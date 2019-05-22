Duchess Meghan texted a man months before she met Prince Harry, GASP

I feel kind of stupid for not realizing ahead of time that the British tabloids would start dragging the Duchess of Sussex while she was on maternity leave. It’s like they think that because she won’t be seen for a few months, it’s “open season” for bringing up whatever dumb sh-t they’ve got sitting around. I should have known they would do this. So, let’s get into it – did you know that Meghan TEXTED a man months before she met Prince Harry?! Shocking, I know!
Meghan Markle swapped secret messages with X Factor winner Matt Cardle and asked to meet him — just months before she met Prince Harry. The Sun can reveal the unlikely pair struck up a previously unknown online relationship in 2015. Meghan, 37, complimented the handsome singer, 36, just before his award-winning role in the West End musical Memphis.
The then recently divorced Suits star was spending time in the UK looking to meet a British man and was also being pursued romantically by the football love rat Ashley Cole, 38. A source said: “Matt followed Meghan initially in early 2015 because he thought she was a beautiful star from Suits. But he was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work. Matt couldn’t believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was so he was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up. But then he met his girlfriend and knew it wasn’t appropriate to keep talking to Meghan so he ended up ghosting her. It felt like there could have been a connection but the timing was wrong. He didn’t reply to her last message.”
Um, is it really “ghosting” if you exchange some texts or emails with someone and then fade out? Is it? Because I’ve ghosted tons of people if that’s the case. Anyway, the story amounts to… Meghan chatted with a man online before she met her husband. Therefore she’s a tacky American divorcee who is ALSO BLACK. I guess? Also, The Sun had this gem:
The Duchess of Sussex pleaded with TV host Lizzie Cundy to find her a “famous British man” three years before she met Prince Harry. The former model, 50, struck up a friendship with Meghan after being asked to accompany her to a charity dinner in 2013. But she says the new royal dropped her once she started dating the prince and was not invited to their wedding.
Lizzie said of Meghan: “We were having a girly chat and then she said, ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men’. So I said, ‘We’ll go out and find you someone’.”
Meghan had divorced first husband Trevor Engelson, 42, three months before her trip to London. And she told Lizzie — ex-wife of former Spurs and Chelsea defender Jason, 49 — she was in the mood to party and mingle with UK celebrities. The presenter, who reveals details of the friendship in her autobiography Tales From The Red Carpet, added: “I was thinking about some of the Chelsea lot and I thought of Ashley Cole as he’d split from Cheryl. I showed her a photo of Ashley and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s cute. Does he have a reputation?’ I was like, ‘Well, yeah, but you’re only here to have a bit of fun’.”
Lizzie and Meghan met up again the following day at the Global Gift Gala in West London. She added: “Meghan’s so relaxed, she liked a drink, great fun.
Wow, a single woman met a lady and was like “hey do you know any single guys?” and then the single woman later met the man who would become her husband and she never invited her would-be matchmaker to the wedding? Is this really all the British tabloids have at this point? I guess so. Next week’s stories will be “Meghan loved Disney princess movies when she was a kid, therefore she’s a scheming minx who tried to trap Harry for decades!!” Just let Meghan enjoy her maternity leave in peace, people.
poor Megs. They’ll never stop printing crap about her. On another note those shoes in the bottom pic (that silver suit … thing?) are hideous. She has much better style now
What kind of a stupid waste of….oh it’s from The Sun. Carry on.
I think everyone should tweet at The Sun reporters and ask if Prince Wills was screwing Rose or not. They REALLY don’t want to talk about it….so I think we should talk about it.
Rose who?
i have been talking about this story since the day it broke.
I refuse to let this story die its natural death because it is so entertaining.
I have seen some people who have tweeted about this story bring up William & Rose in response
British tabloid agenda has been transparent for while. Since Straight outta Compton. They want to create an image and hate and clicks.
These tabloid stories are so transparent ,more bashing, for clicks.
Several online who work in the newspaper business have told Twitter followers that the British tabloids are writing this hate Meghan stories for clicks, because they can tell advertisers they get follows and clicks and Meghan hate stories get responses, with people who want to defend her or bash her. Basically Meghan articles get clicks for British tabs, so they just basically make up crap to get clicks.
They want clicks, it’s the only way those British tabloid writers are surviving. I basically rarely click on the British tabloid stories about Meghan anymore, I don’t want to give them clicks, advertisers power. I decided to try to stop clicking after the Straight Outta Compton article.
This isn’t so much about Meghan being black, in this case. Obviously, I know the racism is real and at the root of a lot of her criticism, but in this instance I think they are piggybacking off what Piers said about her being a social climber. They’re putting it out there that ANY famous Brit dude would have punched Meghan’s ticket, and she schemed and used connections to worm her way to the royal family. It’s the same shit said about Kate and Pippa back in the day.
If one is not a social climber then why-the-fu*k would one want to marry into a Royal family especially the British Royal Family?
