“Everybody’s talking about Robin Arryn’s glow-up in the GoT finale” links

Robin Arryn – aka Lino Facioli – talks about his extreme glow-up in the Game of Thrones finale. [Towleroad]
Cardi B canceled her concerts so she could recover from her plastic surgery & liposuction. She said that it takes a while to recover! [Dlisted]
Do you want to smell like Cher? Maybe. [Pajiba]
Omari Hardwick talks about the Beyonce incident. [LaineyGossip]
Oh, Katie Holmes, what are you wearing?! [Go Fug Yourself]
Don Trump Jr. is writing a book, blah. [Jezebel]
Elizabeth Banks talks about her Charlie’s Angels reboot. [Just Jared]
Pat Robertson is still alive & still terrible. [OMG Blog]
Olivia Jade Giannulli wants to go back to college. [The Blemish]
When I saw him me n my BF like who dat ? Where he been? Why he sit der?
lol
Was way more into the nameless New Prince of Dorne.
Me too!
Katie Holmes has never had a great fashion sense but from the neck up she is looking radiant. Not sure if it’s makeup or very subtle fillers but she looks great.
Yes!! I told my girlfriends I couldn’t believe how cute he got! I figured I’d still see him as that annoying breastfeeding 10 year old, but he’s quite a handsome young man.
How’d you like to be famous for sloppy breastfeeding?
I always wondered how they filmed those scenes. Was it a prosthetic boobie? I still would not have let my kid film those scenes. Hopefully he didn’t go to public schools. Can you Imagine the teasing?
Yes it was a fake boob.
Eugene from Tangled, anyone?
He was channelling the smoulder big time!
Ha! Perfect description of that face he’s making.
I can’t get past the titty milk mustache to appreciate the glow up.
I thought that was the prince from dorne….
Kinda has an Adrien Brody look about him. Could be hot if the angles r right but ultimately a bit douchefaced at the same time.