Duchess Kate in pink McQueen at a palace garden party: pretty or strange?

Yesterday was the second Buckingham Palace garden of the season – yes, there’s a garden party season – and unlike the first palace garden party, the Queen attended this one. The first palace garden party was last week, and Prince Charles acted as host in his mother’s absence. Just one of the small and big ways in which the Queen continues to hand over more and more responsibility to Charles. But this week, the Queen wanted to (garden) party. And she invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to show them how to properly garden party.

To be fair, this is not the first time William and Kate have attended one of the Buckingham Palace garden parties. They generally turn up to at least one a year, maybe every other year in Kate’s case, since the garden parties often interfere with her maternity leaves (as the garden party season interferes with Meghan’s maternity leave currently). Still, Will and Kate’s attendance seems especially notable at the moment, given the year-long campaign to Embiggen Kate and assure everyone (especially Kate) that Kate Is Not Meghan and Kate Is The Future Queen. Camilla laughs.

As for the fashion… the Queen wore Stewart Parvin, a soft blue coat, a gorgeous diamond brooch and a matching hat. I saw some sites talking about the Queen’s sunglasses, but I’m almost positive that the Queen has Transitions lens – normal glasses which darken in sunlight. She’s also had eye issues in recent years, and she had cataract surgery last year. Bright sunlight probably hurts her eyes.

As for Kate, she wore a pink Alexander McQueen coatdress with buttons and strange pleats. The look was conservative and “royal,” although I’m not 100% sure it should fit this way. It’s a customized piece and I imagine Sarah Burton was like “wait, you want double-breasted buttons, pocket flaps AND side pleats?” It just could have been a cleaner design overall. Kate’s hat is Juliette Botterill and it’s really cute. Her earrings are pearl drops which once belonged to Princess Diana.

Here are some clips from the garden party. Around the 2:30 mark, it looks like Kate interrupts William and he gets a weird look on his face. To be fair, I hate being interrupted too.