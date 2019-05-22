Vanity Fair debuts new photos, covers for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

When the first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker came out last month, it took me a second to get situated in the story. I had seen The Last Jedi, of course, and I didn’t really like it, but I had almost immediately forgotten the plot after I saw it. Rey and Kylo did the thing and now Kylo is in charge and he wanted Rey to come with him and she was all NOPE. The plots aren’t making a lot of sense, but still, STAR WARS. We also discussed in that trailer post how Disney realizes they overplayed their hand with Star Wars and completely oversaturated the market. The Rise of Skywalker will be the last Star Wars (or SW adjacent) film for several years. But because it’s still Disney, the hype machine is already in overdrive.
Kylo (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) cover the new issue of Vanity Fair. They got separate covers, even though I’m sure they’ll be up in each other’s business in the movie. Annie Leibovitz did the exclusive photos on the set, and you can see the full cover story and photo exclusive here at Vanity Fair. The article itself is stuff that even a casual Star Wars fan knows, like the history of the first three films, how George Lucas evolved the idea of a nine-part story. I did find this interesting though:
Where Lucas’s trilogies tended to follow the roots and branches of the Skywalker family tree—their personal saga was the saga of the galaxy writ small—the new movies have a slightly wider aperture and take in a new generation of heroes. There’s Rey, of course, who sources say will have progressed in her training since the end of The Last Jedi to the point where it’s almost complete. With that taken care of, all she has to do is reconstitute the entire Jedi Order from scratch, because as far as we know she’s the Last One.
If Kylo Ren can’t be redeemed it will almost certainly fall to Rey to put him down, in spite of their maybe-bond. Their relationship is the closest thing the new trilogy has to a star-crossed love story on the order of Han and Leia: a source close to the movie says that their Force-connection will turn out to run even deeper than we thought. They’re uniquely suited to understand each other, but at the same time they are in every way each other’s inverse, down to Kylo’s perverse rejection of his family, which is the one thing Rey craves most. “I think there’s a part of Rey that’s like, dude, you f–king had it all, you had it all,” Ridley says. “That was always a big question during filming: you had it all and you let it go.”
Rey is also, according to totally unsubstantiated Internet theories, a leading candidate to be the Skywalker of the title, pending some kind of head-snapping reveal about her ancestry. (For the record, the other leading unsubstantiated Internet theory has the “Skywalker” of the title referring to an entirely new order of Force users who will rise up and replace the Jedi.)
VF doesn’t end up getting any kind of confirmation on whether we’ll even find out anything about Rey’s background in the end, but surely they have to do something with that? They can’t just leave it at “her parents were nobodies but look, she has this intense connection out of nowhere with Kylo Ren”? I get that the Force can come out of nowhere and some people are born with it and some aren’t, but we’ve also seen that it’s hereditary too. I don’t know. It upsets me to think that they’re building up this Kylo/Rey twinship/connection and there won’t be a hard answer as to WHY.
I still believe that they are brother & sister.
I hope they’re not. It’s just more lazy rewritting of the original.
I hope it’s more like cosmic twins; yin and yang of the last entities of the force.
I don’t disagree with you, it just seems like the latest movies are a remake of the old stories in a way. I do hope I’m wrong. It’s just in the first movie with Rey Leia hugs her after Han Solo’s death, why? She’s never met Rey before? Why would Leia hug a complete stranger? When Kylo said her parents were nobody what that how he felt in some ways about his own. So many questions.
Adam Driver is a fantastic actor.
I adore Adam Driver. He elevates everything he’s in.
He was the only reason I sat through Girls
He’s positively magnetic on screen.
Is it just me or does he kinda remind anyone else of Keanu Reeves? There’s just something about him that’s little Keanu like, at least to me.
Yes…Adam DOES share the same type of energy that Keanu has on screen….
Self-deprecating…mixed with soulful thoughtfulness….along with vulnerability…….and just a tinge of magical…”darkness”…
*sigh* Adam Driver, I have it bad for him even as an emo wannabe Sith lord.
Personally, I think Rey and Rylo are the embodiment of the balance of the force – one is light and the other dark. I always thought the ‘romance’ angle was a bit creepy as it came out of nowhere and was a bit ham fisted in its execution.
Yeah I think the Jedi Order will become the Skywalker Order which is the kind of crap that hack Abrams would write.
Here to second Abrams ruining potentially great stuff with his hackiness
I’m on the total opposite side of the coin when it comes to Rey’s parents. I love the idea that she is a nobody and would prefer to not have any more explanation. I look at her as a woman who was abandoned as a child and is now trying to find her place in the galaxy while also trying to understand her power. And I think that is what draws Kylo attention to her, which builds this connection between the two.
