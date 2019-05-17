Bella Hadid in Dior at the Cannes Film Festival: ruffled glamour or basic-bland?

Finally, a little injection of superfluous, dumb glamour at the Cannes Film Festival. I’m sure that at some point, Cannes’ organizers will step forward and claim that their intention was to dial down the crazy fashion and the extravaganza this year. When that happens, just tell them “mission accomplished.” It’s kind of a sad day when I’m *this* excited about Bella Hadid. Bella came to Cannes probably as part of some deal with Dior, or maybe some beauty contract. Bella’s been in years past too, and I appreciate the fact that we got someone fun and young on the carpet – these photos are from the Rocketman premiere last night. Bella wore Dior couture, and it’s just a triangle made out of ruffles. It doesn’t fit her properly, no one needs this many ruffles and her makeup isn’t good. Still, love seeing her on the carpet!
Shailene Woodley also wore Dior – a tuxedo dress and matching tuxedo… bike shorts? Why is 2019 Cannes the “festival of bike shorts”?? I like a woman in a tuxedo, but this is a bad tuxedo look.
Eva Longoria in my favorite dress on her so far, a gold Cristina Ottaviano Fall 2019. Stunning. Beautifully designed.
Dita Von Teese is Dita Von Teese, she’s never going to phone it in. I would hate this on anyone else, but she pulls it off.
Priyanka Chopra in a really boring, undramatic Roberto Cavalli. What is this mess? I mean, it’s not a mess, it’s a fine, basic gown. Unremarkable.
I think both Eva and Priyanka look lovely. Nothing cutting edge or amazing, but lovely.
Shailene – not quite. I see the look she was going for, but nope.
I think Bella tweaked her face. Just different. Anyone else notice? Dita is to die for– always looks fabulous.
Right? It has that kind of tight, slightly puffy botox look 😕
She did and now she looks like one of those fifty-something housewives.
She could have modeled with her original face and been a cool, different model, but no, she had to make herself look like everyone else in Beverly Hills.
Dita is more than twice Bella’s age(!), although I think the super pulled tight hair might be responsible for some of the aging effect.
I love Eva’s!
I also think Shailene looks the best I’ve ever seen her. Very sharp.
Bella is going to look like the cat lady by the time she’s 40. Holy smokes that’s a lot of work done on such a young girl.
Yes, her eyebrows were going up at a 45 degree angle.
I know nothing about fashion but I know what I like and I think Bella looks incredible and so does her dress.
I love Shailene’s dress. It’s beautifully designed and tailored.
Bella looks like she should have a giant roll of toilet paper under her dress
No one does “dead behind the eyes” better than Bella.
Chopra’s finest moment for years to come will be how she dressed for this years Met Gala. Cos play dream.