Pete Holmes explains the bizarre RIE parenting method, you treat kids as equals

Pete Holmes is a comedian with a popular podcast called You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes. He also stars in the HBO show, Crashing, which I plan to watch after seeing him on Late Night. Pete talked to Colbert to promote his book, Comedy Sex God (the title should be read as though it has commas in it, ala EAT PRAY LOVE). While on Colbert, Pete talked about life as a new father, having just welcomed a baby with his wife Val seven months ago. Pete discussed attempting the RIE parenting method with his new baby. RIE believes in “Educaring” in which the parent respects that the child is a fully formed being and should be treated as such. It’s kind of the opposite of Helicopter Parenting, I think. Let kids figure life out on their own, no matter how harsh the lesson. According to Pete, it didn’t go so well at his house:
The part about RIE is at 2:53, this is what he said:
What is the RIE Method?
It’s basically this thing where you teach your children – I’m not an expert – like equals. If your kid is crying, don’t say, ‘it’s okay.’ If you do the RIE method, it’s like, ‘that negates their reality. Don’t say it’s okay, it’s not okay. They are in despair, do not tell them it’s okay.’ Which is weird. So I was giving my daughter a bath and some soap got in her eyes and I was like, ‘it’s okay,’” because that’s what you do! I’m not crazy. ‘it’s okay, sweetie. It’s okay!’ But if you’re on the RIE Method, you say – this is real – “’Soap is happening. Soap has occurred in your eyes. Despair is a real reality.’ Because you want to honor their reality. But this is crazy.
I have no idea if this is a proper example of the RIE Method but I think I could so get on board with just adding “…is happening” onto anything that sucks. Pete’s right, in LA folks will suggest anything and everything, whether you want advice or not. I remember the one and only Mom’s Group meeting I attended, an Attachment Parent and a Sleep Trainer Parent almost came to blows. I think the subject was about ice cream or something – it was nuts. Let me state up front that I believe there is merit in most methodologies. But you have to find the one that works with your own beliefs. I like the RIE principle that you leave the child to play on their own, encouraging them to explore on their own terms. That’s great. But primarily, RIE runs contrary to my Type A tendencies. That and I can over-explain a piece of bubblegum, so I’d need to be muzzled to make this work for us.
According to these two child-centric websites, the RIE method has done wonders for some moms’ exhaustion and ability to let things go. Those websites also talk about famous parents who subscribed to the RIE Method. Among them was Felicity Huffman. I’m guessing she must have misplaced her RIE worksheet someplace along the way?
I think like most parenting methods it really does depend on the kids. And I get the whole idea of it – and I think in SOME ways I’d use some of the process. I think, especially with raising girls, we really have to look at not negating their feelings. They get so much of that from every aspect of life. I’m not saying we should encourage freak outs or tantrums or what have you – but maybe instead of always saying it’s okay we could be a bit more mindful at times. “I’m sorry – that must really hurt. Let’s fix it” instead of the automatic “it’s okay”.
I think most modern parenting methods come off as fluffy BS – but I think the basic idea of a lot of them are something worth considering incorporating. Maybe don’t go full hog – you’re still the parent, they’re still the child. But I think we could all do with more people in the world who acknowledge how others are feeling.
I can totally get on board with this and try really hard to do it with my own kids. It calms down freak outs a lot quicker if you can say something like “you were trying to run to the slide and the you fell over and got hurt and now you’re upset that your knee is scraped. It’s not nice when you hurt yourself is it? Are you feeling sad just now?” rather than run with the tendency to go “you’re fine, it’s ok, it’ll get better, you don’t need to cry”. IME trying to rush them past their feelings just makes it worse.
it’s a fine line with my stepson. he was prone to tantrums, so we wanted to curb that, but I also wanted to make sure that he knew that it’s perfectly fine for boys to cry. so we’d have to go over that sometimes it’s okay to be sad, but not necessarily have a full-blown meltdown. and sometimes it’s okay to be really upset and have a good cry. it’s a fine line with all kids I think.
Yep, we feel the same with our toddler. We want him to know it’s oksy to cry but he’s also really good at having very loud meltdowns lol we use the phrase “it’s okay to be sad/mad/whatever emotion but it’s not okay to scream/hit/etc. He’s still pretty young but I really think it helps!
My first instinct is to hold my son and say “it’s okay” and then I let him cry for a second and kind of ask what is going on “you bonked your head? You hit your arm on the table?” And then be like “ow I know that hurts” kiss the boo-boo then he usually runs off and 25 minutes later it’s rinse and repeat.
My grandparents watch him while i am at work and my grandmother is a hardcore GASPer when he falls down or hits his arm or something. Half the time he goes “I’m fine!” or he just wants a kiss for the boo-boo, but if she gasps then he is all hysterical. I really need to work with my grandmother on the gasping thing because it makes him react differently than he does around me.
>> “I remember the one and only Mom’s Group meeting I attended, an Attachment Parent and a Sleep Trainer Parent almost came to blows.”
Omg somebody needs to make a trashy TV show where different types of dogmatic parents fight it out. 😂
I have a toddler, and I’m always reading random parenting books and articles. My own approach is to pick and choose advice from different sources that appeal to me and ignore the rest. Every parent/child is different and it’s rarely a good idea to be too rigid with parenting philosophies.
