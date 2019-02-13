Miranda Lambert threw a salad on a stranger during a Nashville steakhouse beef

Miranda Lambert in the press room during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena

I haven’t covered anything about Miranda Lambert since all of the crap went down between her and Evan Felker. Miranda “homewrecked” Evan Felker’s marriage within a matter of days after they first met. Evan ghosted his wife, and then dropped a divorce on his wife, leaving her stunned and confused. Miranda waited until Evan’s divorce came through before she dumped him. That all went down over the course of about six months last year. I already knew some of the gossip around Miranda before that controversy, gossip about how she only goes for “taken” men, but the Felker situation solidified everything for me: Miranda is a very unpleasant woman. So I suspect that there’s a lot more to this situation than TMZ is letting on – TMZ claims that Miranda was out to dinner with her mom and a friend. Their table got into it with another table, and… Miranda threw a salad??

Miranda Lambert had a heated exchange with a couple dining at a Nashville steakhouse, and things got so nasty she dumped a salad on a woman she says was provoking her … TMZ has learned. Sources close to Miranda say the food fight went down Sunday night at Stoney River Steakhouse, where the singer was dining with her mother and a family friend. We’re told an older man started beefing with Miranda’s buddy, and things started spiraling out of control.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops responded to a call about 2 men fighting, but by the time police arrived at the scene, Miranda and her party were gone. We’re told cops didn’t file a report. As for why Miranda felt compelled to dump her dinner on the woman … we’re told the woman’s husband picked a fight with Miranda’s friend, which started in the men’s restroom with a wisecrack about millennials and their phones.

Eyewitnesses say Miranda had to be held back after the man came up to her table and started screaming … we’re told Miranda started mouthing off and eventually walked over to the man’s wife, got feisty with her and dumped a salad in her lap!!! We reached out to Miranda’s team, they had no comment. We also reached out to the restaurant’s corporate office … so far, no word back.

[From TMZ]

I have a favorite steakhouse in town and my ribeye comes with a side salad, so is that the case here? Did Miranda dump a side salad onto a stranger, or did Miranda order a salad as an entree (AT A STEAKHOUSE??) and dump a large entree salad onto some poor woman? And so Miranda’s “family friend” was a man, and that man beefed with an older man in the restroom and then their fight spilled out into the main restaurant? This whole thing is utterly bizarre. And if Miranda threw a salad on me, THEY BETTER CALL THE COPS. Salad sh-t and steak knives are going down.

53rd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

86 Responses to “Miranda Lambert threw a salad on a stranger during a Nashville steakhouse beef”

  1. L84Tea says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:49 am

    She is the worst. Every story I read about her confirms more and more what a terrible person she is.

    Reply
  2. Chef Grace says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Yes I too think she is a nasty cow. Thinks she is just all that and seems to get away with anything. If she tried to dump a salad on this old mean woman, someone would be making my bail. LOL

    Reply
  3. Mstak says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:54 am

    I don’t know if I find her unattractive because she’s so ugly inside or if it’s unbiased but I can’t understand what’s so special about her look that appeals to so many.
    I know, I know .. I’m not beauty queen but 😒

    Reply
  4. Shrute’s beet farm says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:54 am

    She’s a garbage human being and oh-so-mature to dump a salad on a lady because her husband had a disagreement with one of Miranda’s friends. Much class, very elegant.

    Side note: I always order a salad entree at steak houses, typically a black and blue. Some people just really like their salad. 😉

    Reply
    • TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
      February 13, 2019 at 10:32 am

      There’s nothing wrong with that! It balances those of us out who want or need a heavy ratio of protein to veggies! (I like vegetables ok and eat them because I have to, but if I’m at a steakhouse, there better be a large brick of red meat, cool red in the center, on my plate. Now I’m thinking about my favorite steak…the Brick at Pampas… *drools*)

      Reply
    • Some chick says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:53 pm

      Good, fresh salad with sliced steak on top is awesome! I’ve never heard it called a black and blue. I call it a “meat salad” LOL.

      Reply
  5. Eric says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Just came to comment about the “steakhouse beef”

    Effing brilliant!

    Thank you Kaiser!