I’m of two minds about it — I love the idea of her being a nobody because I think that’s a pretty powerful idea, that you don’t need to be part of a special family in order to be incredibly gifted and a savior for the Resistance. At the same time, Star Wars is at its core about a family, and it would be weird of the protagonist ended up being an outlier. I’m happy either way.
I cannot properly explain how attracted I am to Adam Driver, I just adore him. I’d watch the movies just for him if I wasn’t a Star Wars fan, which I am, but he makes it so much better! He’s a great actor and I’m actually excited for the movie, they’ve done a decent job in my opinion. I’m an 80’s baby and Star Wars brings back fond memories and it doesn’t matter to me if the storylines make sense or not, lol.
I actually really loved what they did with The Last Jedi. They took the themes of darkness and light that have always existed in Star Wars and are examining that further. Rey is without question a good intentioned person, but is drawn to darkness because she doesn’t know who she is or where she belongs. Kylo, now leader of the First Order, still finds himself actively fighting the light side of himself because he feels the need to stay on the dark path he has chosen for himself, even if he wants to believe in Rey, or look after his mother. The film also addressed that no, the Jedi weren’t all they were cracked up to be — the creation of the Empire happened right under their noses, and their way of life had a hand in pushing Anakin to the dark side.
I think what we’re leading up to in this final installment is finally an acknowledgement that no one can be wholly good or wholly bad, and that shouldn’t be expected of them — that the darkness and the light can coexist together, and that’s what “bringing balance to the Force” actually means. And I love that. For me, the entire Star Wars saga, with all its faults, is one of the greatest pieces of storytelling in cinematic history.
I like your last paragraph a lot. I would not be surprised if that’s where this is going, it makes sense. Balance means knowing that there is some good and bad in everyone.
I didn’t buy the ticket to “Adam is hot town” so maybe I see him clearer. He kinda over acts and it makes me laugh. The film franchise is too cheesy and the story is boring. I don’t think it will hold up when it becomes retro.
He’s hot. However, I can see why others feel differently. He’s uniquely hot imo. As for Star Wars not holding up when retro, didn’t the first trilogy come out in the 70s-80s? And they hold up fine imo though I didn’t grow up on them. Can’t wait for this one. I loved TLJ, but the hate it got was ridiculous. I understand it being divisive, but people kept on about it to the point of verbally abusing and threatening the cast and crew for over a year. I was starting to consider myself a fan of the series with TLJ but Star Wars fandom was a total turn off.
I love Star Wars so much, but I’m glad this is the last one for a while. I think people will appreciate the movies more if they have time to settle a bit.
I am excited though to see where the story goes.
Just felt the textbook example of why if you’re planning a trilogy or two-parter, you really need some cliffhanger elements. Rather than get excited by the pictures I just went, “….oh right, that’s coming out….OK”
And I can’t help but feel bad for John Boyega. His early interviews he talked many times about how JJ told him “You’re the new star of Star Wars!”. Clearly they changed their minds. He’s a secondary supporting role at this point.
NOOOO! When it comes to the Disney SW movies, I’m either in complete denial that they exist or in complete despair at such a sucky story that is totally out of character. Where to start? Disney should not have touched the Skywalker saga since the story had already continued for years and years with popular new characters in the Expanded Universe (Mara Jade, anyone?). Then they re-wrote A New Hope with yet another planet-killer weapon, then they created a whiney character with no charisma (Ren), they made Luke do all sorts of out of character things, then they had a huge event like the second destruction of the Jedi (again folks? Seriously?) and referred to it in flashbacks. It’s just bad story-telling.
Look at the ending of ROTJ, look how happy and hopeful they are. According to the Disney abominations, they ultimately failed at everything. Something’s wrong when a droid, my beloved BB-8, is really the only good thing out of a movie. Although, I did like Fin and Poe and wondered why Poe wasn’t Leia and Han’s son, but that would make too much sense.
He definitely has something.
I’ve had a pretty bad week at work and this story is what I needed to turn my week around. I am 100 percent there for Reylo. I never got why folks thought Adam Driver was hot in Girls but I’m totally on board now.
I don’t get all the “Adam is so hot” comments. The first time I saw him I thought he was one of the oddest looking men I’d ever seen, and that hasn’t really changed. I think he’s a wonderful actor and an extremely likable person, which makes him attractive from the inside, but he’s definitely not hot to me. I’m genuinely surprised so many people are that level of attracted to him.
I’m not into Star Wars….just Adam Driver. He can get it all day in my book.