Duchess Kate in pink McQueen at a palace garden party: pretty or strange?

Yesterday was the second Buckingham Palace garden of the season – yes, there’s a garden party season – and unlike the first palace garden party, the Queen attended this one. The first palace garden party was last week, and Prince Charles acted as host in his mother’s absence. Just one of the small and big ways in which the Queen continues to hand over more and more responsibility to Charles. But this week, the Queen wanted to (garden) party. And she invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to show them how to properly garden party.
To be fair, this is not the first time William and Kate have attended one of the Buckingham Palace garden parties. They generally turn up to at least one a year, maybe every other year in Kate’s case, since the garden parties often interfere with her maternity leaves (as the garden party season interferes with Meghan’s maternity leave currently). Still, Will and Kate’s attendance seems especially notable at the moment, given the year-long campaign to Embiggen Kate and assure everyone (especially Kate) that Kate Is Not Meghan and Kate Is The Future Queen. Camilla laughs.
As for the fashion… the Queen wore Stewart Parvin, a soft blue coat, a gorgeous diamond brooch and a matching hat. I saw some sites talking about the Queen’s sunglasses, but I’m almost positive that the Queen has Transitions lens – normal glasses which darken in sunlight. She’s also had eye issues in recent years, and she had cataract surgery last year. Bright sunlight probably hurts her eyes.
As for Kate, she wore a pink Alexander McQueen coatdress with buttons and strange pleats. The look was conservative and “royal,” although I’m not 100% sure it should fit this way. It’s a customized piece and I imagine Sarah Burton was like “wait, you want double-breasted buttons, pocket flaps AND side pleats?” It just could have been a cleaner design overall. Kate’s hat is Juliette Botterill and it’s really cute. Her earrings are pearl drops which once belonged to Princess Diana.
Here are some clips from the garden party. Around the 2:30 mark, it looks like Kate interrupts William and he gets a weird look on his face. To be fair, I hate being interrupted too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The hat is cute, the dress is yikes, the nude shoes are back…
She always looks like she’s in a period piece. She is just so dated, which is odd, as she’s still young.
I think she always looks like she has borrowed something from Camilla, except that Camilla likes cleaner lines than Kate.
Queenie looks so cute!
Classic Kate outfit.
Perfectly fine for a garden party and nicely adds some shape to her figure.
Her love of 80′s secretary chic is baffling.
BUTTONS!!!!!!!!!
Its fine but not sure it needed the all the buttons with the pockets and side pleats. Plus I’d fire whoever tailored it as you can see the hemline at the bottom – either the material is too thin or its not lined. For something she likely paid 3 figures for I would not expect to see the hemline esp as McQueen was famous for the quality of tailoring. Sarah Burton was the wrong choice to take over the label.
Three figures?? Try five! Custom McQueen starts at £10k. 5 figures of Fug.
Ah – it was a typo, I meant to have put 4 but 5 is also spot on.
The coat dress really does not bother me. I think the idea behind the design is that is looks, at least to me, as a jacket and pleated skirt but stitched together to make a dress. The shoes are what really bother me. I know she is walking on grass and pink shoes would have been black or grass stained by the end of the day, however, I think navy shoes in the same court-pump style would have been a better choice to add some contrast.
The shoes with this colour don’t bother me and they are kinda growing on me (they are quite popular – am seeing them all over London now that the weather is picking up here). At least she’s not wearing the wedges of doom – I like wedges but not a fan of the style she likes.
My bug bear is the tailoring – I have a relative who was a dressmaker and I can hear her in my head going off on one about the hemline showing. She always says a good tailor never shows their work, as in you can’t/shouldn’t see it. There has been a few of these bespoke McQueen’s where the tailoring has shown.
I don’t mind the nude shoes sometimes because I feel like – what else would she wear? If she wore pink shoes we would have torn her apart for that lol.
But to go with her love of theme dressing, shoes in a pretty floral pattern would have been a nice break from the same nude shoes all the time.