    Reply
  6. Beatrix says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Such. Trash. Hearing that the “beef” was between a man she was with and another male yet finding out that she took out her anger on a woman reinforces everything I’ve heard about this terrible person.

    Reply
    • Bryn says:
      February 13, 2019 at 8:12 am

      Yeah that confirms it if true, she’s trash

      Reply
    • Jamie says:
      February 13, 2019 at 9:39 am

      I noticed that too. Instead of asalading – I mean, assaulting – the man involved, she went after his wife. That girl’s got issues.

      Reply
      • Beatrix says:
        February 13, 2019 at 12:33 pm

        Hahaha, hilarious.

      • Spicecake38 says:
        February 13, 2019 at 1:32 pm

        In all seriousness,she goes after married men,and that hurts their wives.In this instance she attacks the wife of the man they had an argument with,even though it wasn’t reported the wife did or said anything.So I think this speaks volumes to Miranda’s character.It is her go to move to play dirty with the women around her,it must feed her ego.I have never found anything about this woman appealing,but for some reason I’m now craving a steak AND a salad 🥗…

    • lucy2 says:
      February 13, 2019 at 9:43 am

      Yeah she just seems like a mess, one with serious issues about other women.

      Reply
  7. BuddyJack says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:16 am

    Although I fully admit she is a full blown crazy person, I love Miranda Lambert’s music. I saw the kickoff of her Living Like Hippies tour which I believe was when all her husband snatching with Felker started. Fun night of great music.

    Yet more importantly, I’ve eaten at that steak house in Nashville. Wonderful meal! No salads thrown😎👋

    Reply
    • Rocky says:
      February 13, 2019 at 9:55 am

      Her lyrics really are a step above

      Reply
    • Sunny says:
      February 13, 2019 at 10:15 am

      There is no way my money will support such awful human beings like Miranda and Evan.
      No way and no how.
      I never miss voting in elections, because I consider them very important, but I also vote with my $ dollar every day and I do not support her and people like her.
      ( as long as I know about it ).
      I do not care how great the music or the lyrics are, I must stand up for what I believe in.
      Same goes for Woody Allen, Kanye West, Roman Polanszki……….
      She seems like a trashy, messy person and Evan is no better.
      Miranda is unattractive inside and out.

      Reply
      • jan90067 says:
        February 13, 2019 at 10:44 am

        I agree with you, Sunny. My $$ just be minimal in the scheme of things, but added to others’ $$, it might just make a dent. I will NOT support trash, esp. pedophiles and Fat Nixon’s supporting MAGAts.

  8. Chaine says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Is she auditioning for Real Housewives of Nashville? That this all went down in a chain restaurant makes it seem even more tacky. Oh well, at least it wasn’t Olive Garden.

    Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      February 13, 2019 at 9:19 am

      Is this more of an Outback scene? Sounds very Bonanza to me, but I haven’t eaten at one since the 70s. Saltgrass and Longhorn sound too good for her. She’d be salad-tossed out of Ruth’s Chris.

      Reply
    • Dani says:
      February 13, 2019 at 11:07 am

      Hey! Leave my precious unlimited salad and bread sticks out of this, okay?! The only place the Olive Garden salad will be thrown is in to my mouth!

      Reply
    • Himmiefan says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:44 pm

      It’s not as expensive as Ruth’s Chris, but it can be pricey. It’s definitely not Longhorn or Bonanza. My question is that Nashville’s got some fabulous restaurants, two of which were Bon Appetite winners and runners up, so why go to Stony River????

      Reply
  9. Ashley says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:36 am

    The irony of her trying to ruin Kacey Musgrave’s career and then having this happen the same night Kacey wins 4 Grammys including Album of the Year. Miranda can only win Grammys for songs she steals from Kacey or Blake. High Horse indeed lol.

    Reply
    • Other Renee says:
      February 13, 2019 at 8:50 am

      How did she try to ruin Kacey’s career?

      Not surprised. The woman is total trash.

      Reply
      • Queen Frostine's Original Face says:
        February 13, 2019 at 9:07 am

        Kacey co-wrote the song “Mama’s Broken Heart”, which was a single on Miranda’s fourth album, Four the Record (shut up, I like the pun!). Miranda asked if she could record the song for her album, Kacey agreed as long as she got to harmonize on the chorus, and…that’s it. That’s literally it, as far as I know. And honestly, that song always sounded more like the work of the OTHER female co-writer, Brandy Clark. A lot of the turns of phrase remind me more of her work (the other co-writer on the song, Shane McAnally, is a guy).