I think landing somewhere in between RIE and helicopter parenting is your best shot at good parenting, but who knows.
I agree. I think pretty much any form of parenting style has pros and cons. this one wouldn’t work for me because kids are not actually fully formed yet, that’s kind of the whole point. but I do agree with not telling them that some things okay when it’s not, and letting them figure things out on own sometimes.
I think you should treat kids like the little humans they are, and recognize they have their own wants, feelings, and frustrations. But you’ve also gotta realize that you’re the parent for a reason, and provide structure, support, and guide them while letting them be their own persons. Beyond that, I don’t care what label is slapped on it.
Parenting is one of the hardest things to do in the world. There’s no perfect way. Every method can have its pros and cons, and they don’t work the same way with every child. Everybody does the best they can but at the end of the day, we are talking about a little human, full of needs and emotions that they can’t explain yet so it’s frustating to both parents and kids.
I do encourage my kids to be independent and when something is wrong, I do my best to understand and respect their feelings intead of brushing it off as something silly (however silly it may actually be) because to them it obviously matters. Maybe I can change the “It’s ok” to “it’s going to be ok”? Like it will pass? I don’t know. Hahaha. It’s difficult hearing your child cry and not say that.
LOL at Felicity Huffman.
I do think that “honoring their realities” is important for kids – if they are upset, telling them “its okay” isn’t necessarily going to make them feel better. And I think encouraging independence is important too. But like all things, its going to depend on the child and how they respond to a parenting method.
I didn’t even know it had a name! My kid is 15 now, but from day 1, I promised myself and him that I wouldn’t lie to him. So if he hurt himself, I wouldn’t say “it’s okay,” I’d say “that hurts, eh kiddo? Let me see if I can make it better?” Even if “better” was just a cuddle or a kiss. It works for us. And now he knows I’ll be honest with him about everything (sports and academic performance, etc.) and knows when I say I’m proud of him or he did a good job, I mean it.
I don’t get why everything has to be a ride-or-die method these days. Part of this sounds sensible – it’s important to let one’s kids fail. I taught my kids very early on, for example, that I’m not going to force them to do their homework. Their reality is that if they don’t choose to do it, then they have to explain to their teacher why. I also probably micro-manage parts of their life. There’s no formula for getting it right. Just try and get through and not shout too much. That’s the goal.
If my kid is crying because he has soap in his eyes, I’m going to try and get some water in there while saying ouch that hurts and it’s “going to be” okay. I give lots of hugs. I believe in acknowledging reality with compassion.
I really don’t understand the need to let little kids “tough it out”. There is a big difference in trying to fix every pothole in the road ahead versus offering a hand and hug when they step into one.
Life is hard enough. Life will teach you consequences. *cough* Felicity Huffman *cough*
I guess I’m the opposite. My daughter is overly dramatic. I’m not. She was thrown off her horse and broke her arm this week. I did say, “It’s going to be okay.” As in the pain is okay. You’re suppose to feel pain. If you didn’t feel pain, that’d be weird. Plus your arm isn’t going to be cut off, it’s just broken, but it’s still okay to be upset about that. I really do think we over think every little thing we say and do when we parent. Saying okay to her didn’t dismiss her feelings, but when they were on hysterical repeat for everyone at the ER to hear, at some point you have to be quite and let them take your X-Ray🤷🏻♀️
I think that being calm like that helps. I think if mom is hysterical then kid is too. It would be hard for me not to be hysterical. I would feel so bad for her for the pain she was in. I’ve only ever cracked a rib and that really hurt a lot, so I’m sure a full break would be beyond my pain threshold.
Pete Holmes’s stand up is SO funny. I highly recommend seeking out some of that on pandora or spotify or whatever. He also has a ton of videos online where he plays, like, a doofus batman, and they are also very funny. I feel like he had a short-lived talk show a few years back on like TBS or something. I really like him. I don’t, however, love his show, which made me sad because I really wanted to. (Same with Barry, which people also love.)
His laughter is so infectious. I don’t find his jokes that funny, not terrible just okay but then he breaks into a hearty laughter even before the punchline and that’s a cue for me to laugh too. He’s like a funny Jimmy Fallon.
I certainly often said “it’s okay” when comforting my kids. It was an instinctive thing. They are both adults now and survived the trauma of a mother telling them that things were okay 🙄.
Right?! Like telling someone things will be alright is dooming them to a life of trauma and therapy. 🙄
It’s fine to tell your kid things will be okay because for most of the situations small children are dealing with (ouchies, frustration, boredom, general meltdowns) things WILL be okay!
Exactly!
I have a 2 yo and I often use it’s ok because he’ll stump his toe and do overly dramatics. In reality it is ok and it will be ok. I try to add something like, “it’s ok I know it hurts and that sucks but it’s ok.” And then think of ways to make it a little bit better. Who knows if I’m doing this right.
You’re doing it fine!
Sounds like you’re doing great. You’re acknowledging their pain while also providing comfort and reassurance that things will be fine.
He’s got the wrong end of the stick where it comes to RIE. It’s about acknowledging feelings and not telling kids not to feel what they’re feeling. It’s about modeling appropriate emotion regulation.
Somewhere on the internet some RIE practitioners are freaking out hard.
The idea that Felicity Huffman practised RIE is hilarious!