeah that pic is not creepy at all and she looks super into him 🙄
I mean she’s not denying knowing him. Is he implying because he is not wearing a shirt that something went on?? Gross!
I guess his definition of dating is different than hers. It seems she saw it as “oh we hung out a few times” and he saw it as “yeah she was into me” yikes he is really creepy!
He is creepy.
I have never liked him. He has always struck me as creepy and has a terrible reputation for being an all around jerk. What kills me are the WOMEN on his IG post defending him. One woman even had the audacity to say how dare Natalie say something “out of the blue” as if she should be fine with Moby writing about her. Someone on twitter posted the passage of the book where he mentions hers and even in his own words he states he was “trying” to be her boyfriend.
He should definitely have run it by Natalie first. That was his mistake. But to be honest, people have the right to defend him if they truly believe he’s telling the truth. Who are any of use to assume he’s the one lying? Maybe he is lying, maybe he’s not.
Don’t most celebs run things by the people involved in the experiences they reference in their books before they release it? The fact that he didn’t do that adds to the creepy factor.
What a delusional creep.
I’m 30 years old & I would NEVER date an 18 year old boy.
I can’t believe some of the above comments that are defending this age gap.
WTF
He thinks THAT pic would make everything look better???????
Just because she is into his music doesn’t mean she is (or was) into him in a physical way. Guy is a creep for insinuating that they were together. He did it to make add a narrative for his book.
He’s also one of those nutty Scientologists, so disgusting all the way around!
That’s a gross, agressive and flat out petty response from him. It was stupid of hom to even include that or that creepy picture in his book or reapond, but Moby should be called out in a bigger way now because it’s just one of a million uncomfortable ways men try and put themselves on women, literally and figuratively, irl and in their imaginations. So sick of men in this world right now. Ugh how did we regress so far.
Uh, that pic is what he thinks corroborates that they used to date? They don’t look like a couple at all. She’s not leaning into him or anything, she just awkwardly stands there while a shirtless guy puts his arm around her. I mean, I believe he thinks they almost dated, but it also sounds like he was way off the mark (and I agree the age gap is gross. I’m 34 and would never romantically pursue an 18 or 19 year old). Didn’t she also have to deal with that author guy who left his wife for her because he was so convinced that’s all he needed to do for them to be together, and she had never had any romantic interest in him? It’s really crazy to me how differently two people can read the same situation, and how confident guys are that their version is correct.
I bet I’m not the only woman who recognized this:
“…we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”