Miranda Lambert threw a salad on a stranger during a Nashville steakhouse beef

I haven’t covered anything about Miranda Lambert since all of the crap went down between her and Evan Felker. Miranda “homewrecked” Evan Felker’s marriage within a matter of days after they first met. Evan ghosted his wife, and then dropped a divorce on his wife, leaving her stunned and confused. Miranda waited until Evan’s divorce came through before she dumped him. That all went down over the course of about six months last year. I already knew some of the gossip around Miranda before that controversy, gossip about how she only goes for “taken” men, but the Felker situation solidified everything for me: Miranda is a very unpleasant woman. So I suspect that there’s a lot more to this situation than TMZ is letting on – TMZ claims that Miranda was out to dinner with her mom and a friend. Their table got into it with another table, and… Miranda threw a salad??
Miranda Lambert had a heated exchange with a couple dining at a Nashville steakhouse, and things got so nasty she dumped a salad on a woman she says was provoking her … TMZ has learned. Sources close to Miranda say the food fight went down Sunday night at Stoney River Steakhouse, where the singer was dining with her mother and a family friend. We’re told an older man started beefing with Miranda’s buddy, and things started spiraling out of control.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops responded to a call about 2 men fighting, but by the time police arrived at the scene, Miranda and her party were gone. We’re told cops didn’t file a report. As for why Miranda felt compelled to dump her dinner on the woman … we’re told the woman’s husband picked a fight with Miranda’s friend, which started in the men’s restroom with a wisecrack about millennials and their phones.
Eyewitnesses say Miranda had to be held back after the man came up to her table and started screaming … we’re told Miranda started mouthing off and eventually walked over to the man’s wife, got feisty with her and dumped a salad in her lap!!! We reached out to Miranda’s team, they had no comment. We also reached out to the restaurant’s corporate office … so far, no word back.
I have a favorite steakhouse in town and my ribeye comes with a side salad, so is that the case here? Did Miranda dump a side salad onto a stranger, or did Miranda order a salad as an entree (AT A STEAKHOUSE??) and dump a large entree salad onto some poor woman? And so Miranda’s “family friend” was a man, and that man beefed with an older man in the restroom and then their fight spilled out into the main restaurant? This whole thing is utterly bizarre. And if Miranda threw a salad on me, THEY BETTER CALL THE COPS. Salad sh-t and steak knives are going down.
She is the worst. Every story I read about her confirms more and more what a terrible person she is.
Yes I too think she is a nasty cow. Thinks she is just all that and seems to get away with anything. If she tried to dump a salad on this old mean woman, someone would be making my bail. LOL
If she tried to dump a salad on *this* old woman, she’d be funding the rest of my life, and I’d be living way larger than current circumstances allow.
I don’t know if I find her unattractive because she’s so ugly inside or if it’s unbiased but I can’t understand what’s so special about her look that appeals to so many.
I know, I know .. I’m not beauty queen but 😒
I agree w you, idk what it is about her that men love. Maybe she’s very flirty? And her money helps?
She’s a garbage human being and oh-so-mature to dump a salad on a lady because her husband had a disagreement with one of Miranda’s friends. Much class, very elegant.
Side note: I always order a salad entree at steak houses, typically a black and blue. Some people just really like their salad. 😉
There’s nothing wrong with that! It balances those of us out who want or need a heavy ratio of protein to veggies! (I like vegetables ok and eat them because I have to, but if I’m at a steakhouse, there better be a large brick of red meat, cool red in the center, on my plate. Now I’m thinking about my favorite steak…the Brick at Pampas… *drools*)
Yes! You can just terrify my steak by showing it to the oven before you serve it to me!!
Good, fresh salad with sliced steak on top is awesome! I’ve never heard it called a black and blue. I call it a “meat salad” LOL.
The black and blues that I’ve seen have steak and blue cheese. Yum!
Such. Trash. Hearing that the “beef” was between a man she was with and another male yet finding out that she took out her anger on a woman reinforces everything I’ve heard about this terrible person.
