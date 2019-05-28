Brad Pitt & Angelina ‘both knew they needed to move forward with their lives’

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt in Venice this week. I think he flew to Italy after putting in all of his appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, where he promoted Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Quentin Tarantino and Leo DiCaprio. The premiere seemed to go well, and Brad and Leo were on-message for the promotion, but it felt like Tarantino shot himself in the foot a few times. OUATIH didn’t win any awards and Brad didn’t even stick around for the final ceremony in Cannes. Still, as I said, it was a good trip for him. He looked relaxed and subtly refreshed – LaineyGossip did a photospread which kind of convinced me that Brad had some very subtle and high-quality work done at some point in the past year.
Anyway, Brad is in Venice for the Venice Biennale arts exhibition, because Brad is a big art collector. I would love to see Brad’s collection, no joke. You know whose collection I would love to go through? Jack Nicholson! Jack apparently has hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of 20th century artwork. Brad’s collection is reportedly very heavy on the postmodernist art.
Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reported last week that Brad and Angelina Jolie are getting along okay these days.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship is better than ever! A source tells ET that Pitt, 55, and Jolie, 43, finally realized that they needed to put their differences aside to work out what was best for their No. 1 priority — their kids. This comes just over a month after they officially became single while they continue to finalize their divorce.
“They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives. There’s no more drama. All of the dust has settled,” the source says. “They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children.” The source notes that the former couple’s six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shilo, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — are proud of their parents and that the kids continue to see Pitt several times during the week when they’re not with Jolie.
I don’t know, it never seemed like Angelina was wallowing in drama or melodrama? She just canceled him, ghosted him and was done with him. And that was very dramatic for him. But sure, I hope that we’re done with all of the pissy leaks from Team Pitt. Sh-t got real when Angelina hired her new lawyer, didn’t it? Suddenly there was no more of that “running to TMZ” or “dropping passive-aggressive tips to Page Six.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Good for them
“They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives”
That’s nice Pitt PR, please afford the rest of us the same privilege to “move on” and stop yapping about it.
The promotions for his movies coming out in July and September have already begun.
Yeah….we will see.
Oh he’s definitely had some work done, but it’s very high quality. Seriously I wish celebs would just cop to this stuff so we could know who/what they’re using! Whoever Tom Cruise uses for touch ups is also very good.
Whatever the reasons, I hope that it’s true. I hope they’ve moved past their hurt and are working together for their children. I love it when that happens.
Why is he never with his kids??
Maybe the kids do not want to be with him?
b/c he doesn’t want to be. makes it seem like she’s keeping the kids from him when really all his stalling tactics are to delay the responsibility. end stop.
According to the above article, “the kids continue to see Pitt several times during the week”
I don’t know if I believe that or not. In five months, it will be three years since he was seen with his kids. That’s a long time, (practically a decade in Hwood years) with no good way to spin it.
I agree. Most dads in his position would’ve been seen with those kids at least since an agreement was reached. Unless the agreement means he can’t be seen with them, though I don’t know why that would be the case. It doesn’t make sense to me honestly. It all just lends to the idea that he did something seriously bad. But he has a good image so most don’t think of that. Even Ben Affleck when he was having obvious drinking problems hung around his kids. Though clearly, Jen seems more willing to expose her kids to that so they’d have a relationship with their father. Angelina and/or the kids didn’t seem to want that and I don’t blame them. That the visits were initially supervised was a red flag.
Some Hollywood parents are very seldom snapped out and about with their kids – maybe once or twice a year when they are dropping the kids off at school. Brad seems to have turned his home/compound into an adventure park and the kids are home schooled – why would he want to take them out into LA and get chased down the street by photographers? I know people here don’t agree, but I think Angelina puts them on display way too often and I find it creepy – there is absolutely no way it has to happen as often as it does.
I could see that, except for the fact that they were seen together multiple times when they were still married. Not necessarily in LA, but going to the airport, other activities. If he had an issue with it then, he didn’t act like it. After years of acting like the doting father, it’s been like he doesn’t have kids for the past year outside of the random source in a magazine commenting about how often he sees them. He doesn’t have to put them out there, but this instance of today being Shiloh’s birthday and he’s off in another country for something non-work related isn’t the best look. Tiger doesn’t have his kids getting papped, but you know he sees them. With BP, I’m not so sure how much of what’s been said is true. Maybe it’s borne of how he and Jolie used the media against each other.