There is nothing wrong with being a social climber if that is your gig. It is just as easy to fall in love with an English Lord as it is to fall in love with a multimillionaire Silicon Valley Techie.
I agree. It’s jmportant to know what you want from a relationship before you go seeking it. For some it’s security or fidelity or hearts and butterflies. For others, they want power and influence and visibility. And all of that’s fine with me as long as no one is getting the wool pulled over their eyes.
I think even to become an actress and a briefcase girl on that show, we have to assume Meghan had ambitions to be famous, to be seen. She may very well be a climber, and wormed her way to meeting Harry…. But then, so what? Is that better or worse than some highborn bore that’s never hussled a day in her life? We’re all people doing our best. Meghan met Harry and he loves her. End of. People need to move on.
Meghan looks a lot better now. That silver dress and her makeup… yikes
who cares about the texting *rolls eyes*
Yeah that silver dress, very unflattering. Its a dress no one could pull off.
Maybe Karlie Kloss. This is definitely a FPMO dress.
FPMO=For Professional Models Only
Lol I saw this and right under the tweets people brought up William and rose.
oh geez.
She was with Cory the Chef at that time. She networked a lot, who knows if it was anything more that just that.
Honestly, I feel bad for Meghan in a “they wont leave her alone” kind of way, but the tabloids are really reaching now, I feel like I’m reading the cover of the National Enquirer at the grocery store. SHE TEXTED A MAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THEN STOPPED!!!!!!
Like….they are so ridiculous. It’s awful, bc shes on leave and she has a new baby, and they should leave her alone, but its also just ridiculous.
Right?
OMG! SHE NEVER SHOULD HAVE DONE THAT!!! AND HOW DARE SHE STOP!!!!!
What a bunch of nonsense. I’m going to have to stop clicking on this foolishness, even here.
Can’t believe there is an audience for trash like this!! Seriously – who cares? And I doubt she went on the hunt for a British man specifically. GMAFB.
I think a part of the problem is that Harry and Meg have pissed off the likes of the Sun and the Daily Mail. They probably had these silly stories for a while but sat on them. The problem is they’re all over the front page of quite royalist newspapers so they would have an impact (on popularity, which is all the royals really trade on). They’re running with the narrative that Meghan is tacky etc, therefore Matt Cardle from X factor, and Lizzie Cundy (ex WAG) fit this well for them.
H&M should suck up to the sun and DM a wee bit or these silly ‘tacky’ stories will snowball.
Suck up to the ones making up stories about them and trying to ruin their reputation? Who’ve paid her toxic family and friends to share embellished details about her life? Yeah, I’d rather the stories continue than have them ‘suck up’ to trash. Because it won’t stop. Given these ‘journalists’ an inch will mean they’ll never stop being tabloid fodder. So if it won’t stop either way, why give in?
I have to disagree with you. Harry and Meghan should not lower themselves and start kissing a** for good press. That’s like saying the Obamas should have been nicer to Fox News. Harry and Meghan are not the future King and Queen Consort. There is no need for them to seek favor from the tabloids. The Sun and Daily Mail are receiving lots of backlash because of those stories.
Right. They’re the victims of bullying by the tabloids so they should suck up to the bullies and hope it stops? That doesn’t work with physical bullies and it sure as shit won’t work with tabloid bullies.
Maybe the tabloids should, I don’t know, STOP BULLYING THEM.
Diana was very open with the press and photographers and they still turned on her and harassed her. All of the Royal reporters say that Camilla is the nicest and most fun royal towards the press even though they bashed her for decades. Sucking up to the press only gives them more power. You don’t give in to children throwing temper tantrums.
Hussy!
Jezebel !
Was it BP or KP that made CAMFED, take down Harry’s Picture at the CFS?
Oh well! CAMFED won the gold medal in their category ‘Space to Grow’ and they thanked their incredible designer, StudioJilayne.
I could never live with that level of fame. I was muy escandeloso in my late teen and 20s until I met my husband. 😂
Hahah so was I until my mid 30s when I met Mr Snazzy
It’s so pathetic how the UK tabloids have avoided a real story like the Rose affair and are trying to make normal adult single person behaviour something to be ashamed of. And again she’s just had a baby and yet they won’t leave her alone. They didn’t do stories like this about Kate right after her kids were born so again another way how Meghan has been treated far worse by the tabloids.
Ally Olympics? I get what you’re saying.
OMG, did she really????? Next scandal will be she actually kissed a male too. Oh the horror, let me go put on my pearls so I can clutch them as I gasp at the indecency of this woman. 🙄
LOL!
Also, let’s not forget Lizzie Cundy didn’t get an invite to the wedding, so her griping doesn’t look very credible.
I just find it funny people will throw anything at a wall to see if it sticks (or in Megs case, if it stinks). It’s nit funny to Megs I’m sure. The older I get, the more I understand why people choose to bond with pets rather then with humans.
Here is another one that is pissed she did not get invited to the wedding.
It was just a wedding😀, Why are so many people bent out of shape about not getting invited.
