‘Things are better’ now that the Sussexes & Cambridges have ‘some space’

People Magazine’s previous cover story is all about Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and how he’ll probably be the band-aid baby who will save the Cambridges and Sussexes’ relationship. As I said, I think that’s a lot of pressure to put on a baby, but I also think everything is going to be different now, hopefully. William will stop plotting to exile his brother and Harry and Meghan are just blissed out with the baby and not really thinking about anything else, probably. Thankfully, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has another “exclusive” about how everything has softened now that Archie is here. Some highlights:
No nanny: “There is no nanny, they are doing it themselves for the time being,” a royal source says, confirming that Harry has been busy changing diapers at Frogmore Cottage. “He’s doing it all. He’s completely head over heels in love.” The couple do, however, have the help of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is staying with them in Windsor and has been “indispensable” to the couple.
Harry’s paternity leave: Meghan and Harry plan to hire a nanny when they go back to work full time, which will likely be in October, although there is every chance the couple will carry out occasional duties before then, including Trooping the Colour in June. Harry has already broken the record for taking the shortest paternity leave in royal history, having carried out several official engagements that were already in his diary before Archie was born. However, aides say he will be taking some time off over the coming weeks. [Meghan] is enjoying her maternity leave and not preparing to return to official engagements yet. “They have time to find the right nanny, who may well be an American, in time for when Meghan is back at work,” a source says.
The Cambridges’ visit: Kate and William visited the couple and spent over an hour with their newborn nephew. “They were itching to meet him,” says a source. The Cambridges plan to take their three children to meet Archie when he is a little older, and are said to be mindful of not intruding on the Sussexes’ private time.
An armistice in royal relations: Aides say that relations between the onetime “Fab Four“ have improved in recent weeks. and that both couples want the royal cousins to grow up to be close. “Things have been a lot better since Harry and Meghan moved out of KP, it has given them all some space,” says a source close to the brothers, referring to the couple’s decision to leave Kensington Palace for their house at Windsor Castle earlier this year.
“Things have been a lot better since Harry and Meghan moved out of KP, it has given them all some space…” Why are people acting like their PROXIMITY was the issue? The issue wasn’t that the Sussexes and Cambridges lived too close to one another, it’s that they shared the same office, and that office was full of shady bitches who did nothing to protect Meghan. The reason why there’s “some space” is because Harry and Meghan got their own separate office. Another reason why there’s some space now is because William briefly stopped throwing his sister-in-law under the bus as a way to divert attention from the Rose Hanbury situation. Anyway!
I’m rolling my eyes so hard at this fluff piece.
Vanity Fair has gone Straight-to-Hell since Graydon Carter left as editor on its coverage of politics & entertainment. There is little critical reporting or critical commentary left at this magazine as all profile pieces are nothing but pure puff.
Go back to the Vanity Fair archive and re-read some of Tina Browns articles on the royal families of Europe and you will see what I mean.
Poor kid. Under 2 weeks old and already responsible for the future relationship between his immediate and extended family. It’s cool Meghan and Harry are doing things themselves with Doria. If Doria wasn’t around though, I’m sure they’d get a nanny. Being new parents is exhausting and I would get a nanny if I could afford it.
DM reporting that Doria is back in LA. But take that with a grain of salt as they have pictures of her walking her dog(s) and those could have been taken anytime.
*eyeroll* I think this is code for now that Meghan is on mat leave, Big Willy and Katie Keen can now enjoy ALL the spotlight and that makes them happy. William is his fathers son in that he doesn’t like being outshone.
digital unicorn: correct observation. But her maternity leave will only last so long. By then I’m sure Kate will soon announce her band aide baby arrival will set out of the spot light for a bit.
“Harry is changing diapers!”
*slow clap and eye roll*
Why does men taking care of their children always become literally news worthy?
Totally. When our daughter was born, my husband was changing her diaper in our living room. My uncle says to him” you do that too?” Of course he changed diapers. He’s her father.
