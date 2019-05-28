Did Madame Tussauds troll Ariana Grande by using her old nose for her wax figure?

Madame Tussauds released their updated wax figure of Ariana Grande about a week ago. (It’s not new, more on that below.) We’re talking about it now because Ari commented on a photo of it on Instagram, “I just wanna talk.” You can see that above.
The wax figure looks more like a Jersey Shore contestant, like Sammi Sweetheart, than Ariana, but that may be by design. Over a month ago, Madame Tussauds asked people to vote on which Ariana they wanted to see, Classic, Princess or Sassy. Fans picked Classic, thinking they were picking the outfit, but perhaps they were picking her features too. She used to look more like this. Here’s Ariana in 2010. (This is an actual photo of her, this is not her wax figure.) She was so cute!
From my three minutes of research on how wax figures are made, it must depend on the artist and whether the celebrities sit for measurements or not. However they say they work to get the dimensions right and they make a clay model first. They know what the final wax figure it going to look like. Plus they made this back in January and it used to look more like Ariana. There are thousands of photos of Ariana Grande, they know this isn’t her current face and nose. Or maybe Madame Tussauds picked a popular celebrity with a big social media following and used older photos of her to make her nose look bigger. That would be one way to get controversy and publicity. Here’s the new wax figure again (below):
Here’s the original wax figure (below) of Ariana that Madame Tussauds Berlin did in January. So the one in the sweatshirt above with the bigger-looking nose is likely this older figure updated with her new hand tattoos, different makeup and hair. That’s suggested by the way Madame Tussauds phrased the tweet, “joining us for a limited time.” So they probably used this existing figure, which is in the exact same pose, and changed the makeup and nose slightly to get to the version above. That would explain the quick turnaround for the “Classic Ari” vote. The earlier version isn’t dead on, but it’s a lot closer. (It’s also possible that the team in Berlin is more talented than the team in London, which just screwed up the makeup. Contouring makes a big difference.)
Calling all Arianators!
The kween herself is joining our line-up this summer (for a limited time only!) but we need your help choosing our favourite Ari-inspired style for her figure!
Comment your fave below to cast your vote 💁#Arianafanpage #Arianator #Sweetenertour
— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) April 17, 2019
You chose Classic Ari!
Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande
— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019
I don’t mean to be rude, but the Instagram post at the bottom looks more wax than either of the two Tussauds figures.
I thought the same.
👍
Wait. That bottom photo is not wax? It’s bad when we can’t tell the difference.
That last Instagram photo with the dog is such cultural cosplay. It looks nothing like her.
OMG I thought it was.
She looked very cute, normal, and her actual age in the 2010 photo.
Omg is that how she became so much prettier? It kind of makes me want to get a nose job even though my nose is pretty much ok like hers was. *googles Ariana plastic surgery*
It’s the nose, chin and maybe veneers. Why does everyone rich have veneers now? It’s a nasty procedure imo (losing the option to have your actual teeth is scary).
and brow lift.
I have veneers and it is the best decision I ever made. No one ever said anything about my teeth but I hated the, I hated my smile, I felt miserable. I can only imagine how much worse is for someone in the spotlight, being photographed all the time. Ariana obviously is not 100% secure in her looks and having to think all the time about the smile she has…It literally ruins your ability to laugh.
Mushama, do you have to replace them every decade? Do you have to be careful how you eat?
My two front teeth are incredible veneers that I had to get after having caps for 9 years (after breaking my teeth). No one can tell they are veneers until I let them in on the secret. They look great, and are much better than the caps I had but I do miss my natural teeth and the veneers process was really traumatic and expensive! I’ve had them for 8 years and I’m always paranoid about them coming loose or chipping.
@Desolee they say with porcelain veneers (like mine) you should avoid biting and tearing into rough things, like baguettes and apples. You also need to be diligent about flossing – if any food gets stuck in a tiny gap between the veneer and the gum and begins to rot it can destroy the foundation of the veneer… Then you would have to switch to a dental implant.
Desolee, I wondered the same thing. I knew someone that got them in their 20s after coming into an inheritance, and I often thought “well what happens if something goes wrong later and they don’t have the $ to fix it?” In their case, (not sure if this is what always happens, they had all their real teeth filed down to nubs….so going back to natural is not an option. ) All that said, if someone is very unhappy with their smile, I can 100% see how this would be life changing for them.
