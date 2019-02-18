Donald Trump tells his supporters to target SNL employees for ‘retribution’

As we speak, Donald Trump is currently going crazy on Twitter (what else is new) about Andrew McCabe’s 60 Minutes interview. I don’t think McCabe is The One or whatever, but he has a million times more credibility than Donald Trump, so it bugs me to see so many outlets – not to mention the lardass president – nitpick his statements, many of which can be backed up with evidence or secondary sources.
On Sunday, Trump once again took aim at…the media. And Saturday Night Live. It’s disturbing how commonplace his threats have become, and it’s upsetting to see how many people just shrug when he tweets sh-t like this:
Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019
THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019
He’s quite clearly telling his die-hard supporters to target journalists and SNL employees for “retribution.” Because they satirized him. Because they reported on him. Does it ever bother the Deplorables to see such constant evidence that their white supremacist hero is so thin-skinned and fascist?
Speaking of Trump being an utter moron, apparently the American government requested that the Japanese prime minister recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. I sh-t you not.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last autumn after receiving a request from the U.S. government to do so, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday. The report follows Trump’s claim on Friday that Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for opening talks and easing tensions with North Korea.
The Japanese leader had given him “the most beautiful copy” of a five-page nomination letter, Trump said at a White House news conference. The U.S. government had sounded Abe out over the Noble Peace Prize nomination after Trump’s summit in June last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the first meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president, the Asahi said, citing an unnamed Japanese government source.
How sad and pathetic and vain is this? Embarrassingly so. I’ll never stop being ashamed of how stupidly narcissistic Donald Trump is, and how easily he’s getting played by every other world leader.
PS… Melania’s totally wearing a Slanket.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I will lose my mind if he gets re-elected
I’m with you, Snowlake, and I’m not even American. It’s not too much to ask, is it, that after November 2020, his name is never, ever mentioned again? And in the event he gets the Nobel Peace Prize, I’m going to lock myself away with wine, chocolate and blankets, and just give up.
As a WOC, w this man on the scene, I just NEVER know what’s coming. One day we are sure he’s “outta there” for admitting to assaulting women “because when you’re famous”, then next, he’s literally elected. After labeling white supremists “fine ppl”, he starts prison reform, then calls SNL the enemies of the ppl? I feel like a rat in a glass cage not knowing what behavior on which day will deliver the electric shock. If he’s re-elected, I’ll need therapy for certain. This is no way to live! My son sees me upset and thinks it’s something HE did. It spills into my family life!
Ugh, I’m sorry Bchy. I totally feel you, mine too. I don’t believe he will be reelected, but then I never believed he COULD be elected president in the first place. I promised myself I would make concrete plans to move out of the country by 2020 just in case. I’ve done nothing yet. I don’t think I can do another 4 years, so something has to give.
Orange white supremacist.
He is just asking for someone to get hurt or worse. As for him getting a Nobel prize, he probably thinks it is like a free gift you get with a Big Mac at McDonalds
How on earth did this man get elected?
Thank goodness, she’s got her Burkin in these dire emergency times… Seriously tho, what is so scary is the plays straight out of the autocrat’s handbook, staging then declaring emergencies to grab power, demonizing others, threatening the press… He’s hacking away at our democracy day by day and I really fear if not stopped, will do an outright power grab like dictators before him have — create an inciting incident, declare martial law, throw journalists and opponents in jail, etc. How are we here…
I just noticed—look at the heels of his shoes. Do they look higher than normal? Is he wearing lifts like Tom Cruise??
They look like the same type heels he criticized Marco Rubio for wearing. I think he called them “Cha Cha “ shoes
He’s got to be taller than Melania
He keeps babbling that the Dems colluded against him, as an “insurance policy.” That makes zero sense. Zero.
His story is that Hillary and the Dems worked together with Russia to win, but also created a backup plan to…. impeach him if he won? Hillary was supposedly fixing things to win, but lost, and had a plan in play to….make him miserable if that happened? The whole thing makes no sense. How does anyone believe this garbage he spews?
Hillary, who according to RWNJ has a kill list a mile long, and is the devil incarnate, colluded with Russia and still lost? Stupidest theory ever.
I know right? So supposedly Hillary is such an evil mastermind she PLOTTED out this whole Russia thing as an “insurance policy” and yet didn’t leak the contents of the dossier BEFORE the election? Didn’t leak the fact Trump’s campaign was under investigation by the FBI BEFORE the election as well? She took hit after hit for being under investigation by the FBI but said NOTHING about Trump’s campaign being under investigation too? SUUUURE. Makes total sense. It’s a staggeringly STUPID conspiracy and yet the MAGAt morons blather about it shamelessly. Amazing.
