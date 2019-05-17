Will Baby Archie bring the Cambridges & Sussexes closer together?

Not surprisingly, People Magazine put the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this week’s cover too, just like they did last week. For this cover, they’re using one of the photocall pics, and I love this shot too – the one of Harry looking at Meghan as he holds Baby Archie. Obviously, People doesn’t have any inside information other than “Archie will probably do crafts,” which… come on…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s newborn son, Archie, is seventh in the line to the British throne, but his parents are determined to give him a normal childhood. The couple – who will celebrate their first anniversary on May 19 – have already taken measures to ensure their firstborn leads a typical life. Among them: moving away from Kensington Palace in favor of a home in the country, Frogmore Cottage, and opting not to give Archie a royal title.
“I see this kid being creative and doing tons of crafts, playing games,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “We all grew up with those activities, and just because this baby is going to be a royal doesn’t mean he won’t do all that fun stuff.”
I really feel strongly that Frogmore Cottage won’t be their permanent base forever. I think for the next year, absolutely. Then it will be their little country place when they eventually get a spacious apartment in one of the London palaces. At least that’s what I hope. Anyway, the REAL story is how everybody’s trying to convince themselves that Baby Archie will bring the Sussexes and Cambridges closer together.
Although Prince Harry and Prince William have grown apart recently, baby Archie provides an opportunity for the royal brothers to reconnect.
“William and Harry will want their children to know their cousins and do things together, so they will work harder at their relationship,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The brothers will have a different kind of relationship and move on.”
Us Weekly also had a story about how Archie will bring Kate and Meghan closer and they “will be spending a lot more time together…Now that they’re bonding over motherhood, they’ve become closer than ever.” I buy it more for Kate and Meghan – I can definitely see the two of them arranging playdates in the future. Of course, I’ve always believed that Meghan and Kate see each other more as coworkers than anything else, and they are capable of maintaining a general niceness towards each other for that reason. But I do fear that what has been broken between William and Harry cannot really be fixed with a baby.
That top photo of Kate never fails to leave me with a chill down my spine. Yikes…
Yeah… Cathy and Megs will do what’s best for the kiddos but I don’t see Harry and Will going back to what they once were.
The dynamic has changed for everyone involved. Such is life.
Maybe I have not had enough coffee this morning but in the top picture Cathy looks like Michelle Dockery…ie…Lady Mary Crawley.
I get more of a Lady Tremaine vibe.
Facially, this was a bad day for Kate. She is a pretty woman, but you can see every line in her face. She looks stressed and sleep deprived.
Yes. Both women—who probably always got along well enough—will probably become closer and enjoy having their kids grow up together. The men, who knows.
Agreed – I think Archie will bring Kate and Meghan closer together, if only because it gives them something else in common beyond being royal wives. Kate seems like she wants her kids to be close to all the cousins, and I’m sure Meghan feels similarly, so I imagine they will make an effort, especially as Archie gets older. There’s only a year between him and Louis, which will be practically nothing as they get older.
I think Harry and William might make an effort, but I think that whatever happened between them over the past 6-8 months isn’t going to be fixed by a baby.
Yes, I think they don’t have much of a rift between Meghan and Kate as much as they don’t have much in common. Children is something they can form some form of bond over, and as the kids get older and Harry and Meghan are (likely) living in London, I think they will get closer. Probably not besties, but they’ll have more to talk about.
Also, Archie is going to do crafts?
Nothing but cutting edge reporting from People.
Indeed, and also playing games and doing fun stuff.
We’ve very lucky to have the likes of People offering us these insightful little tidbits. It all helps to increase our understanding of what a small child might do in the future.
How would we ever have guessed, unless People told us such things?!
*pictures Archie doing one of those loom potholder kits*
as anyone with a SIL can attest…sometimes having kids does NOT make your relationship better. especially when one SIL is a self proclaimed super mom with 3 kids and talks to you like you’re dumber than dog shit when you don’t want to try using a magic sleep suit or something…not that i know about this phenomenon personally….
LOL!!!
One thing I’m thankful for is that my SIL (who has two kids) has hit the point where she’s very much aware that it’s all a sham and nobody knows what they’re doing haha. She just sighed in an exhausted way over easter and was like “I’ve lost control.” because my niece is a full stop threenager. A very very hyper threenager haha. My nephew is not one yet though, and so far much more mellow. But if we have kids (not super likely) or adopt kids she won’t be ragging on me.
That said – we went through a phase where we couldn’t stand each other. And once she moved out of their parents house and in with the guy she eventually married it was like a switch flipped and we just got along. Even more so now that she has two kids.
Just like babies do not fix marriages, babies will not fix other relationships. They may bond a bit but babies grow up.
Sad to see them at odds if it’s true, for all of them. They can do so much good with all that they have.
I think they’ll be mothers and SILs but not necessarily any closer than two women who have children. They still have very little in common. They have different social sets and interests. I don’t see them as enemies, though. Just two women who married brothers.
Speaking of the brothers, Archie won’t bring them back together. Too much has happened in the last year for Harry to forgive William. It was a huge betrayal and for someone as loyal to not only William, but to the Firm, the trust is gone and his defenses are up. I’m sure he is suspicious of every gesture William/Cambs make because he doesn’t know if that’ll be used against him and Meghan.
I agree the trust is broken on all fronts. Harry realizes he consciously and instinctively he will always need to be on guard to protect his biracial wife and child. Experiencing racism that close up is jarring and devastating. Harry is sensitive, very sensitive in fact and I bet you he’s beyond hurt. I am not saying things wont get better between him and William, but that pure trust they had before will never return.
I think the baby is what caused the rift, so he won’t fix it.
Still my belief that Will had some negative reaction to the baby news that pissed Harry off.
Her being pregnant or the baby announcement.
Children were inevitable. Why would he be fine with the marriage but not the baby?
Until Easter, the narrative was that both Cambridges were behind the anti-Meghan campaign. All it took was a three second video of Harry joking with Kate to have her named removed from the stories because obviously, Harry wouldn’t talk to her if he believed she was behind a racist campaign against his wife. Suddenly we are meant to believe its always been William alone, which now I doubt (I’m talking about racism, I can see him feeling threatened by Meghan).
I hope they can solve whatever is going on.
Also, how come people believe William has more power than the Queen and Charles? Or that they do what he says because otherwise he’ll throw a fit? Seriously, most of this stories make no sense.
Archie is a baby not Jesus or Moses or MLK. Meghan and Kate don’t have to be friends.
Nothing is going to bring the brothers together other than many sit down sessions with a therapist with a desire for reconciliation that involves frank and open discussion.
The women are different in that they are not blood relatives and you can’t force people to be friends if they have nothing in common but an age. Both are 37 years old but are a world apart in how they were raised and the things they have accomplished.
Babies don’t fix relationships. It is what it is.
Harry was part of the trio for so long William probably feels lost and was not prepared. But Harry doesn’t appear to have the same crutch mentality and looks ready to blossom with his wife and new family. I think the cousins will bring them closer but dynamics have already changed. Harry is complete, for now.
I don’t believe there is a huge rift between any of them. Yes, I imagine Archie will bring them closer… cousins are fun.