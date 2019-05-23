Emma Thompson tells fans not to see her movies unless they’re good



Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling are teaming up in Amazon Studios’ Late Night, which will be released in theaters on June 7. It’s written by Mindy and directed by Nisha Ganatra. Thompson is Katherine Newbury, a late-night talk show host who hires Kaling’s character, Molly Patel, to help diversify her otherwise white, straight, male, college-educated writing staff, which, going by the trailer, breathes new life into the show.

To promote the movie, Emma and Mindy sat down together to read aloud nice tweets about each other. Both women are both self-deprecating and funny in their responses. Here’s some of what Emma said:

To fan who tweeted they don’t care whether their movie is good

I don’t want you to come to the film then. It’s a very good film. You should be more discerning. Don’t spend your money on something you don’t care whether it’s going to be good or bad. It’s not a good use of your earnings. I don’t go to the cinema unless I’m absolutely convinced it’s going to be good and then I’m often disappointed. To a fan who tweeted that Emma was badass

Why does everyone got to be “badass” now. If you’re a woman who’s got anything to say or anything to do in a movie you’ve always got to be “badass.” What is that? Why can’t you just be decisive? Could we read some mean ones? I’m finding this very difficult to take. I’m British so anything like that makes me go ‘I’m not worthy and now I just feel like a piece of sh-t.’

Emma and Mindy’s banter is great, and throughout the video, Mindy has to explain to Emma what some of the tweets mean, as Emma has pointed out very emphatically that she’s not on Twitter. At one point Emma asks, “What are they called, the mean people? ‘Trolls?’” Mindy confirms that they are called trolls.

It’s funny that Emma is slightly flummoxed by the tweets, though I’d love for her to follow Mindy’s lead and start tweeting herself. We don’t get to see them reacting to mean tweets, but I bet that would be hilarious. One of the tweets was about how the fan would watch Emma read the newspaper and while Mindy calls Emma “our greatest living actor” they both agree that would be pretty boring. Emma’s commentary on Sense and Sensibility with producer Lindsay Doran is worth a listen, if you’re into movie commentaries. Emma and Mindy seem to have an easy rapport with each other, and I hope that the movie is as good as Emma says it is (and that they get together to provide commentary when it’s released on video).

Here’s the video!

