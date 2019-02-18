Irina Shayk: ‘I don’t believe in facials,’ it’s just paying $300 to ‘rub cream on your face’

After all this time, I’ve never really gotten a sense of who Irina Shayk really is. I mean, I know what she does and why she’s famous – Russian model, great body, former girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo and now the baby-mama of Bradley Cooper – but I’ve never known what she’s really like. I was pleasantly surprised when I read her interview with W Magazine to promote her continuing brand endorsement for Intimissimi lingerie – she comes across as sort of funny, maybe, and she actually comes across as just kind of normal and not really fancy or pretentious? She’s not Gooping it up, so I give her some credit, if we’re setting the bar that low. You can read the full W Magazine piece here. Some highlights:
The idea of sexiness: “We live in the 21st century and with everything that’s going on in the world, people always ask me what it means to be sexy, and sexy is not about wearing a push-up bra and red lipstick and high heels. Every women is sexy in her own way. It’s something that comes from inside of you. You don’t have to go out there and show it—though if you want to go out there and show it, it’s totally fine. When you see a woman dressed in a suit and sneakers, I think she’s sexy. It’s about your character, how you move, how you talk—that’s sexy to me. It’s not about a push-up bra to your neck and you can’t breathe. It’s something more classy and sophisticated and modern.
Whether motherhood changed her confidence: “I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.
Whether motherhood changed her style: “No. Not at all. Sometimes [people] will be like, “Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?” I’m like, “Give me a break, girl.” Again, we live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.
She’s a bra hoarder: “I have so many bras. But I’m really good at giving them away when I get new ones. My friends always call me. I’ve been so lucky, that I feel like it’s good to give some away. But what’s really funny is I still have one of my first bras that Intimissimi ever gave to me. I think it’s probably eight or nine years old. I still wear it…I have drawers. I keep moving bras from drawers to boxes, and now I have so many boxes. I’ve been giving them away. Some bras are really close to my heart though, so I’ll keep them. I’m like, “Maybe it’s for my daughter.”
Her obsession: “Well, I’m Russian, so I do a Russian sauna at least once or twice a week. It’s different because you get hit by a hot broom, and it opens your pores and cleans your skin. Then you jump in a cold plunge and the difference in temperature makes your skin tighter. It’s a Russian ritual that I’ve been doing since I was a kid. And I don’t believe in facials. I really don’t. I don’t believe in going somewhere and pay someone $300 to rub cream on your face. I believe in facials with machines, like microcurrents, so it’s actually a microcurrent for your face. My latest obsession is in London called FaceGym. They have one in New York, I think. It’s literally the best thing ever. The woman comes and does a workout for your face. When you leave, you really feel like your face is lifted.
She keeps talking about eating cakes, and she’s asked if she bakes those cakes: “No, I’m a really bad cook. I just eat cakes.”
This is maybe the most Russian sentence ever: “It’s different because you get hit by a hot broom.” Was something lost in translation or are people really sitting in saunas and getting hit with hot brooms? Cue twenty people telling me that Russian saunas are the hottest thing ever and why don’t I know about the Hot Broom Technique. You bitches are so gullible!! *insert Russian villain voice* “We will make women come into hot house and we will hit with hot broom hahahaha.” Also: I like her better for not believing in facials. I really do. I also think it’s gross/funny that she would save BRAS for her daughter.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I really wish we would do away with the myth of pores “opening”. Pores don’t open or close. They aren’t doors. Just like you cant actually shrink pores either. You cant shrink pores people. Pore size is genetic!
Yeah, I learned that the hard way, spending $$ to try and find something that could “shrink” the giant pores on my nose. Nothing ever worked, obviously, and I ended up with some very fancy stuff in the trash.
That said, I think she maybe meant that a sauna can help clean out any gunk that might be clogging your pores. I’ve never had a facial (I have adult acne and would be too scared of breaking out afterwards) but I know my skin is often nice and glowy after I’ve been in a sauna, no matter how ginormous my pores might be, hahaha.
@Lady Have you tried a glycolic peel for acne? I do one every couple of months and it makes a big difference.