        So, unless there’s something I’m missing, I would HARDLY call that trying to “destroy” Kacey’s career. Clearly she didn’t need to, and she’s done pretty well herself (and frankly, she’s my favorite of the mainstream country women, so I’m still a HUGE fan).

      • Veronica S. says:
        February 13, 2019 at 9:09 am

        I don’t know about ruining her career, but she did admit to “begging” away her hit “Mama’s Broken Heart” from Kacey, who is the one who actually wrote it. Whether Kacey gave it up willingly or felt pressured is up for interpretation, but the media definitely played it as a cat fight.

      • oh-dear says:
        February 13, 2019 at 11:47 am

        I had always heard that Miranda bullied her way into taking that song, Kacey did not willingly give it up. This was at the very beginning of Kacey’s career, there is no way that was a fair fight. Miranda said in an interview that Musgraves was reluctant to give it to her.

  10. Svea says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:36 am

    To me, she has always exuded snake energy.

    Reply
  11. Coz' says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:40 am

    God she is terrible but also terribly entertaining for gossip. Most of the stories about her are completely bananas.

    Reply
  12. Nev says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Unpleasant is right. Perfect word.

    Reply
  13. EMc says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:54 am

    This story sucks. I was always kind of a Miranda apologist, hoping that somehow all these awful stories were misconstrued, or fake. But this is really terrible. I mean, shame on the other guy for starting the beef, but dumping a salad on someone is just horrible. I wonder if the restaurant will allow her to return?

    Reply
  14. HEMP says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I have a soft spot for Miranda because of her dog rescue. Plus, a steakhouse beef is just the silly gossip we need these days.

    Reply
  15. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:06 am

    Who acts this way? And I don’t only mean the salad tosser. Who says childish shit at the ‘facilities,’ and picks up back at dinner? I have a temper, and I can yell like a banshee but nobody knows it except the fam lol. Furthermore, I have two millennial sons, and a Y’er, but I’m the one with tech addictions.

    Reply
  16. Laurita says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:06 am

    She looks like Grimace from McDonalds

    Reply
  17. KBeth says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:09 am

    She is such a nasty pig.

    Reply
  18. Veronica S. says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:10 am

    I know money can’t buy class, but do you think she could at least attempt mail order?

    Reply
  19. Tiffany says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Whenever there is a story about Miranda, I think, ‘Wow, this really writes itself’.

    Reply
  20. Queen Frostine's Original Face says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:13 am

    Will I be in trouble if I still like her? It’s such a shame that her antics from the last year or so have overshadowed her overall pretty damn awesome catalog, because of the stigma surrounding country music (God forbid anyone actually get attention for being a country artist unless you’re willing to give up the “country” part, like Taylor Swift did). And for all of the stories about her and “taken” men, she has been among the most vocal women in the genre in the efforts to get more women in country the attention and airplay the deserve–that’s a BIG reason she created the Pistol Annies with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley (and FWIW, it seems like she leaves the men of her girlfriends alone, so…yay, I guess?).

    Anyway, sorry. These last few years, one of the great joys of my life has been truly discovering country music, past AND present (within reason on the latter, admittedly), and that includes finding out about women in the genre who tend to get less attention because they’re less enchanted with sounding “pop” and don’t mind playing up the “twang” of it all. :)

    Reply
    • Ashby says:
      February 13, 2019 at 10:43 am

      No worries, Miranda – the trashy one will get it one day.
      She will come across a person that will let her have it, it’s just matter of time.
      I do not care for someone’s talent, if they are not a good person…hello… Woody Allen, Kanye West, Roman Polanski and many others.
      Talent doesn’t erase nasty behavior or gives a person permission to behave badly and I will personally not support it with my hard earned money.

      Reply
      • Queen Frostine's Original Face says:
        February 13, 2019 at 10:53 am

        But the thing is, she’s a woman. And whatever she’s done doesn’t come even close to what any of those men have done. Not at all.

