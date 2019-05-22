‘Things are better’ now that the Sussexes & Cambridges have ‘some space’

People Magazine’s previous cover story is all about Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and how he’ll probably be the band-aid baby who will save the Cambridges and Sussexes’ relationship. As I said, I think that’s a lot of pressure to put on a baby, but I also think everything is going to be different now, hopefully. William will stop plotting to exile his brother and Harry and Meghan are just blissed out with the baby and not really thinking about anything else, probably. Thankfully, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has another “exclusive” about how everything has softened now that Archie is here. Some highlights:

No nanny: “There is no nanny, they are doing it themselves for the time being,” a royal source says, confirming that Harry has been busy changing diapers at Frogmore Cottage. “He’s doing it all. He’s completely head over heels in love.” The couple do, however, have the help of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is staying with them in Windsor and has been “indispensable” to the couple.

Harry’s paternity leave: Meghan and Harry plan to hire a nanny when they go back to work full time, which will likely be in October, although there is every chance the couple will carry out occasional duties before then, including Trooping the Colour in June. Harry has already broken the record for taking the shortest paternity leave in royal history, having carried out several official engagements that were already in his diary before Archie was born. However, aides say he will be taking some time off over the coming weeks. [Meghan] is enjoying her maternity leave and not preparing to return to official engagements yet. “They have time to find the right nanny, who may well be an American, in time for when Meghan is back at work,” a source says.

The Cambridges’ visit: Kate and William visited the couple and spent over an hour with their newborn nephew. “They were itching to meet him,” says a source. The Cambridges plan to take their three children to meet Archie when he is a little older, and are said to be mindful of not intruding on the Sussexes’ private time.

An armistice in royal relations: Aides say that relations between the onetime “Fab Four“ have improved in recent weeks. and that both couples want the royal cousins to grow up to be close. “Things have been a lot better since Harry and Meghan moved out of KP, it has given them all some space,” says a source close to the brothers, referring to the couple’s decision to leave Kensington Palace for their house at Windsor Castle earlier this year.