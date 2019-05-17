Please enjoy these pretty pictures of Taron Egerton & Richard Madden in Cannes

"Rocketman" Red Carpet At The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

I don’t have much to say here other than “enjoy these pretty photos of Taron Egerton and Richard Madden.” Thursday was devoted to the photocall and premiere for Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival. Rocketman is the authorized bio-pic of Elton John, with a focus on his childhood, early fame and his 1970s drug and alcohol abuse. Taron plays the young Elton, and Elton and David Furnish were on hand during the filming of Rocketman, and they produced the film as well. They were happy to come out for the Cannes premiere too. Once you see Taron and Elton stand side-by-side, you really get it. Taron absolutely looks like a young Elton.

Fashion-wise, Taron really killed it. Taron wore a brown and blue patterned Etro suit for the photocall – coordinating with Elton’s blue suit perfectly – and then he wore Tom Ford for the premiere. Tom Ford made him a silver-grey velvet tuxedo jacket which just looks great. Richard Madden went for white Armani tuxedo jacket and he looked seriously foxy. Two beautiful men.

Can we also give David and Elton some props? They totally had a hand in casting decisions and not only is Taron a great choice for Elton, the choice of Richard Madden for one of Elton’s manager and lover John Reid is just… a good choice.

Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.

18 Responses to “Please enjoy these pretty pictures of Taron Egerton & Richard Madden in Cannes”

  1. Cidy says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Richard Madden… yes.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Oh. Good morning. Those are some pretty pictures.

    Reply
  3. mia girl says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:52 am

    I’ve only watched that John Lewis & Partner’s Elton John origin story holiday commercial a thousand times so I cannot wait to see this movie!!!

    Reply
  4. Amaryis says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:53 am

    I’ll have one of each, please.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Elton and Taron worked together on Kingsman: The Golden Circle. So, Elton knew who he was choosing. They seem to have a very good relationship.

    Reply
  6. Div says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:56 am

    For some reason that white streak in Richard Madden’s hair is damn sexy.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Wow, they look great. And good for the actors and filmmakers for making an R rated film and embracing the gay content and romance. Unlike the cowards who made Bohemian Rhapsody. Ugh, it’s more pathetic everyday that Malek won an Oscar for that SNL sketch. 🙄

    Reply
  8. Jenns says:
    May 17, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Richard Madden should’ve played Jon Snow.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:00 am

    I have to laugh at Richard Madden and Aiden Gillen (Bo Rhap) portraying John Reid. How flattering for him!

    Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Thanks for this. This year I realized I really missed Richard in GoT. Also, I absolutely love his hair. Gray streaks are hotttt!!!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 17, 2019 at 8:10 am

      I don’t think I really appreciated him in GOT until I started rewatching the first season, and now I’m like “oh heyyyyyyy there.”

      Reply
  11. Harryg says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Taron Egerton, yay! Taron Egerton for Bond!
    Both are cute.

    Reply