        (Also, I thought you were calling me Miranda for a second–I’m just a huge fan, lol.)

      • LoveBug says:
        February 13, 2019 at 11:17 am

        Exactly, Ashby, breaking up a family is wrong, regardless how much talent she has or doesn’t have and she seems to be doing it over and over again and it’s not like she is 17.
        I’ve heard some really nasty stuff about Miranda from one of the crew members and even if only 20% percent is true, YIKES.
        Talent does not negate awful behavior and I do not care, if it’s a white woman, white man or a black woman or a black man or whatever, nasty behavior is just that nasty behavior, regardless of gender or color.
        I cancelled Kanye for his MAGA hat and he didn’t break up a family as far as I know.
        But there will be always people that support trashy behavior, because they may not be any better than Miranda herself.

      • Christin says:
        February 13, 2019 at 12:57 pm

        I have followed country music for years, and cannot think of a more distasteful record (pun intended) as this one. Some have had colorful personal lives and legal run-ins, but this type of repetitive “home wrecking” and this public meltdown take the cake (or salad).

      • NYCTYPE says:
        February 13, 2019 at 1:49 pm

        Queen Frostine’s Original : I’m sorry, but what kind of excuse is that ” she is a woman “???
        Melania Trump is also a woman and a birther, so Melania Trump is cancelled in my book and I do not care that she is a woman, not even a teeny, tiny bit.
        I’ve cancelled Kanye, because his praise of the Orange Nazi Trump, not because he committed a crime like say Roman Polanski.
        I don’t care what gender, sexuality, religion, ethnicity, creed or color is someone, if they did something wrong it’s wrong and that’s it.

      • otaku fairy says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:40 pm

        Meh. Queen Frostine probably wasn’t implying that gender or talent make this kind of behavior okay, just that there are levels of wrong behavior. Child rape, being a white supremacist, or actively supporting predators and racists in office are a little bit higher up on that spectrum, no? Unless it’s on that level, some may feel free to separate the art from the artist. Personally, I wouldn’t expect someone to stop watching movies or reality TV shows that they like just because there’s a guy in it who’s a philandering tantrumy asshole.

    • Veronica S. says:
      February 13, 2019 at 12:20 pm

      Oh, her music is great. That’s why it’s frustrating to see her derail her better intentions through her ridiculously trashy personal life choices. Nobody’s going to buy the empowerment message if you’re That Bitch going around hooking up routinely with married men and creating drama for the hell of it. And I wouldn’t even care about the first part except that it’s a PATTERN at this point, and she can’t even do it discreetly!

      (Pistol Annies are good sh*it, my friend. “I Feel a Sin Comin’ On” is a classic.)

      Reply
      • Bace says:
        February 13, 2019 at 3:14 pm

        My apologies Otaku Fairy, but intentionally going after a married man in my eyes is
        as bad as being a birther.
        She helped ruin someone’s relationship.
        Obviously Evan, the married man is the most responsible for his affair not Miranda, but Miranda must be held accountable for her own actions in the affair with Evan.
        And let’s be honest, it’s not the first time and most likely not the last time Miranda helped to wreck someone’s relationship.
        The woman has quite a reputation, she is not a teenager with ranging hormones and lack of life experience.
        She sounds like a real piece of work, lucky that there were no minor children involved. ( at least this time )

    • London says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:59 pm

      Yes, let’s just defend another horrid, entitled, rich white woman.
      They are suffering in our society so much after all, right?
      But wait…..she is talented…..Kanye…anyone?
      Miranda Lambert sounds like a classy woman, throwing food at another guest at some steakhouse, cheating left and right, helping to wreck someone’s marriage.
      Nice.
      Sooo very classy!

      Reply
  21. Lala11_7 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:15 am

    When she would have threw that salad…

    I would have threw these HANDS!

    Miranda just needs to come up on the RIGHT ONE…and she will…..

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 13, 2019 at 10:18 am

      Exactly! She strikes me as the type who thinks she such a badass but that’s because she’s never actually been in a real fight or been challenged. She just needs to meet the RIGHT one. I always feel like people like her – bullies – just need a good a** whooping to put them in their place.

