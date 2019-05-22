Elle Fanning in Dior at the Cannes ‘OUATIH’ premiere: Cannes Queen Realness?

Elle Fanning is in Cannes for the entire film festival as part of the jury. She’s been having a great time with it, minus one minor issue where she swooned and Colin Firth caught her (!!). Elle seems to know why she’s there: to be a very pretty fashion plate and bring the Big Fashion Energy to a film festival which is lacking in glamour this year. So Elle has been pulling out the looks. At last night’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, Elle wore this full Dior ensemble, complete with an amazing hat. She looks amazing.

Camila Morrone is still dating Leonardo DiCaprio. She didn’t walk the carpet with him, but she was allowed to sit near him during the premiere. She wore MiuMiu – a very pretty and simply strapless gown with a feathered trim. I honestly think she looks great? I’m surprised that after years of dating blonde Victoria’s Secret models, Leo is seriously dating a dark-haired Argentinian beauty with a natural bust.

I feel like we haven’t seen Zhang Ziyi in a long time! She looked gorgeous and witchy in this Zuhair Murad gown.

Dakota Fanning in Armani Prive – honestly, this is one of my favorite gowns of this year’s Cannes. So beautiful, so simple, so elegant.

I would never have thought that Michelle Rodriguez would do the “big stupid gown” trend for Cannes, but here we are. She wore a Rami Kadi Spring 2019 Couture gown which is made of feathers. It’s a lot…especially for someone who gives off such a tomboy energy.