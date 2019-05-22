Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie & Leo DiCaprio premiere ‘OUATIH’ in Cannes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last night. All of the big-name stars were there: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate. Quentin Tarantino was there with his new young wife. They all posed together on what was the 25th anniversary of the Cannes premiere of Pulp Fiction. Good times.
I’m pretty sure this film is going to be a trainwreck, but for now I’ll enjoy the photos. Brad and Leo certainly cleaned up for the big premiere – both of them need a big win, honestly. Maybe Brad needs it more than Leo – Leo is evergreen for some reason, and he’ll always be able to get movies made. Brad is already starting to ease more into producing, and his last films/projects haven’t left much of a mark – Allied (2016) and War Machine (2017). This is actually his first big headlining feature film role in three years. What’s the vibe between Leo and Brad, you think? There didn’t seem to be much drama between them reportedly, but I get the feeling that they’re not BFFs or anything.
As for Margot… I can’t believe Chanel gave her THIS to wear on her big red carpet. I guess it was supposed to look like a modern take on the 1960s babydoll nightie, but the pants just ruin the look. I’m also sure that lazy tabloids will try to make something happen between Margot and Brad, or even Margot and Leo. One, she’s happily married. Two, Leo’s girlfriend is in Cannes. Three, I sincerely hope Brad and Margot are both smart enough to avoid each other romantically.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
My first reaction to her outfit was ‘eurgh’ but after a second or two…I sort of appreciate it next to those suits and I like that’s she’s a bit covered up…actually I wish she was just in a tux too y’know?
YES!
Same here…at first said “gaaad” then after watching her move and seeing the 360 view, she is adorable in it.
Disagree.
Margot Robbie is playing an iconic role about a seminal chapter in US history,
one that occured in the fashion changing 60s,
premiering on the most famous red carpet in the world……………..
but she’s dressed like a second choice L’Oreal rep.😬
The shoes are enough to discount her.👎
(And I heard her character is not in the movie much, but the Manson girls steal the performances🤔)
Just for pictures sake, not real-life messy human beings, both these guys have aged incredibly well. So hot.
Yeah, I agree. I think that’s part of why Leo keeps getting parts – he’s aging really well, and I think he looks better now than he looked 20 years ago. I think Brad Pitt’s peak is over, but he still looks pretty good. And in Hollywood as we all know, looks go a long way.
They have. Now that Brad stopped aggressively botoxing, he looks so much better.
He looks better because he is sober and not an alcoholic anymore.
I’m way more into Leo now than when he was the teen heart throb lol. All my friends were SO into him and I was kind of like ‘meh’. He’s less pretty now, more rough around the edges, and I like it.
Same with Pitt. Messy AF, but he’s been looking good. This is no endorsement of him, just a shallow observation.
They both look great, I have to admit.
I looked at the photocall pictures of them and wondered if Leo’s had some low key work done on his face
Review range from great to very reserved. It may end up a bit divisive but will likely do well. They say Leo’s role is flashier but Pitt is the better performance. Oh and as I pretty much guessed Margot Robbie is not really in it very much.
More revisionist history too. Tarantino is not the type of artist who would (or I think could) confront and deal with what really happened.
“Oh and as I pretty much guessed Margot Robbie is not really in it very much”. –
Yeah.
That’s what I’m hearing too sadly.
This line from The Times (UK) review caught my eye in that regard:
“There are no N-words and almost no violence against women, although the director falls off that wagon spectacularly at the end.”
Someone said there’s a twist. Is it the violence is against the Manson Girls rather than Tate, I wonder?
Brad handsome as ever.
Brad and Leo don’t look great. If this is cleaned up I have to say they’re not aging well. These used to be two of the beautiful people. Not so much anymore.
Brad is pushing 60, so I’d say he looks pretty damn good.
I think Leo looks good off and on, but I think he’s done a lot of yoyoing weight wise and that can mess with a person’s looks.
I really like morgots pants. I dislike her two tone hair tho. Don’t really care about Leo and brad.
