Rachel Brosnahan thinks she doesn’t get sick because she drinks bone broth

Rachel Brosnahan is covering the latest Shape Magazine. Her face looks bizarrely photoshopped, but the editorial is pretty. They put her in a lot of bright solid colors and it has a very 60s vibe. You can see that here. The interview reads like it was dictated by a publicist in that it’s kind of staid and her quotes are presented without context. It doesn’t specify whether the interviewer met her or if they talked on the phone. She does open up about losing her aunt, Kate Spade, and representing Kate’s brand, Frances Valentine, but it all sounds orchestrated. There is one part, where she claims to have staved off getting sick by drinking bone broth, that interested me.
On exercising
I like to take yoga or Pilates or Spinning. Classes are my preferred method because I have trouble self-motivating. If I’m left to my own devices in a hotel room or in my apartment, I probably will choose an extra hour of sleep. It’s harder to skip a class you’ve signed up for. In truth, my most consistent form of exercise when I’m home is taking really long walks every day with my two dogs.
Her “stay healthy secret”
My stay-healthy secret when I’m working 14- or 15-hour days on Mrs. Maisel is bone broth. For the first season of the show, I was feeling very tired. And because I have a fast metabolism, I felt like I was dropping weight in an unhealthy way. Bone broth has collagen and fat in it, along with all kinds of vitamins and minerals, and I really think it helped me. I was the only person on our set who didn’t get sick that season. I have to credit the bone broth.”
On losing her aunt and working with her aunt’s company
When you lose someone you love [Kate Spade, Rachel's aunt, died last June], you search for ways to commemorate and honor them and keep their memory alive. This past year has obviously been very challenging for my family. Katy inspired me greatly as an artist and a human being, which is why I have partnered with Frances Valentine, the fashion brand she created, to celebrate her life and legacy and the impact that she and her work had on so many people.
It’s mildly annoying when celebrities claim to have some new secret formula for something, but at least she’s not selling or endorsing something. It’s annoying because I assume it’s one of those post hoc fallacies but also because I want to try it. At least this one is cheap and easy to make. Shailene Woodley also swears by bone broth and it’s supposed to have a lot of nutrients so it can’t hurt. As for her approach to exercise, I’m sort-of like that about being more motivated in a workout class. I have also found that this works with YouTube exercise classes though. Like even if the people aren’t in the room with me and I’ve done that workout before I feel like I’m letting them down if I don’t finish.
Her dogs are so cute!
I have a friend whose mom would cook up a big pot of bone broth whenever someone got sick. She said it was the best cure for pretty much everything.
My mom always did that too. She’d also make a garlic soup, I think she called it 30 clove garlic soup.
I can’t prove that it worked, but we were all quite healthy kids growing up. I’m still very healthy, knock on wood.
My parents had an organic farm, including free range chickens, grass fed cattle, etc. They were ahead of the times. So we were lucky that everything we ate came from our farm: milk, yogurt, eggs, chicken, beef, pork, vegetables & apples from our orchard.
She’s so talented and I envy her beautiful skin. Bone broth is an old remedy for any ailment. Hardly a goopy fad.
Correlation does not imply causation.
I love bone broth! I stockpile a bunch of bones in our freezer and make it in our Instant Pot. So tasty. We also roast a whole chicken and I make soup out of the remaining bones. There’s a reason bone broth is one of the main things you can eat according to the Chinese first month postpartum. I feel like it warms me up and gives me energy.
My parents do the bone broth thing, too. But, they also watch Fox News and would vote for 45 again, so I generally ignore anything they have to say nowadays. Maybe I should revisit the broth thing…
I’ve read the hype doesn’t stand up to current research, what little there is. Apparently there’s nothing to suggest our bodies prefer vitamins and minerals from bones over say, a spinach salad. And there’s a higher concentration of lead, like 10x. If you’re sick, the old standby chicken soup, is a best friend. But I’ve heard it’s really good!
Also, my Mamaw lived to 97 and she swore it was because she drank buttermilk lol. That stuff is nasty. Who drinks a glass of sour milk? **shivers**
Liberal here and I love bone broth for my IBS and endometriosis issues!
She just probably needs more calories if she has a “fast metabolism ” but let’s be honest shes an actress and probably doesn’t eat much.
I have to say I hear this often!! What does bone broth taste like? Is it a soup? I see it often in the stores.