Piers had a conniption fit in the dailymail yesterday, about the pictures posted on Sussex Royal for their anniversary, saying Meghan don’t know any of the eight million people she was thanking on Instagram, then blamed her for not inviting Harry’s best friends to the evening reception.
The reason people were pissed at not getting invited to the wedding was because it was the social ticket to the social event of the year.
Piers is desperate for a title but acts like he’s above it. Megan was his “in” till she wasn’t and he will never forgive her. Piers is as much of a social climber as Megan.
I’m so tired of everything being Meghan’s fault, as though Harry has no say what so ever in his own life. Perhaps, Harry didn’t want to invite those folks to His wedding reception. Perhaps his eyes were opened a bit to how snobbish some of his associates really are.
I think she looked so pretty in her actress days. Both duchesses looked so glam before joining that family. The royals seem to suck the life out their women.
Anywho. Fluff story, slow news day. SOS they used to do to Kate.
The royals seem to suck the life out their women.
————————————————————————–
That’s definitely been the case with Kate. Hopefully Meghan can break the cycle.
I agree – I miss Pre-Royal Meg..her hair, makeup and style were so much fresher.
Slut-Shamming!!!!! A woman texted a man! What a gold digging, low class garden tool!!!!!!!!
Lesson learnt: Women should NEVER text men!
That’s exactly what this is. She dared to “hunt”! When she should have been sitting at home, waiting for a guy to pursue her! What is this, 1842?
Meghan texted a man before she was married. This is a scandal bigger than Will (probably?) banging the Rose garden while married.
Wait! What?
She had a life before she met Harry?
*clutchespearls*
“Months” before she met Harry? Um mm…didn’t she date Cory for over 2 years after her divorce? So actually this apparent texting happened YEARS before she met Harry. Who TF cares.
Nothing wrong with this, BUT I’m starting to understand her recipe for success – she is proactively initiating meetings with people. She did it with this guy, she did it with Piers Morgan, she probably met many others this way as well. You wonder sometimes, how do some get to be so lucky to meet the right people, be in the right places, etc.? I genuinely believed that luck is the factor. Well, it looks like at least for Meghan it is simply a matter of reaching out and suggesting a meeting. Probably the same strategy worked for many other successful people. Kind of nice to know, that at least some of it is in your hands.
It seems like she was good at networking. I am not – I am really not confident enough to ask for meetings, or to cold call someone, or anything like that – but I know a lot of people who are, and their careers have really benefited from it.
I think you are on to something. I’ve witnessed time and again – it is not the most talented at their job who get promoted and earn more. It is those that actively network and know how to schmooze, so to say, how to make small talk.
I think Meghan and Harry are so cute. I hope they last.
Majority of women are not virgins when they get married. This is not the 1800s where women spend their entire lives waiting for a husband. Meghan had a fun and exciting life before she met Harry, and that is nothing to be ashamed of and it is most definitely not newsworthy.
Meg looked so good during her Suits days. She still does but I really liked her style before. And racism is real y’all but this article aint about her biracialness. Fake race calls and comments still are sometimes placed by other races to look woke and it bugs.
That Cundy story is like Schrödinger’s Gossip: it can be either completely innocent or indicative of a cunning personality, depending on whether you like the person involved or not. Either she’s just a single girl looking for fun or she’s a manipulative social climber.
I wonder whether Kaiser and those commenters who are all “Look at that bitch eating crackers” in every item about Kate, whether they would have the same reaction if some acquaintance of Kate’s came out and revealed that she was looking for famous guys before she met Will.
Yes, because it’s ridiculous to criticise any woman for this.
Yeah, news of Kate wanting to be with someone other than Will would be great news imo.
Honestly, Kate wanting to be with William for years isn’t a big deal. It seemed like she loved him and she was around him a great deal for that to happen. I think the issue some have is that she wasn’t seen to be doing anything of value in the time being. Harry’s ex was actively pursuing a career. If Harry had married her, I don’t think they’d be saying the same thing because it was clear Harry wasn’t all she had. Likewise Meghan. She would’ve continued as an actress if the royal thing didn’t work out and it may have actually benefited her career. She also had her charity and lifestyle stuff. It didn’t seem that way for Kate and obviously it’s also different because Kate met William at a younger age and with less life experience than Meghan. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with going for what you want, within reason, but it’s unfortunate Kate doesn’t really have anything she made a noticeable mark in outside of marrying William. She seems to enjoy sports so that could’ve been a great avenue for her to pursue prior to marriage.
Wasn’t Will…..the famous guy that Kate was looking for? Didn’t she go to St. Andrews to try to meet him?
Anyway – I would love if a good story came out about Kate dating someone else seriously before Will, or during that time when they were broken up in their 20s. I think most of us here would like to see some evidence that Kate did more for a decade than wait around for William.
This is the lamest attempt at revenge. They’re throwing hissy fits because Meghan is good at her job, good at PR, and most recently (which is what this garbage is likely in direct response to), Gayle King’s special. It’s lazy and obvious.
British men are so needy. First P. Morgan now this guy!!!!