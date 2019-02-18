Angelina Jolie steps out with Pax, they went shopping on Melrose in LA

Angelina Jolie stepped out this weekend with her son Pax. They went shopping on Melrose Avenue, which is sort of an old-school pap stroll. What I always think is interesting is that Angelina Jolie has a certain image, which is largely self-created. That image is badass action heroine/globe-trotting humanitarian/studio-director. She’s all of those things. But she’s also a woman who has spent most of her life in LA. She grew up there. She presumably spent part of her adolescence shopping on Melrose with her mom. She’s raising her kids partially in LA, and she’s continuing that multigenerational LA life.
Anyway, people were making a big deal last week about how Angelina was probably very upset about Brad Pitt attending Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party, and all of the subsequent PR shenanigans about Brad & Jen 2.0. I honestly doubt Angelina gives a sh-t, just like I never believed she gave a sh-t about Neri Oxman or Charlize Theron or whoever else Brad was trying to date. Again, she dumped him. She’s living her life.
Also: remember when Angelina invented white blouses and trench coats?? LOL. I love her whole outfit here, even if I think that white blouse makes her look a tad preggo. Wouldn’t that be something? She’s not pregnant, of course. She’s just gained a little weight and it looks so good on her.
Haters gonna hate so happy that Angelina just lives her life the way she wants to.
Brad & Jennifer can try and go back to 2005 and play pathetic pr games. Most of the world has moved on.
She looks amazing, her children looks happy and her career has skyrocketed.
She has remained silent for 2-3 years and that clearly shows that she is the one who truly has moved on.
I cannot wait for the media frenzy when she debuts her next amazing partner.
Brad went to a party. I don’t think he cares if she is out again shopping. And he is not trying to get back with Jennifer any more than she is trying to get back with him. I’m almost shocked at how going to a B-day party he was invited to bothers so many. Grown exes acting civil. What a shock
All her kids are sooo cool!!!!
That face mama mia
Ofcourse she doesnt give a sh**t,SHE dumped HIM🤷🏼♀️… The weight gain has her looking like she did around 2004-2005.keep living your life Angie.
Yep her best era beautywise.
Angelina is a cool mom.
She looks great. Meanwhile, have you seen her ex lately? He looks haggard. I’ve never seen him like that before.
Pax is quite handsome.
Love her coat.
Shes doing her, and that looks good on. Brad’s the one that looks extra all the time. Pax is so big! I love that she tries to spend time with the kids one on one. I grew up in a big busy family and it was hard to get just some mom time sometimes.
She looks happy and beautiful. I think the divorce is coming and I am relieved for the whole family.
Angelina certainly is queen of the pap stroll. I hope the kids really are ok with it.
There are lots of pictures out there where normal people take pictures and sell it.
Her children are constantly pictured out with friends/family/bodyguards doing stuff without Angelina around.
And please, Jennifer Garner is the Queen of pap stroll.
Angelina keep living a good life with your children. She looks very content and she knows the truth. Question when has BP been seen with any of his children going on three years now.
God I just love this woman so much.
I don’t care about drama and shit, and I will forever be on team Angie.
Maybe it’s the humanitarian in me speaking, but she’s done soooo much important work and even though she’s a big rich Hollywood star, her compassion for the world and her children are so evident!
She’s been my idol ever since she split from Billy B T. Lol