I know that these events are planned way in advance, but it seems like we’re seeing SO much of the Cambridges lately. Is some of it damage control for the affair leaks?
I’d say it’s probably because Charles is preparing to be the Monarch, therefore William is preparing to be the Prince of Wales. Its a big step up duties wise.
I think it’s a campaign to push them more into the spotlight.
To be honest I think we’re seeing them more because of the ‘transition’ – Charles taking in a larger role and therefore William also having take on a larger role.
As you say, these things are planned ages in advance, I don’t think these are in response to the affair rumours. I mean if this was a pap stroll in the Kensington Palace gardens or whatever then, sure.
Rose who?
@Clare, Agree with all you say about the “transition” but the optics off all this PR speaks clearly to, or tries to speak clearly to, the rumors that all is not well with the Cambridge marriage by presenting them as a close couple.
They’ve been ‘transitioning’ for quite a while now as Charles started taking on more duties in 2012 after TQ’s Diamond Jubilee where it was said she was going to start taking a step back. They’ve only really started doing more in the past year or 2, William esp has done more – Kate not so much.
Lets see if this level of engagements/visibility continues, esp from her as for a senior royal she has always had the lowest numbers.
To be fair, if I remember correctly, years ago, even before the children, there were many reports that has made it clear that Charles and William knew these obligations were coming and wanted to give him as much as a normal life as possible before the role took over. I think that hiding out until it was his “turn” was always the plan.
Fanty
Yes, I remember it being said quite a few times over the years that The Queen knew the havoc royal duties and being in the public eye could wreak on a marriage, so she wanted to let William and Kate keep their marriage and children private as much/as long as possible. Now, of course, all you hear is that William and Kate are workshy and only trying to one-up the Sussexes, but I thought this gradual increase was always the plan.
Honestly, this is the problem with Kate’s work schedule. We will go literally a month without seeing her, and then we see her in a few different events over the course of a week or so, and it seems like there must be something behind it, but really its probably just because Kate has decided to make a few appearances. I imagine after this little flurry of activity we wont see her until around the Trooping, then we will see her a few times in July, a few staged pics in August at Balmoral, and then not really again until September, which will probably coincide with Meghan returning full time and then we can all speculate again as to what is “behind” kate’s flurry of appearances at that point.
That’s just kind of been the pattern with her, and so its easy to attribute her working more to “something going on” but really its probably just that she has decided to do a spat of appearances before taking a break. It’s her MO.
Yes that is the pattern with her – we don’t see her for a while and then there are periods of a few weeks where we see her almost every day. The inconsistency is one of the reasons she get criticised but its pretty much the same time of year every year.
I agree that after this week we prolly won’t see her until the Trump state visit in 2 weeks – she will be at the state banquet.
@DU – oh I had forgotten about that lol. So we will see her then, Trooping, maybe one or two other random events in June, a few random events in July (but very few), and then the regatta in August (which I had also forgotten about, I imagine there will be a few events and then the actual regatta), and then I imagine we don’t see her until September.
I predict 15 events for her from now until September.
It’s a typical Kate coat dress. We’ve seen it several times in different colors. That’s all I can say about the outfit.
I saw this and I thought she looked beautiful. I love that colour and it screams garden party to me.
Agree.
I agree.
The dress is basically everything wrong with Kate’s fashion sense. It doesn’t fit right, first off – it seems like it is supposed to be more slim fitting, but it ends up looking boxy. And for a dress that seems like it is supposed to have clean lines, there is a lot going on – buttons, pleats, pocket flaps. She also has a number of dresses already that are really similar to this so getting another custom made pink coatdress just feels excessive, but what do I know?
I like the hat and her hair looks nice.
I thought the video of her interrupting William was kind of funny, but I’m not going to read as much into it as some people on twitter lol.
I liked kate’s hat. I really think if she had some extra curves clothes would look better on her. Thinner is not always better. And while I get some people have a naturally thin frame, I dare to say she does this to herself.
I think Kate looked best during the Waity years. She still looked amazing in everything she wore, but she appeared more athletic and strong looking and the few extra pounds looked fantastic on her.
