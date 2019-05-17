Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play Batman in the latest franchise reboot

Warner Bros can’t give up their DC Comics franchises for a minute. You know? They can’t just stop and reflect and let everyone take a breather for a few years. Warner Bros just keeps rebooting and trying to rebuild the once-great franchises which Zack Snyder mostly ran into the ground. It’s going to be at least five more years before I get over The Batfleck, but I won’t have that time. There are already plans to reboot the Batman franchise with Matt Reeves as director. But who will be the new Batfleck/Batman? Variety says Robert Pattinson is probably the guy?!?!

He’s going from sex symbol to bat symbol. Sources tell Variety that Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play “The Batman” in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming superhero film, which hits theaters June 25, 2021. While sources say it’s not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly. Warner Bros. had no comment. Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, assumed “Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017 and has been developing the elusive project ever since. Affleck and Warner Bros. began discussing the actor-director leaving the Caped Crusader behind following “Justice League,” allowing Reeves to pick his own Bruce Wayne.

[From Variety]

Deadline reports that Nicholas Hoult was also on the Batman shortlist, but they confirm that Rob is the favorite, almost like the part is his if he wants it (and the money is right, I would assume). I’m trying to remember if anyone really thought Christian Bale would make a stellar Batman at the time of his casting. Bale was, at the time, known for his gritty dramatic work and not really stunt-heavy performances in blockbusters. But Bale worked because he already seemed like a dark and brooding guy. Neither Pattinson or Hoult seem particularly dark or brooding or capable of that kind of “sitting in Wayne Manor alone, plotting against one’s enemies and wearing a costume with bat-ears” thing. If they cast Rob – and I suspect it’s already happening – then my guess is that it will be YET ANOTHER origin story, like we don’t all know how Bruce Wayne became Batman, and we’ll see rob play Bruce Wayne as some angsty trust funder. Also, the idea of Rob having to go through stunt combat training is cracking me up. SPARKLY BATMAN OMG.