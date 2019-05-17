Norway’s Princess Martha fell in love with a sixth-generation American shaman

Well, here’s a royal story you don’t see every day. This woman is Princess Martha Louise of Norway. She’s the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja. She’s a divorcee and 47 years old. She met an American shaman and now they’re in love. That’s the story. A Norwegian princess fell in love with an African-American man who is a sixth-generation shaman. Not only that, but Shaman Durek (real name Derek Verrett) is a CELEBRITY shaman. As in, he shamans for the rich and famous almost exclusively, at least that’s what I think from looking through his Instagram. Princess Martha wrote on her Insta on Sunday:

When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA).

[From Princess Martha’s Instagram]

Shaman Durek has celebrity followers like Gwyneth Paltrow, James Van Der Beek, Nina Dobrev and more (trust that Gwyneth has multiple shamans though). Martha was his client at first, but they were so attracted to each other, they began dating anyway. He apparently believes that he’s spent many past lives with Martha. A friend told the Daily Mail (via People): “They both believe they have known each other for many lifetimes, and that in this lifetime they are suppose to help heal the world together with their tribe, their followers. Durek believes he was a King in a past life and that he and Princess Martha were husband and wife in multiple lifetimes.” His mom apparently predicted that he would fall for a Norwegian princess years ago.

Also, Martha and the Shaman are going to work together – they’re doing “The Princess and the Shaman” tour in Norway and Denmark. Honestly though? No judgment. I think it’s more than possible that this whole thing is just rather harmless, and it’s about a 40-something woman finding love and someone who listens to her. I would totally watch a film adaptation of this story.