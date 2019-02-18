Miranda Lambert was ‘flipping plates’ according the 911 calls from the steakhouse

Last week, one of the weirdest and messiest gossip stories involved Miranda Lambert. The incident was described as Miranda, her mom, and a then-unidentified “male friend” getting into some kind of physical confrontation with an older couple. All of this went down at a Nashville steakhouse. And at some point, Miranda reportedly went over to the older couple’s table and dumped her salad on the wife. Trashy. I sort of believe that Miranda released the news of her surprise wedding to deflect from this trashy steakhouse story, just as I believe that the “male friend” who was dining with Miranda was probably her new husband, an NYPD police officer. Well, I’m not going to let this steakhouse beef die! Steakhouse employees called 911 about the altercation, and it’s amazing:

New details have emerged about Miranda Lambert‘s alleged restaurant dispute in Tennessee Sunday. In 911 calls obtained by TMZ and The Tennessean, a female employee at Nashville’s Stoney River Steakhouse restaurant can be heard telling a Metro dispatcher: “I have two guests about to get into a fistfight… Miranda Lambert….She just ran out the door, and got into it with another couple right here… I’m sorry my manager just said call 911,” the employee explained. In a separate 911 call, a dispatcher can be heard asking what sparked the altercation. “Something happened in the restaurant between these two gentlemen, and another gentleman walked up to her table and started cussing him out,” the employee told the dispatcher. “This is the third time they’ve gotten into it, and now Miranda is trying to hit people, and she’s flipping plates on them.” In another call, a frantic employee pleaded with the 911 dispatcher for help. “There’s an altercation between two guests, and it’s about to get physical,” the employee explained. “Our managers are trying to hold them back but we can’t.” The woman described the two people as a male in his 30s and a male in his 60s. According to a TMZ report released on Wednesday, Lambert was eating with her mother and a family friend when the fight broke out.

[From People]

I think it’s probably likely that the whole thing was instigated between the men, which was what was initially claimed too – like, the men had words with each other in the men’s room, and everything spilled out into the main restaurant. That being said, it does not sound like Miranda was doing much to keep calm, or keep anyone else calm. As soon as her drama-alert pinged, Miranda threw herself into the situation and began tossing salads right and left. Toss salads first, ask questions later. I also think that if Miranda’s “male friend” was her new police officer husband that this story gets even shadier – if it was the new husband, he was clearly not “on duty” in Nashville. But I wonder if he tried to pull some sh-t with his badge or something.