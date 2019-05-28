Brad Pitt & Angelina ‘both knew they needed to move forward with their lives’

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt in Venice this week. I think he flew to Italy after putting in all of his appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, where he promoted Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Quentin Tarantino and Leo DiCaprio. The premiere seemed to go well, and Brad and Leo were on-message for the promotion, but it felt like Tarantino shot himself in the foot a few times. OUATIH didn’t win any awards and Brad didn’t even stick around for the final ceremony in Cannes. Still, as I said, it was a good trip for him. He looked relaxed and subtly refreshed – LaineyGossip did a photospread which kind of convinced me that Brad had some very subtle and high-quality work done at some point in the past year.

Anyway, Brad is in Venice for the Venice Biennale arts exhibition, because Brad is a big art collector. I would love to see Brad’s collection, no joke. You know whose collection I would love to go through? Jack Nicholson! Jack apparently has hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of 20th century artwork. Brad’s collection is reportedly very heavy on the postmodernist art.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reported last week that Brad and Angelina Jolie are getting along okay these days.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship is better than ever! A source tells ET that Pitt, 55, and Jolie, 43, finally realized that they needed to put their differences aside to work out what was best for their No. 1 priority — their kids. This comes just over a month after they officially became single while they continue to finalize their divorce. “They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives. There’s no more drama. All of the dust has settled,” the source says. “They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children.” The source notes that the former couple’s six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shilo, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — are proud of their parents and that the kids continue to see Pitt several times during the week when they’re not with Jolie.

I don’t know, it never seemed like Angelina was wallowing in drama or melodrama? She just canceled him, ghosted him and was done with him. And that was very dramatic for him. But sure, I hope that we’re done with all of the pissy leaks from Team Pitt. Sh-t got real when Angelina hired her new lawyer, didn’t it? Suddenly there was no more of that “running to TMZ” or “dropping passive-aggressive tips to Page Six.”