Brad only spends time with his kids behind gates and walls? Seems stifling. He was able to take the Cornell kids to Disney land for some fun, I can’t see why he can’t do that for his kids.
One parent spends time in and out of her house with her kids the other parent has them isolated in his home….Seems extreme.
So he is now private after being seen with them all the time for the last 12 years?
I think he hasn’t been seen with his children because he had supervised visits and did not want to be seen out and about with the court appointed psychologist/counselor.
I don’t believe, however, that the oldest two want the visitations with him. We’ll see.
I think it has something to do with him being supervised around them too.
I’m sure he’s spent time with the kids, but they’re just doing it in a way that doesn’t get photographed. I kind of doubt it’s as much as he’s implying though.
Whatever the situation, I’m glad he’s not calling the paps for photos.
Also, I do think he’s been “refreshed”. He was looking pretty bad there for a while.
It’s also possible the person supervising their visits asked that they not go in public because they didn’t want to be photographed. Tabloids would be trying to ID him/her and trying to track them down, asking questions, etc. Pictures of Brad with his kids would be everywhere, maybe that person didn’t want to be involved in the craziness and he just respected that.
I assume he’s no longer being supervised, so I’m not sure why he still hasn’t been seen in public with any of them. Maybe he does have some kind of deal with Angelina that keeps him at home with them or requires a nanny be present or something. I don’t buy that he just suddenly values their privacy though.
Doesn’t Brad still only have supervised visits? I thought the agreement was more hours but still supervised. Fans claiming that Brad wants to be private is ridiculous. Three years and not one photo of them getting in/out of the car, at a restaurant, etc even though Brad has been consistently photographed during this time? Clearly Brad doesn’t want to be photographed with a monitor while with the kids. Plus it makes him look like a victim. He can play up the “Angelina is keeping the kids away from me” angle. Unlikely but it could be visits have to be at home.
How did her lawyer prevent his team from doing that? I’m not disagreeing just wondering how they’d be able to do that
Her previous lawyer was said to be tight with TMZ and the gossip magazines and may have leaked things to the press. Similar to the Johnny Depp playbook. Maybe she thought she was doing the right thing by her client, but it was being spun to make Jolie look worse, likely by Pitt’s side. TMZ seems to side with the male celebrity when things like this happen. So she shut that down and got a lawyer who would actually do their job, instead of fighting a press battle. Things got much quieter after that.
unless its a Kardashian. TMZ loves the Kardashians and kanye. As for Brad. He is playing some k ind of PR game by not being seen with his kids. I am sure he will throw it back in Angies face one day. I do not trust him anymore. I always thought he was a good guy and that is what Hollywood wants us all to believe but I think there is much more to his story and I am not sure that he is this good guy that people see.
I’m sorry but only a idiot would believe that he sees those kids several times a week😂He has not been seem parenting and taking the kids to important activities or moments in those kids lives. Come on now it’s been nearly 3 years. How come a parent who claims to have a active role in his kid’s lives has not been seen with them once in 3 years. His PR team is just trying to save face.
Also possible that Disney has Angie’s back right now because she has a few movies lined up with them. Pretty sure Prad’s dirty little games can’t compete with the power mashine that is Disney.
In the face of said father being verbally and in all likelihood physically abusive to one of said six children…yes..it absolutely IS cool.
Agree
So clap because Jolie ghosts Brad—then carry on about him not attending a 13th birthday he’s not invited to. Makes sense 🙄
You all know that this is damage control for him missing Shiloh’s 13th birthday yesterday, right?
It was Shiloh’s birthday yesterday, obviously he’s got better things to do
He looks great
Perhaps some of the public want to keep believing that he has Not done any touch up to his face so he can remain ever young in their eyes. How pathetic. not to face reality.
That sorry excuse of man missed his daughter birthday to attend some art gallery show in Venice 🥴 He has time to attend birthday parties to his friends and exes but not his own daughter? He has no relationship with those kids. This is nothing but a PR piece his team give to his favorite media outlet.
