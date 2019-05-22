“Everybody’s talking about Robin Arryn’s glow-up in the GoT finale” links
  • May 22, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Robin Arryn – aka Lino Facioli – talks about his extreme glow-up in the Game of Thrones finale. [Towleroad]
Cardi B canceled her concerts so she could recover from her plastic surgery & liposuction. She said that it takes a while to recover! [Dlisted]
Do you want to smell like Cher? Maybe. [Pajiba]
Omari Hardwick talks about the Beyonce incident. [LaineyGossip]
Oh, Katie Holmes, what are you wearing?! [Go Fug Yourself]
Don Trump Jr. is writing a book, blah. [Jezebel]
Elizabeth Banks talks about her Charlie’s Angels reboot. [Just Jared]
Pat Robertson is still alive & still terrible. [OMG Blog]
Olivia Jade Giannulli wants to go back to college. [The Blemish]

14 Responses to ““Everybody’s talking about Robin Arryn’s glow-up in the GoT finale” links”

  1. teehee says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    When I saw him me n my BF like who dat ? Where he been? Why he sit der?

    Reply
  2. Silver Charm says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Was way more into the nameless New Prince of Dorne.

    Reply
  3. Mel M says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Katie Holmes has never had a great fashion sense but from the neck up she is looking radiant. Not sure if it’s makeup or very subtle fillers but she looks great.

    Reply
  4. Jess says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Yes!! I told my girlfriends I couldn’t believe how cute he got! I figured I’d still see him as that annoying breastfeeding 10 year old, but he’s quite a handsome young man.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    How’d you like to be famous for sloppy breastfeeding?

    Reply
    • ChillyWilly says:
      May 22, 2019 at 1:14 pm

      I always wondered how they filmed those scenes. Was it a prosthetic boobie? I still would not have let my kid film those scenes. Hopefully he didn’t go to public schools. Can you Imagine the teasing?

      Reply
  6. DaggerIsle says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Eugene from Tangled, anyone?

    He was channelling the smoulder big time!

    Reply
  7. Ann says:
    May 22, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    I can’t get past the titty milk mustache to appreciate the glow up.

    Reply
  8. Ref7 says:
    May 22, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    I thought that was the prince from dorne….

    Reply
  9. Lori says:
    May 22, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    Kinda has an Adrien Brody look about him. Could be hot if the angles r right but ultimately a bit douchefaced at the same time.

    Reply