@L84tea, I so agree. She looked strong and amazing. I could see why Will found her so attractive. This that we see now is sad.
I’m always so intrigued by the hats. I’m not someone who wears hats of any kind – and I can’t think of a scenario in which I’d ever want to wear these. But at the same time, I kind of dig them? I guess I like the artistry that goes behind them more than their actual function.
I think it’s fine, its event appropriate. It’s her typical style.
I know Will has stepped back a lot this week for Kate, and the pictures have been adorable but he seems so pained anytime he is near Kate now. But she is gamely playing the game. Smiling ear to ear and giving no hint that all is not well. She doesnt have to and neither does the press. Will is giving everything away in his face.
I agree. It’s one of those things where once we’ve all seen it, we can’t unsee it. Something feels very off these days with the Cambridges.
The Queen’s hat and dress are a garden party!
Love the brooch!
The flaps plus the buttons are too much, and walking on grass in heels seems dangerous. That being said, the look is appropriate, which is the most important thing.
Oh Kate, yet another McQueen coat-dress with pleats and buttons…It would be one thing if these things a few hundred pounds but custom McQueen is $$$$$…and that’s alot of money to spend on fugly clothes.
Meghan’s outfit was conservative but different
https://www.hawtcelebs.com/meghan-markle-at-a-garden-party-at-buckingham-palace-in-london-05-22-2018/
I wish Kate would switch it up.
There’s too much going on with it. But I do like the clear clean light pink, as opposed to all the dusty pinks we see.
Pleats, flaps and buttons, oh my!
Actually I like this shade of pink on Kate, it makes her skin pop.
The cut of the dress gives Kate some curves and is flattering on Kate.
This style of hat works for her.
Those darn muted shoes are back…
Oh, oh, William looked annoyed when Kate interrupted him…William runs the show!!!
Does she always look at him like that. Reminds men of H& M
I know she’s a future queen and has to dress conservative-but when you compare her style to the other major royal women in Europe (Letizia, Maxima, Victoria, Mary etc) she just comes off as so old fashioned and boring. I wish we could have a queen/crown princess summit so she could take some notes.
It’s a dress she has in a similar style in multiple colors. Boring.
Everyone you just named are the royal women I wish we heard more about on CB. All of them have amazing fashion sense. Mary of Denmark is my personal favorite.
I love Letizia’s style…so modern
I wish the Queen would sometimes change up her shoe or purse color. The black looks strange with this outfit.
Yes, I often think that too. The black shoes and bag do not go with such a light colour. I’m sure the people who make her shoes could make the same shoe in different colours.
Kate looks lovely in that color. I like the hat. If you study the dress, there’s too much going on, but it does look good on her.
William looks pretty unhappy to me watching that video. Of course it must be deadly dull to have to go around and make chit chat with strangers at a garden party, especially if you aren’t a people person.
William always looks miserable but I don’t think its because he’s not a people person he does seem pretty good at the small talk/networking thing that royals are expected to do. He seemed pretty engaged in conversing with that couple.
It’s a typical Kate outfit. It’s a nice colour and she looks good in it. Nothing more to add.
HM had a procedure to fix her cataracts that involves removing one’s own lense and replacing it with a synthetic lense, which can also be corrective. So a happy side effect of the procedure is that one no longer need glasses all the time. However it does make the eyes very sensitive to light. So HM’s sunglasses are just sunglasses as she now only wears reading glasses.
Anywho, Kate looks fine. The outfit is appropriate, though the bodice could be taken in a smidge. It seems a bit baggy in the upper waist/under bust area. But she looks lovely. Nothing show stopping, but it’s fine.
At the garden party, Kate was congratulated on the Chelsea Flower Show:
Ms Dixon congratulated Kate on her Chelsea flower show garden, but the Duchess replied: ‘Oh no, it was a real family affair. I couldn’t have done it without William and the children. We were all very involved.’ (from Daily Mail)
NO mention whatsover of the landscape archtitects who did all the actual work:
How shamefully rude of her!