I noticed that too. Instead of asalading – I mean, assaulting – the man involved, she went after his wife. That girl’s got issues.
In all seriousness,she goes after married men,and that hurts their wives.In this instance she attacks the wife of the man they had an argument with,even though it wasn’t reported the wife did or said anything.So I think this speaks volumes to Miranda’s character.It is her go to move to play dirty with the women around her,it must feed her ego.I have never found anything about this woman appealing,but for some reason I’m now craving a steak AND a salad 🥗…
Yeah she just seems like a mess, one with serious issues about other women.
Although I fully admit she is a full blown crazy person, I love Miranda Lambert’s music. I saw the kickoff of her Living Like Hippies tour which I believe was when all her husband snatching with Felker started. Fun night of great music.
Yet more importantly, I’ve eaten at that steak house in Nashville. Wonderful meal! No salads thrown😎👋
Her lyrics really are a step above
There is no way my money will support such awful human beings like Miranda and Evan.
I never miss voting in elections, because I consider them very important, but I also vote with my $ dollar every day and I do not support her and people like her.
I do not care how great the music or the lyrics are, I must stand up for what I believe in.
Same goes for Woody Allen, Kanye West, Roman Polanszki……….
I agree with you, Sunny. My $$ just be minimal in the scheme of things, but added to others’ $$, it might just make a dent. I will NOT support trash, esp. pedophiles and Fat Nixon’s supporting MAGAts.
Is she auditioning for Real Housewives of Nashville? That this all went down in a chain restaurant makes it seem even more tacky. Oh well, at least it wasn’t Olive Garden.
Is this more of an Outback scene? Sounds very Bonanza to me, but I haven’t eaten at one since the 70s. Saltgrass and Longhorn sound too good for her. She’d be salad-tossed out of Ruth’s Chris.
No Stoney river is a chain but it’s not like outback. Closer to Ruth’s Chris.
It is an upscale steakhouse chain.
I’m sure the older couple enjoyed dining out with a rich (blank) redneck and crew nearby.
Hey! Leave my precious unlimited salad and bread sticks out of this, okay?! The only place the Olive Garden salad will be thrown is in to my mouth!
😆 lol Olive Garden salad,I’ve not had for months,I want it now,extra banana peppers please!
It’s not as expensive as Ruth’s Chris, but it can be pricey. It’s definitely not Longhorn or Bonanza. My question is that Nashville’s got some fabulous restaurants, two of which were Bon Appetite winners and runners up, so why go to Stony River????
The irony of her trying to ruin Kacey Musgrave’s career and then having this happen the same night Kacey wins 4 Grammys including Album of the Year. Miranda can only win Grammys for songs she steals from Kacey or Blake. High Horse indeed lol.
How did she try to ruin Kacey’s career?
Kacey co-wrote the song “Mama’s Broken Heart”, which was a single on Miranda’s fourth album, Four the Record (shut up, I like the pun!). Miranda asked if she could record the song for her album, Kacey agreed as long as she got to harmonize on the chorus, and…that’s it. That’s literally it, as far as I know. And honestly, that song always sounded more like the work of the OTHER female co-writer, Brandy Clark. A lot of the turns of phrase remind me more of her work (the other co-writer on the song, Shane McAnally, is a guy).
So, unless there’s something I’m missing, I would HARDLY call that trying to “destroy” Kacey’s career. Clearly she didn’t need to, and she’s done pretty well herself (and frankly, she’s my favorite of the mainstream country women, so I’m still a HUGE fan).
I don’t know about ruining her career, but she did admit to “begging” away her hit “Mama’s Broken Heart” from Kacey, who is the one who actually wrote it. Whether Kacey gave it up willingly or felt pressured is up for interpretation, but the media definitely played it as a cat fight.
I had always heard that Miranda bullied her way into taking that song, Kacey did not willingly give it up. This was at the very beginning of Kacey’s career, there is no way that was a fair fight. Miranda said in an interview that Musgraves was reluctant to give it to her.
To me, she has always exuded snake energy.
God she is terrible but also terribly entertaining for gossip. Most of the stories about her are completely bananas.
