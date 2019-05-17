Will Baby Archie bring the Cambridges & Sussexes closer together?

Not surprisingly, People Magazine put the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this week’s cover too, just like they did last week. For this cover, they’re using one of the photocall pics, and I love this shot too – the one of Harry looking at Meghan as he holds Baby Archie. Obviously, People doesn’t have any inside information other than “Archie will probably do crafts,” which… come on…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s newborn son, Archie, is seventh in the line to the British throne, but his parents are determined to give him a normal childhood. The couple – who will celebrate their first anniversary on May 19 – have already taken measures to ensure their firstborn leads a typical life. Among them: moving away from Kensington Palace in favor of a home in the country, Frogmore Cottage, and opting not to give Archie a royal title. “I see this kid being creative and doing tons of crafts, playing games,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “We all grew up with those activities, and just because this baby is going to be a royal doesn’t mean he won’t do all that fun stuff.”

I really feel strongly that Frogmore Cottage won’t be their permanent base forever. I think for the next year, absolutely. Then it will be their little country place when they eventually get a spacious apartment in one of the London palaces. At least that’s what I hope. Anyway, the REAL story is how everybody’s trying to convince themselves that Baby Archie will bring the Sussexes and Cambridges closer together.

Although Prince Harry and Prince William have grown apart recently, baby Archie provides an opportunity for the royal brothers to reconnect. “William and Harry will want their children to know their cousins and do things together, so they will work harder at their relationship,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The brothers will have a different kind of relationship and move on.”

Us Weekly also had a story about how Archie will bring Kate and Meghan closer and they “will be spending a lot more time together…Now that they’re bonding over motherhood, they’ve become closer than ever.” I buy it more for Kate and Meghan – I can definitely see the two of them arranging playdates in the future. Of course, I’ve always believed that Meghan and Kate see each other more as coworkers than anything else, and they are capable of maintaining a general niceness towards each other for that reason. But I do fear that what has been broken between William and Harry cannot really be fixed with a baby.