Proximity DOES matter! My brother used to live in the apt above me and we constantly bumped heads, he moved about 45 min away and its made a HUGE difference. I can’t even describe how much of a difference its made, I was getting to the point where any little thing annoyed me and I am sure the feeling was mutual. Idk but I think in some cases absence DOES make the heart grow fonder
I agree. Sometimes it does make a difference and think that this time it does.
I know nothing about the Royals, but that picture of kate and William makes them look like the villains from an 80′s movie.
I know! I had a similar thought just now, looking at it. But the truth is, I think, that Kate looks massively unhappy in that shot.
I was on the daily mail and one article stated that Wills/Kate don’t want to be over shadowed by Harry/Megs, and the letter doesn’t want to be sidelined. I so agree with that assessment.
And in trying to come up with a combo name for Wills/Kate, i came up with Wate. How poetic is THAT!
Hmmm….well, it sure beats the opposite approach: “Kills.”
Kills, now that is funny too! Well played.
The press Is really desperate to tried to make the separate of the Sussexs and Cambridge into some game of throne crap . First every thing was Meghan fault she cause the rift between the brothers and now the rift between the brothers is being blame on the fact that lived to close to together. I think the problem is old fashion jealousy snobbery for the courtiers thinking that they know what’s best .
I can believe there is no nanny right now, but I am sure they will get one before she goes back to work. Probably over the summer to start getting used to the whole thing, especially if Doria leaves anytime soon. (she can stay up to three months on her passport right? So maybe she’ll stay through July?)
As for the Cambridges and Sussexes being closer -I can believe that distance – physical distance and working distance – has made things better, but it will be interesting to see how this all plays out over the next few months.
Doria’s already back in Los Angeles.
Given that I think one of William’s issues with Meghan is that she is biracial (not an English Rose Bush), I think he must have been anxious to see how ‘black’ Archie. You KNOW these buggers were thinking this…
I can just imagine William breathing a sigh of relief…”he’s not so black, he’s quite white in fact” or something similar. You know the Windsors are all waiting to see his colour.
@intheknow- I agree 100 percent. That has been a lot of the coded language. Even the reporter asking them to see the babies face. I also think Meghan was very intentional in playing her hand near his face not just to protect him but to intentionally show her shade in comparison to his.
Yup. That monkey picture from that ‘Comedian’..they are all thinking about it.
Oh come on. That’s not fair to say about anyone. I’m no huge fan of William or anything but I wouldn’t say that about him or anyone (well… Prince Philip… I could kinda believe it of him 🤦♀️) without actual reason to think it’s true, and we don’t have reason to think that.
“You KNOW these buggers were thinking this…”
No. We don’t. You seem to be telling on yourself here. This is massive projection and seems to be based on nothing more than your personal bias. There is so much to talk, dissect or gossip about over about M&H and K&W so I really don’t see why we have to add such weirdly detailed fantasies to the mix.
We don’t know that. And William has met numerous biracial people over the years, so that doesn’t even make sense.
Meeting people and actually liking and respecting them are two very different things. What makes you think he is not prejudiced against the biracial people he’s met?? He was unwelcoming to Meghan..I don’t think it’s a stretch to feel he may also feel ‘something’ about the child and how the child looks.
I believe they’ve all been thinking about what shade the child will be. You are free to have a different opinion on the issue. I am not here to change your mind nor am I interested in changing your mind. We can agree to disagree.
I suspect that you’re correct. The media was quick to pronounce that Archie “looked just like his mom.” All from a partially-obscured side profile, underneath a hat and baby blanket. This baby was subjected to racism even before he was born, and you can bet that included members of his own family.
I don’t think sharing an office and staff was the issue either. Even after the office change, the new staff aren’t doing anything about the attacks on Meghan either. The strategy seems to be the same “never complain, never explain” that Royals usually go by. It is a lose-lose situation because if they address and dismiss rumors people will say the rumors are true and not addressing rumors also has people claiming the rumors must be true.