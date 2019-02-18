Rebecca Romijn on not giving daughters phones: ‘It’s not a fight, the answer is no’
View this post on Instagram

Top o’ the world, Ma

A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on


Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell were on Access Live this week. I love them together and enjoy their interviews. I’m also into Access Live and especially like Kat Hoover, she’s genuinely interested and excited to talk to guests. Jerry had a talkshow on Bravo, Play By Play, where he talked about the Real Housewives with other dudes. From what I can find it only aired for three episodes last fall. He’s been guest hosting for Wendy Williams as she recovers from health problems.

Jerry and Rebecca attended Andy Cohen’s baby shower, which was a crazy mix of day drunk Real Housewives, and they showed footage from that and of women dancing on tables. Lisa Rinna was amazing in a silky jumpsuit. She has moves. They also talked about their daughters, 10-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie. Kat asked about the fact that they don’t let them have cell phones and Rebecca was very clear on that point.

What do they think of mom and dad?
Rebecca:I think they think we’re pretty funny. I think they’re pretty funny. They have a pretty sophisticated sense of humor.

They’re not allowed to have cell phones, right? Is that the big fight right now?
Rebecca: It’s not really a fight because the answer is no. That’s where it ends. But they keep trying because a lot of their friends have cell phones. We heard from a few people that when child gets a cell phone their grades go down. Kelly Ripa told us their grades go down.

On if they have dinner parties with Jennifer Aniston as was reported
Jerry: [The story] was so false it was crazy
Rebecca: It was based on absolutely nothing. You can’t believe anything you read. She’s always been kind when we’ve passed her at things and said hello.
Jerry: I would love to go [to her dinner parties].

[From Access Live]

I have heard this from other parents, that their kid’s grades went down when they got cell phones. It wasn’t as much an issue for my son as he’s had technology since he was younger, but my friend swears her daughter started doing poorly in school right after she got an iPhone.

Rebecca and Jerry are hosting a show on Hallmark called the American Rescue Dog Show. It’s a dog show for rescue dogs with cute categories like “best in snoring,” “best in senior” and “best in special needs,” “best in smiling,” etc. I am going to tape this and tell my mom about it!

Rebecca said she had two “foster fails,” which means that they meant to foster two dogs before they got their forever homes but ended up falling in love with them and adopting them. That’s not a fail!

Here’s the interview:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Holidays from the rescue squad #adoptdontshop

A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

wenn35987077

wenn35987071

Photos credit: WENN and via Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Rebecca Romijn on not giving daughters phones: ‘It’s not a fight, the answer is no’”

  1. Franklymydear... says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:28 am

    Good on them! There are a surprising number of parents who can’t say no to their kids. As a teacher I have several parents a year who ask me to keep their kid’s device at school because they can’t control how often the kid plays on it. It’s pretty telling. Sad when kids run the household!

    Reply
    • Alissa says:
      February 18, 2019 at 7:39 am

      they can, they just never want to be the bad guy! it’s amazing how many parents will do back bends so that their kids don’t think they’re being mean.

      Reply
  2. Alissa says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:38 am

    my stepson is soon-to-be 10, we’ve kind of decided that he doesn’t need an actual cell phone until he’s about 12. He just got tablets last year for Christmas, not this Christmas but the one before, and his mom just got him a messenger app on it. I can tell you just by having the ability to talk to his friends, he’s become totally obsessed, so I can understand that having a cell phone would cause the grades to go down. Right now he’s pretty limited on how often he can use it but we’ll see.

    Reply
  3. Swack says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:42 am

    My grandchildren get them when they get into middle school. One reason is they are allowed to take pictures of the board that has their homework on. But you can control the phones. Allow the child to have the phone only during certain times and allow only certain apps on the phone. You can also watch their activity. To each their own. I think there is little difference in allowing other electronics to be used and a phone and grades. You have to keep on top of both grades and electronics.

    Reply
  4. Kiki says:
    February 18, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Let me say first off. Jerry and Rebecca’s girls are very beautiful. Now in to the topic, I wholeheartedly agree with Rebecca about giving her children phones. I have a child or children for that matter, they will never have any device to take to no school. No mean no, no ifs, and or buts.

    Reply
  5. RoyalBlue says:
    February 18, 2019 at 8:09 am

    My kids are 10 and 12 and have no phones as yet. We are thinking 14 is a reasonable age to have one, but we will see. Right now it is a hard no for me.

    Reply
  6. Snowflake says:
    February 18, 2019 at 8:15 am

    I’m ok w kids having phones. Think about it, if there’s an emergency, they can call their parents or 911. Just has to be monitored like anything else.

    I like these two, they come across to me as genuinely nice people

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment