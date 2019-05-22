Elle Fanning in Dior at the Cannes ‘OUATIH’ premiere: Cannes Queen Realness?

Elle Fanning is in Cannes for the entire film festival as part of the jury. She’s been having a great time with it, minus one minor issue where she swooned and Colin Firth caught her (!!). Elle seems to know why she’s there: to be a very pretty fashion plate and bring the Big Fashion Energy to a film festival which is lacking in glamour this year. So Elle has been pulling out the looks. At last night’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, Elle wore this full Dior ensemble, complete with an amazing hat. She looks amazing.
Camila Morrone is still dating Leonardo DiCaprio. She didn’t walk the carpet with him, but she was allowed to sit near him during the premiere. She wore MiuMiu – a very pretty and simply strapless gown with a feathered trim. I honestly think she looks great? I’m surprised that after years of dating blonde Victoria’s Secret models, Leo is seriously dating a dark-haired Argentinian beauty with a natural bust.
I feel like we haven’t seen Zhang Ziyi in a long time! She looked gorgeous and witchy in this Zuhair Murad gown.
Dakota Fanning in Armani Prive – honestly, this is one of my favorite gowns of this year’s Cannes. So beautiful, so simple, so elegant.
I would never have thought that Michelle Rodriguez would do the “big stupid gown” trend for Cannes, but here we are. She wore a Rami Kadi Spring 2019 Couture gown which is made of feathers. It’s a lot…especially for someone who gives off such a tomboy energy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
Love the classic French look, HATE HATE HATE her hair. Dakota’s dress is perfection
I saw her black hat before the outfit and I was excited to see what she paired it with and when I did, I wanted to hit the back button very quickly.
Elle looks much older with that make up
Definitely looks 50 with lots of laser resurfacing. She’s too young for that look. The dew- foundation she put on was too fake looking.
Peak-botox Nicole Kidman is not the look I thought a barely twenty-something should be aiming for, but then I’m not fashion.
Everyone else looks fab.
She looks so much like Lara Flynn Boyle here. Which is crazy!
I don’t like what Elle is wearing at all. With the hat and makeup, she looks so severe.
The hat is everything! LOVE IT.
The entire outfit makes her look old, like a 2nd wife eyeing the pool boy old . Love what Zhang is wearing.
Dakota Fanning’s dress looks like the improved version of Gwynett Paltrow Oscar win gown. this version nis beautiful with a bodice that fits
Did she have something done to her nose? She just looks so much older all of a sudden.
Elle crushed it! She looks sublime. Dakota’s look is perfection. Michelle looks … uncomfortable.
I love Dakotas, what a great look.
Camila Morrone is stunning. Dakota’s gown is lovely.
Elle looks fabulous. That outfit is so Dior to me. I wish her makeup was a little different, but overall its a win.
Isn’t Elle 19? Her makeup and outfit add 20 years. Dakota looks beautiful. I love the clean elegant look of her gown, makeup, and hair.
I don’t like to compare siblings, but I’ve always preferred Dakota to Elle. Although part of that might be that Dakota was the child actor that I remember seeing a lot of and then Elle was everywhere suddenly and didn’t seem to have a discernible personality. Both talented, but I give Dakota the edge. She seemed to disappear for some time before showing up in Twilight. I’m just glad it doesn’t seem like she’s going the Lindsay Lohan route after childhood fame.
Elle’s outfit is pure Cannes! I’m not sure it would work anywhere else, but there it is amazing. Dakota’s dress is great. A perfect “small supporting role in big movie” look to Elle’s Cannes juror.
Awwww, Leo’s daughter-girlfriend got to come! 😏
How do you make a 21-year-old look like a well-aging 50? What kind of magic’s involved here?
I love the outfit but I feel the whole thing I’d maybe a bit mature for her?! Also how did I miss the fainting / Colin Firth story? ALL THE MARK DARCY FEELS!!
Love it. She looks like Grace Kelly. People thought it was harsh looking but if you’re going to make a statement then that’s the way to do it.
I was watching Neon Demon and although I think she is pretty I am not convinced she is hotter than the two older retiring models played by Abby Lee Kershaw and Bella Heathcote. Yeah, I know it’s her youth that they were after but those Australian babes were truly gorgeous.
Gorgeous dresses! My favorite is also Dakota’s. I have personal issues with Michelle lol. She gets nominated and wins awards for absolutely nothing. Wasn’t she nominated for flying a helicopter in Avatar? In fact, if you take her script from one movie, you could toss it at any other. Her tough guy routine in white tank tops is interchangeable as well. She can’t do anything else, and her drunk-driving past should’ve sunk her but it fits her persona. I guess hitting and running is cool if it’s female. So no, Rodriguez floating around in a princess gown doesn’t cut the Dijon lol.
I am kind of in love with Elle’s outfit, but she looks ill.