The reviews are great. and Rotten Tomatoes is holding at 93% so far. Some are saying that it could win the PalmD’or or audience pick at Cannes. and LA Times critic says “it’s Brad Pitt’s movie even though he is not the lead.” There are dozens of great actors in it so I shouldn’t be suprised about all of the glowing reviews, but I am.
Brad looks lost. That confidence he had is gone
I think they look great? Brad is 55…
It received a six minute standing ovation and the critics love it. This is going to be QT’s biggest hit since Pulp Fiction. I’ll be seeing it the day it opens.
Cool, congrats on supporting a white director who loves the n-word and supported Weinstein and loves Roman Polanski, a predator who only dates women under 25, and a man who hit his own son. Great job spending your money!
Critics will continue to give BP good ratings for his films to keep his career and projects going. He is a one dimensional actor, Leo did everyone a favor to star in this film.
Really? I thought the last three films he acted in received fairly lukewarm responses.
They did, but facts don’t matter to someone pushing an agenda. The film got an extended standing ovation, from what I’m reading. There’s really no way the press/Brad/his people could scheme to get that kind of response if it were unearned.
Margot Robbie’s stylist hates her.😕
True. It shouldn’t be so difficult to style her.
Also for a horrifying second I thought she was wearing super high boots with a babydoll and not a pants/dress combo.
Don’t care if it has two of my fav actors in it, I will never support/watch a Tarrantino movie ever again.
He enabled Weinstein and glorifies violence towards women.
Very disappointed that Leo & Brad acted in his movie even after all of the revelations.
Same here. I have no desire to support him, I don’t care what the reviews are.
I don’t know how to add a clapping emoji, but can you pretend I just did?
*clapping emoji*
I also am no longer supporting Tarantino. I’m done supporting the glorification of violence against women.
Same here. My husband drag me to see that awful cowboy movie of his a few years back. It was so incredibly pointlessly violent. I left the theater feeling so exhausted and drained.
I thought this was going to be a shit show of a movie. But my husband and I randomly turned on a trailer for it – and we both were pleasantly surprised.
I doubt I’ll go to the theater to see it or anything- but I definitely will watch it at some point.
At the press conference this morning Tarantino praised Roman Polanski and was upset when a female journalist pointed out that Margot Robbie has very few lines in the movie. 😒
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Perhaps they stay the same because many in society will go to support QT and his films just to want to be entertained and they do not care how it affects other groups. How sad.
Really so he is still supporting rapists?
Shame on the actors and people who are going to see this movie and support him and his views.
Question why would the public want to support a QT film.
Have a guess.
Perhaps to help aging men in their careers.
I don’t know if the public are that altruistic.
Brad Pitt looks like the average mid-western truck driver or construction foreman. He doesn’t bother me at all – but he’s never been that hot.
…That’s why its hard to tell for me if he’s aging well or not.
The deciding factor:
That trademark Brad Pitt confidence was a little much for what was reality, he seems normal now and that’s definitely made him hotter.
There is only about 2.5 years between Clooney and Pitt. Brad has aged incredibly well. Leo, too.
The film is getting very good reviews. I will be going to see it. Brad messed up. Lets hope he has turned is life around. He is not the first to make a massive life mistake. Angie was with him a long time so he must have SOME redeeming qualities??
Brad is lost o the carpet now. He was clingy with Leo which I found weird. Pitt needed this more than Leo. He still thinks his image was damaged by his recent child custody battle and divorce albeit people sided with him but GUILT IS A MOFO.
The critics and LA writers will favor Pitt because of Sony and CAA. Leo is the better actor but pretty boy Pitt is coddled like a baby in LA. It’s like Jen A all over again, poor thing being done wrong by big bad evil Jolie. Shrug.
I will repeat thisQUENTIN IS A RACIST PIG TO ME. Violence, treatment of women and the vulgar uses of the N word in every movie show who he is.
Did anyone else read the Esquire interview. I find Brad repulsive. To talk about having a boner is just… I really understand why Angie left his nasty azz.