Emperor Zero’s ego had to be stroked with the embarrassing Shinzo Abe “nomination” for a Nobel because Angela Merkel spanked Ivanka and left her Botox-frozen while a thunderous applause cascaded around her and Manafort-hire VP Pence received nary a COUGH when he said European allies should reject the Iran Nuclear Deal and when he opened with some drivel like “trump sends his regards.”
Priceless!
💥💥💥🔪🔪🔪💥💥💥
Let’s put the focus where it belongs, shall we? On Merkel’s accurate, truthful takedown of Trump on the world stage. Infuriating that instead of focusing on her truth, the media is instead focusing on the petty reactions of a spoiled brat snake, who didn’t belong there. Nagini and the media made it all about Nagini instead of about Merkel’s accurate analysis of Trump’s ridiculous national security claims. Meanwhile, Nagini’s speech about “American values” was littered with KKK slogans. She didn’t belong there. Her attendance was a flagrant violation of federal ethics laws. She’s costing us a fortune and we need to make Congress put an end to it.
Merkel’s warm, happy embrace of Speaker Pelosi gave me life this weekend.
LP
Not disagreeing with your accurate assessment of all things horribly wrong with EZ and his wayward sperm donations…
I just personally enjoy takedowns of his fetish projects and his “administrators.” I hope EZ mentions more Sicario 2: The Soledad duct tape scenes, speaking of fetishes…
Is it me or is Ivanka looking more like a blonde version of her stepmother every time I see her. Princess Nagini has def had some more surgery on her mug.
God, what an utter twat. He’s too stupid to realise he constantly invites all the well-deserved mockery. Keep it up, media! I don’t think I’ve ever seen a world leader, or any high-profile politician with such a thin skin. He’s a complete moron.
Melania is wearing a sort of body armour, usually worn when one is coming into close proximity with, well, something toxic. Just quietly, I’d have worn gloves, but since she’s already contaminated, it’s a moot point.
The individual members of the Nobel selection committee are busting a gut over this farce. Meanwhile VP White Bread mentioned Dear Leader during the Munich Security Conference and … crickets. Dead silence. Total contempt.🤣🤣🤣
https://twitter.com/axios/status/1096783318799056897?s=21
He is desperate for the Nobel Prize because Obama has one. It’s eating him up how love President Obama was
This photo is a perfect illustration of the trump/Putin Submissive/Dominant relationship. Also, notice how much taller Putin is.
https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1097311738826051584?s=21
Whatever Putin has on IQ45 must be so horrific that it cowers even someone who has NO shame or regret for his actions. Its more than tax evasion, money laundering, bribes, pee tapes, hookers etc.. Putin has evidence of his worst behaviour and impulses that would completely and utterly destroy him if it gets out.
I’m still amazed he declares a national emergency than has time for multiple rounds of golf AND to watch/tweet SNL. He’s like some orange cult leader…had thought the lower tax refunds might sway some people since his policies are finally hitting people financially but still they follow blindly.
Hopefully the courts will prevent this national emergency nonsense. Meanwhile, I’m sure the Trumpers are looking for other projects to siphon money off of to appease the Orange Menace.
One thing I remember clearly from civics class is that Congress holds the power of the purse. Too bad Mitch McConnell has forgotten that. I don’t know if Mitch is being bribed or blackmailed, but he has certainly not been fulfilling his role as majority leader over the past two years. He is just a Trump Toady.
Trump is destroying the Republican Party and such blind support makes no sense. Pence would push their agenda far more effectively.
At most 25% of eligible voters voted for Trump anyway. If those non-voting registered voters get off their collective duffs and actually vote, I doubt that the majority will be diehard Republicans guaranteed to vote for anybody with (R) after their name. Such voters will need to be convinced of something other than how batshit crazy Trump is.
Threating ir encouraging “retribution” of those who disagree with the president is a crime. When will the GOP get their heads our of their a$$es & do their job to defend and protect the Constitution?
As Dan Pfeiffer noted on Twitter yesterday, “The fact that the President is either delusional or a particularly dumb and pathological liar is frankly not taken seriously enough”
I can’t believe how much we have come to normalize everything Trump says and does. I feel like we need to be running in the streets, frantically sounding the alarms. But it wouldn’t matter. Nothing does.
I can’t even with this man. I am incredulous that DT is our President.
On a fashion note, I kind of love Melania’s look. Although, those heels are way higher than I would ever be able to wear.
Every day I wake up and wonder if this might be the day that people take to the streets and pull his orange ass out of the white house. I really don’t understand why that hasn’t happened yet.
What do people in Japan think about Abe acquiescing to such a foolish thing as nominating Trump for a peace prize? Seems to indicate Abe is under the thumb of the batshit crazy US President. Is that really ok with Japanese citizens?
If anything happens, he better be prosecuted like that girl that just got charged for encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself… this is the same thing.
Trump is SO insecure. He wants everyone to believe that he is the smartest, toughest, bravest cat in the land. Yet he is too stupid to understand that what he tweets communicates the exact opposite.