      But yeah…she would have needed to call an ambulance if she had thrown salad on me. And please note how she and her group skedaddled before the cops got there. Cowards.

      Reply
      • Nikki says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm

        My family’s from Eastern Kentucky, and I just now realized that trumps my yoga and churchgoing. Someone dumps a salad on me, it’s not ending there, for sure.

    • Shrute’s beet farm says:
      February 13, 2019 at 12:32 pm

      One day she’s gonna pick a fight with the wrong one, and she’s gonna get a very well-deserved ass kicking. I worked with a woman like Miranda and all it took was one very badass lady giving her the what-for (verbally, not physically) and she grew up a bit.

      Reply
    • Spicecake38 says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:53 pm

      It seems like big mouth bullies get to win all the time.The truth is though that it may take a long time,but the bully will get their rear end kicked,and or they will be verbally scolded so fiercely they don’t know what just happened.It seems like it’s never going to happen,but in due time they reap exactly what they’ve sown,and seeing it happen is just the icing on the cake ( or the dressing on the salad)😉

      Reply
  22. Tallia says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:21 am

    Who would have thought…Miranda, tossing salad?

    Reply
  23. Lexilla says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Oh Miranda, welcome back. The gossip world has missed you.

    Reply
  24. Abby says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I love her music so much. Sad that she seems like such a terrible person.

    Reply
  25. itspurplespice says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:01 am

    There’s a lot here to gripe about but really, trying to differentiate between whether she ordered a salad or threw her side salad?! What’s so wrong with ordering a salad? STEAK HOUSES serve chicken, fish, soup and yes, salad. Let’s focus on the fact that Miranda is a garbage person who attacked a woman for something her (presumed) husband did, wasted food and caused a scene interrupting the evening of lovely people who just wanted to enjoy their dinner in peace and not try to shame her for (maybe) ordering salad.

    Reply
  26. PhillyGal says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Sounds like Miranda might need some anger management classes.

    Reply
  27. wha1ever says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Gosh she has no redeeming qualities does she? ugly inside and out!

    Reply
  28. adastraperaspera says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Good lord, what was she doing in Stoney River? Can’t she afford to eat in The Gulch?

    Reply
  29. me says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Does she have a drinking problem? If she did this stone cold sober, she is a witch and deserves whats coming to her.

    Reply
  30. CES says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:13 am

    If the story is true I don’t know why the man’s wife had to be the salad victim. The actual man allegedly going beserk should have been salad slapped instead

    Reply
  31. Nancypants says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:18 am

    “Salad sh-t and steak knives are going down.”
    No sh-t and she’s LITTLE.
    Such a brat and little girl better figure out soon to not f–k with people she doesn’t know.
    Too bad. I like much of her music.

    Reply
  32. Dttimes2 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:24 am

    She be dumping salad on my head, they better lettuce finish the fight cause she’d be getting a beet down.

    Reply
  33. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    I don’t know why I’ve always had a soft spot for her, which is very weird when I read stuff like this and going after married men. Although, I couldn’t name a song of hers and none of my money supports her, so there’s that. I think it’s residual sympathy for being married to BS. However, since there’s a shortage of salad throwing divas I’ll be glad to read about it. My soft spot is now a “watch the side show,” to escape from the other (too awful) dramas.

    Reply
  34. DS9 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    There is a venn diagram I’m sure that could tell you how many people love this hot mess while despising Cardi B.

    Reply
  35. Fluffy Princess says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    She might be a talented musician, but she is an a-hole as a person. Let’s just be real. Who throws food in a nice restaurant? Trailer trash that’s who.

    Reply
  36. minx says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    Classy 🙄

    Reply
  37. Izzy says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Putting the “ass” in “classy.”

    Reply
  38. Sarah says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    She is a known drunk…likely explains weird outbursts like this.

    Reply
  39. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Can’t stand Miranda Lambert. Especially after what she did to the marriage of Evan Felker. (And yeah, I know Evan Felker ruined his marriage too) I know that the men that are married or more at fault, and I know a woman can’t wreck a happy home or whatever but she has a reputation for it and just seems like an all around nasty, manipulative woman. It shows she lacks a moral compass if anything and doesn’t mind hurting other women. She comes across as a sweet nice girl but she’s messy.

    Reply