Sometimes parents miss birthdays for reasons beyond their control it’s not because they are terrible parents. But to miss his daughter’s birthday for an art gallery opening, it would appear he has a sensitivity chip missing…lol..
No you don’t miss your child birthday when you already cried in a magazine interview saying you got to be there for your children because you admitted you checked out on them for years. You have to be there for her birthday since she knows you checked out on her before.
My dad used to miss my birthday all the time as a kid, he always had a convention around that time of year. It wasn’t a big deal, we’d celebrate when he got back.
It’s possible Brad made plans to do something with the kid(s) when he returns to LA, we don’t know.
Or it’s possible he didn’t and doesn’t care.
I wish only good things for him.
I wish only good things for her (for balance)
Well, I hope they are able to co-parent in the best way for their family, whatever that means for Brad’s involvement.
Wow he missed his daughter’s bday. so it could be true that he missed his other kids bdays for the past 2-3 years. I think Brad’s priorities are weird, no wonder Angie left him, i know it wasnt just that plane thing that made her decide to leave him for good.
He doesnt look happy that he was papped. he knows he doesnt look good, he lacks sleep and it seems he is drinking again. you can see he has a gut belly. i really think deep inside Brad is lonely.
i wonder how he can be with the houseaggos all the time, i know they talk art and stuff, but they look like a boring couple. the thing is, he is Brad Pitt but he is always third wheeling them. where is your new GF Brad, why are you hiding her, not as goodlooking as Angie?
Thomas Houseago wife is an art therapist. I speculate she’s Bards therapist which is why they are always together. He could be prone to falling off the wagon.
So he can go to Jennifer Aniston and Lena Dunham’s birthday parties and attend Kanye’s church but misses out on his own daughter’s milestone birthday? SMH.
Isn’t it weird how those two English women were always attacked for spending too much time with Angie yet the Houseagos are always with Pitt and noone says a word
His pr attacked those 2 British women, Angelina is not running to tabloids to attack who’s he’s spending his time with, because she doesn’t care.
This story came out last week Tuesday I think a few hours before the Cannes premiere, and the whole thing reads like a press release from team Pitt. So not buying this, though I do believe they’ve moved on, just not buying how it’s being framed here. Interesting claim that he sees the kids several times a week ” when they’re not with Jolie” . Like many are pointing out yesterday was Shilohs birthday, Angelina relocated to New Mexico early May for work, though she was in L.A. this weekend, but well he’s in Europe. She also spent the Easter holiday/ a few weeks in Cambodia, just like she spent New Years in Aspen with her kids. And if the Marvel Eternals story is true, will be relocating to the UK for 6 months, so when exactly does he see his kids? So its birthdays, holidays, college tours and every day he misses? It’s very curious. But sure evil Angelina , blah blah, he’s so private lol yeah right.
I would bet he sees his kids but only exactly as much as dictated by whatever custody agreement they have now. And I’d bet he makes sure it’s out of the eyes of the press because he doesn’t want those pics dissected by the media.
As for missing his daughter’s birthday, meh. He sucks but of she’s not comfortable with him or the family isn’t, it’s better for them all if he arranges to celebrate it with Shiloh at another time.
All this is how you manage sharing children with a self absorbed narcissist who still feels like he was given a raw deal by his shrew of a meanie mcmeanerface wife.
As me how I know.
At some point you move beyond what’s ideal for the kids-all things being equal and start navigating what’s best for them-under the circumstances.
Who cares
Ressa. Clearly, you.
I wonder if the public will ever find out what exactly took place on the plane. I really thought those two would be together forever. It’s truly sad and I can’t imagine how the children dealt with all of it. I have no dog in this fight. I don’t love or dislike either one of them. Only they know what happened. I never felt he loved anyone like he loved her and vice versa.
That is a bad picture, the first one… the t-shirt he’s wearing looks weird…it looks like he is carrying a koala inside an ill fitting k’tan.
Do we not care about Shiloh Jolie Pitt turning 13?
He’s in Venice and Shiloh is in la. But yeah let’s be happy for the deadbeat lol