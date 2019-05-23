Ellen’s show renewed three more years, she’s not retiring for a while

Ellen DeGeneres has been doing her talk show for 16 years, which – wow. I can’t believe it’s been that long and I’ve been watching since the beginning. Good for her. This past year, as often happens when contracts come up for renewal, the rumor mill shifted into high gear with suggestions that Ellen was calling it quits. Tuesday, she put those rumors to rest by announcing that she had just signed on for another three more years:

Okay, so I have been doing this show for 16 years. That’s about 3,000 episodes. A lot. I don’t remember them, but I’m told it was enjoyable. When we started, that was before Instagram, before YouTube, we were young, we were bored out of our minds. From the beginning I said this show was going to be like a relationship. We’ve been through the good, the bad, the Fifty Shades of Grey phase. It’s been a lot of fun and 16 years is a pretty good run. Sometimes in a relationship, you need to take a break. But I don’t, you’re stuck with me because I just signed for three more years.

Following her announcement, Ellen reflected on how the show was her second chance after she’d taken a career hit. She spoke about all the people who have contacted her and told her that she’d helped them in many ways, like getting through chemo or some major life event, and Ellen declared that that is why she was going to keep the show going, for those who still need her. That and because, “Lamborghinis are expensive.”

As I mentioned, this topic came up a lot over the last year and for her part, Ellen has been saying this whole time she’s not ready to leave the talk show. She told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes she knows when it’s the right time to leave but she isn’t there yet. I don’t often watch her full shows anymore, but in the clips I’ve watched, she still seems into the show. I don’t think this is just about money. It’s a great gig and I imagine it is deeply personal for her. Ellen’s career all but ended when she came out publicly. The show revived her career and elevated her to a worldwide platform to continue fighting for LGBTQ rights. It’s poetic, really. I like Ellen and her show, but I am not a stan by any measure. However, I watched her religiously during both my pregnancies and there were many days she helped me get through. So I will likely always wish her and her show well. As she said, her show is a relationship. Sometimes I love it and sometimes I refuse to have anything to do with it.

