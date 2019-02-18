Rebecca Romijn on not giving daughters phones: ‘It’s not a fight, the answer is no’

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell were on Access Live this week. I love them together and enjoy their interviews. I’m also into Access Live and especially like Kat Hoover, she’s genuinely interested and excited to talk to guests. Jerry had a talkshow on Bravo, Play By Play, where he talked about the Real Housewives with other dudes. From what I can find it only aired for three episodes last fall. He’s been guest hosting for Wendy Williams as she recovers from health problems.
Jerry and Rebecca attended Andy Cohen’s baby shower, which was a crazy mix of day drunk Real Housewives, and they showed footage from that and of women dancing on tables. Lisa Rinna was amazing in a silky jumpsuit. She has moves. They also talked about their daughters, 10-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie. Kat asked about the fact that they don’t let them have cell phones and Rebecca was very clear on that point.
What do they think of mom and dad?
Rebecca:I think they think we’re pretty funny. I think they’re pretty funny. They have a pretty sophisticated sense of humor.
They’re not allowed to have cell phones, right? Is that the big fight right now?
Rebecca: It’s not really a fight because the answer is no. That’s where it ends. But they keep trying because a lot of their friends have cell phones. We heard from a few people that when child gets a cell phone their grades go down. Kelly Ripa told us their grades go down.
On if they have dinner parties with Jennifer Aniston as was reported
Jerry: [The story] was so false it was crazy
Rebecca: It was based on absolutely nothing. You can’t believe anything you read. She’s always been kind when we’ve passed her at things and said hello.
Jerry: I would love to go [to her dinner parties].
[From Access Live]
I have heard this from other parents, that their kid’s grades went down when they got cell phones. It wasn’t as much an issue for my son as he’s had technology since he was younger, but my friend swears her daughter started doing poorly in school right after she got an iPhone.
Rebecca and Jerry are hosting a show on Hallmark called the American Rescue Dog Show. It’s a dog show for rescue dogs with cute categories like “best in snoring,” “best in senior” and “best in special needs,” “best in smiling,” etc. I am going to tape this and tell my mom about it!
Rebecca said she had two “foster fails,” which means that they meant to foster two dogs before they got their forever homes but ended up falling in love with them and adopting them. That’s not a fail!
Here’s the interview:
I am proud to be part of @hallmarkchannel Adoption Ever After which is committed to ensuring all shelter pets find a loving home. Promoting pet adoption, providing resources and sharing incredible ways animals make our lives better are just a few ways that we can all make a difference.
Good on them! There are a surprising number of parents who can’t say no to their kids. As a teacher I have several parents a year who ask me to keep their kid’s device at school because they can’t control how often the kid plays on it. It’s pretty telling. Sad when kids run the household!
they can, they just never want to be the bad guy! it’s amazing how many parents will do back bends so that their kids don’t think they’re being mean.
my stepson is soon-to-be 10, we’ve kind of decided that he doesn’t need an actual cell phone until he’s about 12. He just got tablets last year for Christmas, not this Christmas but the one before, and his mom just got him a messenger app on it. I can tell you just by having the ability to talk to his friends, he’s become totally obsessed, so I can understand that having a cell phone would cause the grades to go down. Right now he’s pretty limited on how often he can use it but we’ll see.
My grandchildren get them when they get into middle school. One reason is they are allowed to take pictures of the board that has their homework on. But you can control the phones. Allow the child to have the phone only during certain times and allow only certain apps on the phone. You can also watch their activity. To each their own. I think there is little difference in allowing other electronics to be used and a phone and grades. You have to keep on top of both grades and electronics.
Let me say first off. Jerry and Rebecca’s girls are very beautiful. Now in to the topic, I wholeheartedly agree with Rebecca about giving her children phones. I have a child or children for that matter, they will never have any device to take to no school. No mean no, no ifs, and or buts.
My kids are 10 and 12 and have no phones as yet. We are thinking 14 is a reasonable age to have one, but we will see. Right now it is a hard no for me.
I’m ok w kids having phones. Think about it, if there’s an emergency, they can call their parents or 911. Just has to be monitored like anything else.
I like these two, they come across to me as genuinely nice people