Unpleasant is right. Perfect word.
This story sucks. I was always kind of a Miranda apologist, hoping that somehow all these awful stories were misconstrued, or fake. But this is really terrible. I mean, shame on the other guy for starting the beef, but dumping a salad on someone is just horrible. I wonder if the restaurant will allow her to return?
I have a soft spot for Miranda because of her dog rescue. Plus, a steakhouse beef is just the silly gossip we need these days.
Who acts this way? And I don’t only mean the salad tosser. Who says childish shit at the ‘facilities,’ and picks up back at dinner? I have a temper, and I can yell like a banshee but nobody knows it except the fam lol. Furthermore, I have two millennial sons, and a Y’er, but I’m the one with tech addictions.
I know money can’t buy class, but do you think she could at least attempt mail order?
Whenever there is a story about Miranda, I think, ‘Wow, this really writes itself’.
Will I be in trouble if I still like her? It’s such a shame that her antics from the last year or so have overshadowed her overall pretty damn awesome catalog, because of the stigma surrounding country music (God forbid anyone actually get attention for being a country artist unless you’re willing to give up the “country” part, like Taylor Swift did). And for all of the stories about her and “taken” men, she has been among the most vocal women in the genre in the efforts to get more women in country the attention and airplay the deserve–that’s a BIG reason she created the Pistol Annies with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley (and FWIW, it seems like she leaves the men of her girlfriends alone, so…yay, I guess?).
Anyway, sorry. These last few years, one of the great joys of my life has been truly discovering country music, past AND present (within reason on the latter, admittedly), and that includes finding out about women in the genre who tend to get less attention because they’re less enchanted with sounding “pop” and don’t mind playing up the “twang” of it all.
No worries, Miranda – the trashy one will get it one day.
She will come across a person that will let her have it, it’s just matter of time.
I do not care for someone’s talent, if they are not a good person…hello… Woody Allen, Kanye West, Roman Polanski and many others.
Talent doesn’t erase nasty behavior or gives a person permission to behave badly and I will personally not support it with my hard earned money.
But the thing is, she’s a woman. And whatever she’s done doesn’t come even close to what any of those men have done. Not at all.
(Also, I thought you were calling me Miranda for a second–I’m just a huge fan, lol.)
Exactly, Ashby, breaking up a family is wrong, regardless how much talent she has or doesn’t have and she seems to be doing it over and over again and it’s not like she is 17.
I’ve heard some really nasty stuff about Miranda from one of the crew members and even if only 20% percent is true, YIKES.
Talent does not negate awful behavior and I do not care, if it’s a white woman, white man or a black woman or a black man or whatever, nasty behavior is just that nasty behavior, regardless of gender or color.
I cancelled Kanye for his MAGA hat and he didn’t break up a family as far as I know.
But there will be always people that support trashy behavior, because they may not be any better than Miranda herself.
I have followed country music for years, and cannot think of a more distasteful record (pun intended) as this one. Some have had colorful personal lives and legal run-ins, but this type of repetitive “home wrecking” and this public meltdown take the cake (or salad).
Queen Frostine’s Original : I’m sorry, but what kind of excuse is that ” she is a woman “???
Melania Trump is also a woman and a birther, so Melania Trump is cancelled in my book and I do not care that she is a woman, not even a teeny, tiny bit.
I’ve cancelled Kanye, because his praise of the Orange Nazi Trump, not because he committed a crime like say Roman Polanski.
I don’t care what gender, sexuality, religion, ethnicity, creed or color is someone, if they did something wrong it’s wrong and that’s it.
Meh. Queen Frostine probably wasn’t implying that gender or talent make this kind of behavior okay, just that there are levels of wrong behavior. Child rape, being a white supremacist, or actively supporting predators and racists in office are a little bit higher up on that spectrum, no? Unless it’s on that level, some may feel free to separate the art from the artist. Personally, I wouldn’t expect someone to stop watching movies or reality TV shows that they like just because there’s a guy in it who’s a philandering tantrumy asshole.