I do hot yoga, not the rigid sameThingEveryClass type, but a vinyasa flow. The sweat keeps my skin nice. But then again, I’m a peasant & dont even post my face on social media. I just “feel good” in my skin.
Products that contain retinol can unclog pores and make them look smaller. Prescription Accutane shrinks the oil gland, physically making the pore smaller. It will return to its original size once you go off the medication. In-office laser treatments permanently shrink pores.
Even lasers don’t permanently shrink pores. Ablative lasers tighten the skin around pores. Which makes then appear smaller. So you still are not technically shrinking the pores themselves.
Well…its true. Topical creams, masks, serums are temporary fixes. The only topical proven to work is Retin-A and acids like AHA/BHA (and only because it removed dead skin cells still surface level). Even Retinol is bunk.
Yeah I got a hydrofacial once and all it did was give me a couple big zits a week later (and I don’t normally get zits, I have pretty dry skin). Otherwise my face looked the same the next day.
I’d do a facial again if it was more of a laser thing or AHA/BHA-based.
Retinol isn’t bunk because it does exactly what retinoids do – just with a much weaker dose because it’s OTC. So you have to use them longer to get the same results.
She is beautiful and like how she talks about being sexy mama. But i do not think she is natural now. Who knows..
They always have the most awkward body language.
Maybe he doesn’t want her bronzer rubbing off on his white suit ?
her upper lip freaks me out the way that Nicole Kidman’s does.
Asked my Russian bf about the broom beating and he said it’s a translation issue, because “it’s not a broom in the way you think of a broom to sweep the kitchen… it’s branches… You get beat with branches.” And as I continued to just stare at him incredulously he followed up with, “It’s a special branch! It gets the toxins out!”
So there you have it.
So you get beat up with a special branch?!?
Now that is the most Russian thing I have ever heard! 😂
….. I only have more questions now.
She was talking about a sauna whisk. They are used all over Nordic countries as well. They are usually made of young tree twigs. The most common is probably a birch whisk. You soak the whisk first in water, so that the leaves become soft and then you slap your body with it and it kind of massages your skin. It promotes better blood circulation and cleans the skin.
I’m now flashing back to that scene from the 1992 film about Stalin where, after finding out Germany invaded, Stalin is in a sauna getting whipped by some branch all the while ranting .
I don’t know whether facials are effective but damn they feel good
I got a facial w microdermabrasion at hand and stone and i saw a big difference. Will do it again
you are really, literally are getting hit with a bunch a wet birch leaves. It’s called venik)
She seems vapid but in a sweet way. Like all she cares about is skin, bras and sexiness? Maybe that’s all she gets asked about, IDK. I don’t know if she’s a good fit for BCoop, he always seems so bored around her. Weird body language with them. Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t see them lasting much longer.
I got a facial years ago and it was the biggest mistake ever. I broke out and was red for days. I’ve been taking care of my own skin since then and it is just fine. I agree that I do not need to pay someone to slather expensive cream on my face.
However, you cannot keep me away from professional pedicures. My back is bad, so bending over for that type of care can be a pain at times.
As someone living with acne well into my 30s I can say that my life is completely different during periods when i get routine facials vs. when I don’t have the time/money. I use all products from Paula’s choice with salycilic acid and haven’t had a major breakout in MONTHS. but it doesn’t replace the de-clogging of pores with a facial, and the difference is notable. so the no facial thing for me is for the lucky ones.
She and BCoop are a such weird couple. Not a great chemistry in the pics. I think Ronaldo was the great love of her life
She’s going to give her used underwear to her daughter?…okay…
Right? Just because she likes hoarding bras doesn’t mean anyone necessarily wants them.
I’m just here to say that Bradley Cooper is really quite unattractive and odd looking. Yuck.
She’s being paid to promote that line of lingerie, right? Are we really surprised that she is trying to promote bras as more than “that uncomfortable thing you have to wear.” I kind of respect the spin!
Her and Coop always look so uncomfortable together.
I’m sorry but I found this whole interview so vapid. But then again it’s not like they were asking her hard hitting creative questions but still. Ugh. I know I need to chill lol but reading this I’m mad I wasted five minutes on it lol. Only myself to blame!