I used invisalign because veneers are too high maintenance for me. I also hated my teeth, and actually love pics of me smiling now.
I’m in the process of getting Veneers (temporaries next week), probably both too and bottom row because I’m afraid of the color difference being too noticeable.
I had to take antibiotics as a child that severely damaged my enamel. I‘m 25 now and I’ve avoided social situations all throughout uni because I’m so ashamed of my yellow teeth (and the social isolation has affected my mental health). I’ve turned down job offers that include speaking in front of people. If I have to sacrifice my original teeth to not feel ashamed anymore, so be it.
My dentist said I can expect them to last about 20 years if I take care of them. He’s never had a patient with a chipped veneer after they bit into an apple (but he also said most patients seem to avoid biting apples lol) and bread shouldn’t be an issue.
Desloee and Turtledove, my four front teeth are veneers and they have (SO FAR, knock on wood) lasted 17 years – and still look great!
17 years! That’s good to know! I actually thought it was all or nothing. To reply to someone else I know they can look very good, I never thought they don’t (except Kate Middleton, if those are veneers I don’t love them.) it’s not the look that bothers me I just find losing the natural option to be scary! My bff is just at the time to replace her tasteful boobjob. She has to decide to pay for the implants again or pay more to just have them out and get a lift/tuck whatever so they won’t be empty. These things stress me out!
Prettier is a matter of opinion. Her original face (which I had never seen until today) is much prettier, in my opinion.
I agree. I’m so sick of everyone having a chopped off little nose.
I don’t see the difference in the nose. More makeup and coloring. The Berlin one looks more like her today because it’s bronzed up like she normally looks now. The London one has a more ‘innocent/classic’ makeup style. Makes sense since classic was chosen.
I do think she’s changed her nose and lips, but I don’t think she did anything else to her face. She has lost a noticeable amount of weight since that teen pic in 2010. All that plus the fact that she’s almost 26 now explains why her face looks slimmer.
She has definitely had a nose job.
yep. first thing that came into my mind after seeing the new wax figure: “that’s what she USED TO look like”
Her original face was so much prettier than her current face.
Back before she decided blackfishing was her best bet for attention and success? Her 2010 self was cute. I’d love to know her thought process behind painting herself progressively browner.
It’s hard to get a accurate wax figure when the actual person looks so plastic anyways. Ariana hasn’t looked like her actual self (not over the top tan, original nose, contoured like crazy) for awhile.
Wow, that throwback photo! She used to look a bit like a young version of Nia Vardalos.
Love her old nose, never realized she was so cute!
Why are wax figures still a thing??? Especially when many living celebrities look like wax figures already!
I was wondering that myself, and it seems as though Tussaud’s has outlets in other countries. Why the expansion?
I’ve never understood the appeal myself, but any time I’ve seen one, the lines are HUGE! Must be big business.
I would enjoy seeing a collection of the really bad ones and trying to identify who they were supposed to be.
Do the Kardashian/Jenners have wax figures too? They must have to update those A LOT.
LOL!
Let give them some credit though, at least the figure can turn to the left.
Last time that happened she probably had her original nose.
What is that in reference to?
She refuses to show one side of her face in… well, all the time. She obviously is REALLY big into showing her “good side”.
I did not know that Ariana had quite a bit of work done to her face. Even her dimples are more defined.
That’s not even her original nose but okay.
What we should be shocked by is her ORIGINAL skin color. When was the last time anyone saw Ariana without ten pounds of spray tan on? Why does she do this?
It’s crazy to me how much work she’s had done at such a young age. Her nose, her chin, her lips.
You like my nose? Gee thanks, just bought it.
The old wax figure looks hella worse IMO.
Also I had no idea she had plastic surgery, is there anyone left who isn’t fake?
She has so much crap on her face, the over highlight/heavy foundation look on instagram is so played out.
I predict make up and beauty trends are going to swing in the other direction and the natural look (like Hailey beiber) is going to be what is cool next.
It must be late; I must be old. I can’t tell from reading this which one is the newest wax figure, which are real and which are wax, or where her nose is smallest. The only thing I can accurately identify is a doggie giving side-eye.