Nothing makes me feel older than realizing how old the Obama daughters are now. Malia is 20 years old! And Sasha Obama is 17. They’re so grown! Malia currently attends Harvard University, only it seems she took a little mini-holiday this weekend down to Miami. She got pap’d on the beach with some friends. At various points, she tried to hide her face, which makes me wonder if she even knew she was being photographed in some of the other shots where she’s just chilling back in her bikini. Malia’s beach style is so normcore – acid-washed jean cut-offs and a black cardi, paired with a white bikini.

To be fair, I wouldn’t want to be in Boston in February either. But also: Harvard isn’t off for Presidents Day, today. I looked up Harvard’s schedule out of curiosity – today is “all classes meet on regular schedule.” Malia’s Harvard Spring Break isn’t until mid-March. She really did fly down to Miami for the weekend. I don’t know how to feel about that! When I was in college (back in the Stone Age), I never FLEW anywhere just for a weekend. Drive? Sure. But taking a flight down to Miami just for two days? Boston really must suck in February.

Also: reportedly, Malia is still dating her British guy, Rory Farquharson, but he wasn’t seen in Miami during this trip. Huh.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

12 Responses to “Malia Obama & some Harvard friends flew down to Miami for the weekend”

  1. Elaine says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Oh jeez… just leave this girl alone. Doesn’t need to be a story.

    Reply
    • Aeval says:
      February 18, 2019 at 7:38 am

      I agree with you. Malia isn’t a celebrity, she didn’t choose fame and she isn’t courting attention. She’s just trying to live her life. Celeb coverage and paparazzi pics shouldn’t be part of it and certainly shouldn’t be encouraged.

      Reply
    • BigGirl says:
      February 18, 2019 at 7:39 am

      Folks confuse her with Trump’s kids. Doesn’t seem thirsty for attention, never heard her spreak, and ain’t trying not to grift. Leave her alone

      Reply
  2. Millennial says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Looked like it was just a girls trip, so I’m not side-eyeing that her boyfriend wasn’t there. Some outlets were clutching pearls that she was photographed with a bottle of wine (including some British outlets where it’s legal before 21). All of the eye rolls.

    Reply
  3. Alissa says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:41 am

    trust me, Boston really sucks in February! if I had the ability to fly to Miami for a weekend, I totally would.

    Reply
  4. PhillyGal says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:44 am

    I feel bad for her that she is getting this unwanted attention. She spent 8 years in the White House (a fish bowl). The press should leave her alone to live her life at this point.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Yes, both my college student kids have classes today. I, on the other hand, work in an elementary school and we are off!

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:49 am

    She’s doing nothing out of the ordinary for a college kid who doesn’t have to work for tuition. We hear nothing about her here; she stays out of sight and out of trouble. People need to leave her alone

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:51 am

    I hope Malia had a good time in Miami with her girlfriends.

    That’s all I got…no snark/no daggers

    Because she is the progeny of two of the classiest people I have ever come across and I’m interested in witnessing what Malia and Sasha do with their lives in 5-10 years.

    Reply
  8. SamC says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Yes, much ado about nothing. If I had the money and time I’d do it too, and who knows if she’s even missing any classes? I do wonder if the hotel is going to get in trouble since she was seen carrying around a bottle of wine.

    Reply
  9. Louisa Wright says:
    February 18, 2019 at 8:06 am

    She side eyes like her mom in that bottom picture!

    Reply
  10. Louise Anne says:
    February 18, 2019 at 8:11 am

    She is SO beautiful, my god. Those are some excellent genes

    Reply

