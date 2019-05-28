Stuff for summer including the easiest beach tent and a portable hammock you’ll love



I’m not into camping but in the summer I like to go on picnics, to the beach and I like hang out on my patio. I want it to be as comfortable and fun an experience as possible. Here are some products that may help with that.

Waterproof outdoor string lights for a festive glow all summer



Everyone is using these old fashioned-looking string lights on their patios and they’re so pretty that it’s easy to see why. They add a pinterest-quality look to almost every settings. I looked up a few of these type of lights before finding this brand, which has 4.5 stars, almost 250 ratings and an A from Fakespot. (Please note that a lower Fakespot rating does not indicate a product is bad necessarily, just that they’re trying to game the ratings. This one is not.) People call these “great patio lights,” “incredible quality for the cost” and say they create a “warm soft glow.” You get 48 feet and 15 lights for this price, which is under $40 and varies based on whether you choose yellow or white bulbs. It even comes with extra bulbs.

A bug zapper to kill mosquitos and make your backyard habitable



I use those little Off clip on mosquito fan in the summer and they do work, but they can make you dizzy if you get too close to them and they only provide a small protection space. This bug zapper can reduce and eliminate mosquitoes and other flying insects within an entire acre to an acre and a half, depending on the model you buy. You do have to plug it in and hang it up away from flammable structures and you should make sure you’re far enough away that the light is more attractive than you are. People who live in swampy and buggy areas love this thing and say it really works. Some reviewers warn that you should not hang it on your porch and should put it in your yard on a hook because it “will occasionally rain flaming bug debris!” You do have to clean it, sometimes every day because it attracts so many bugs.

A huge sand free beach blanket that folds small enough to fit in your hand



This quick-dry nylon beach blanket by Chillax is 10 by 7 feet and can fit up to seven people yet it folds into a little pouch that is just 4 inches by 8 inches and less than a pound. It also comes with four stakes, a pouch for your stuff and a bonus watertight pack to protect your phone. It has 4.8 stars, almost 600 ratings and an A from fakespot. This would be such a great summer accessory to keep in your car or purse for picnics, trips to the park and of course to the beach. It’s also great for camping. People call it the “perfect beach accessory” and say that it’s “durable,” “huge” and “easy to use.”

A comfortable, portable outdoor hammock that easily fits between trees



As a person who needs a nap every afternoon, I appreciate the opportunity to nap anywhere that’s convenient. This outdoor hammock has 4.8 stars, over 3,300 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Outdoor enthusiasts and campers love this hammock, which is “compact and lightweight,” “comfortable,” and “super strong.” Some reviewers say they received rope instead of straps, however the Wise Owl company says this is no longer the case and that 9 feet straps are included. A recent review says this is no longer an issue as of March of this year. Here’s a link to a different hammock that’s also very highly reviewed and comes with an attached mosquito net.

Get rid of tiny nuisance ants quickly and easily



Starting in spring I always have a problem with those little sugar ants invading my kitchen and even the living room. (I try to keep it clean but I do eat on the couch. Who doesn’t?) The large Raid ant traps are absolutely useless against the small ants that come in the house, but I buy about two of these Terro liquid ant bait kits, they come six to a pack and this is a pack of two, place them where I see ants, and they’re gone within 2-3 days. Unlike the traps for larger ants, this is a liquid which the ants bring back to the colony. You just cut the end off each trap. I put them on little index cards because the bait can leak a little, although it usually stays in the unit. Sometimes I feel bad about killing entire civilizations of ants but they are in my home. I cannot recommend these enough and have told friends and family about them. They also have these for outdoors, but I feel like that’s their habitat and it’s a little meaner to kill ants outside. However you can probably get those suckers before they even come in your house.

A portable mosquito net that will keep pests out



Can you tell I hate bugs? I’m not a big camper for that reason, also I am a fussy bitch. I own two mosquito nets which I originally bought for my house after freaking out over a mosquito in my room. This is the one I got for indoors, but I soon realized I didn’t need it and now keep it in my car. The one I have great for putting over yourself at events when you’re sitting in a portable chair or are otherwise outside at night. Yes you look stupid but you don’t get bit by bugs. In contrast this mosquito net is designed for that purpose and can be hung high enough to cover seating for two people. Reviewers say it’s great for sleeping outdoors, gives peace of mind and keeps biting bugs from invading your space.

An easy to set up beach tent that will make you feel like you own the place



This beach tent is a little pricier than others, but it has over 3,000 reviews, a 4.6 star rating and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers rave than it takes less than a minute to set up and fold up and that it fits easily in the included travel bag. It’s called “lightweight to travel with and easy to setup,” a “great sun shelter” and the “worth every penny.” Here’s a user video of someone setting it up. It looks super easy.

Led solar path lights that actually work



I’m not much of a gardener but I try to keep my lawn looking nice and solar lights look so pretty on the walks. However I’ve just bought them randomly and they die out and look shabby within a few months. This is set of 10 LED solar path lights for $37. They have over 1,800 reviews, a 4.1 star rating and an A from fakespot. Buyers call them “excellent value for the money,” “easy accent solar lighting,” and “a lot sturdier” than other pathway lights. Some reviewers say to replace the batteries with Duracell rechargeables and they’ll last longer. There’s also a lot of praise for this company and their customer service. As an alternative, these solar lights with flame-like display are really cool, my parents own them, but they’re pricier. This pack of two for $37 has the most legitimate rating I could find for that type of solar light.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!