Oh, her music is great. That’s why it’s frustrating to see her derail her better intentions through her ridiculously trashy personal life choices. Nobody’s going to buy the empowerment message if you’re That Bitch going around hooking up routinely with married men and creating drama for the hell of it. And I wouldn’t even care about the first part except that it’s a PATTERN at this point, and she can’t even do it discreetly!
(Pistol Annies are good sh*it, my friend. “I Feel a Sin Comin’ On” is a classic.)
My apologies Otaku Fairy, but intentionally going after a married man in my eyes is
as bad as being a birther.
She helped ruin someone’s relationship.
Obviously Evan, the married man is the most responsible for his affair not Miranda, but Miranda must be held accountable for her own actions in the affair with Evan.
And let’s be honest, it’s not the first time and most likely not the last time Miranda helped to wreck someone’s relationship.
The woman has quite a reputation, she is not a teenager with ranging hormones and lack of life experience.
She sounds like a real piece of work, lucky that there were no minor children involved. ( at least this time )
Yes, let’s just defend another horrid, entitled, rich white woman.
They are suffering in our society so much after all, right?
But wait…..she is talented…..Kanye…anyone?
Miranda Lambert sounds like a classy woman, throwing food at another guest at some steakhouse, cheating left and right, helping to wreck someone’s marriage.
Nice.
When she would have threw that salad…
I would have threw these HANDS!
Miranda just needs to come up on the RIGHT ONE…and she will…..
Exactly! She strikes me as the type who thinks she such a badass but that’s because she’s never actually been in a real fight or been challenged. She just needs to meet the RIGHT one. I always feel like people like her – bullies – just need a good a** whooping to put them in their place.
But yeah…she would have needed to call an ambulance if she had thrown salad on me. And please note how she and her group skedaddled before the cops got there. Cowards.
My family’s from Eastern Kentucky, and I just now realized that trumps my yoga and churchgoing. Someone dumps a salad on me, it’s not ending there, for sure.
One day she’s gonna pick a fight with the wrong one, and she’s gonna get a very well-deserved ass kicking. I worked with a woman like Miranda and all it took was one very badass lady giving her the what-for (verbally, not physically) and she grew up a bit.
It seems like big mouth bullies get to win all the time.The truth is though that it may take a long time,but the bully will get their rear end kicked,and or they will be verbally scolded so fiercely they don’t know what just happened.It seems like it’s never going to happen,but in due time they reap exactly what they’ve sown,and seeing it happen is just the icing on the cake ( or the dressing on the salad)😉
Who would have thought…Miranda, tossing salad?
Oh Miranda, welcome back. The gossip world has missed you.
I love her music so much. Sad that she seems like such a terrible person.
There’s a lot here to gripe about but really, trying to differentiate between whether she ordered a salad or threw her side salad?! What’s so wrong with ordering a salad? STEAK HOUSES serve chicken, fish, soup and yes, salad. Let’s focus on the fact that Miranda is a garbage person who attacked a woman for something her (presumed) husband did, wasted food and caused a scene interrupting the evening of lovely people who just wanted to enjoy their dinner in peace and not try to shame her for (maybe) ordering salad.
Sounds like Miranda might need some anger management classes.
Gosh she has no redeeming qualities does she? ugly inside and out!
Good lord, what was she doing in Stoney River? Can’t she afford to eat in The Gulch?
Does she have a drinking problem? If she did this stone cold sober, she is a witch and deserves whats coming to her.
If the story is true I don’t know why the man’s wife had to be the salad victim. The actual man allegedly going beserk should have been salad slapped instead
“Salad sh-t and steak knives are going down.”
No sh-t and she’s LITTLE.
Such a brat and little girl better figure out soon to not f–k with people she doesn’t know.
Too bad. I like much of her music.
She be dumping salad on my head, they better lettuce finish the fight cause she’d be getting a beet down.
I don’t know why I’ve always had a soft spot for her, which is very weird when I read stuff like this and going after married men. Although, I couldn’t name a song of hers and none of my money supports her, so there’s that. I think it’s residual sympathy for being married to BS. However, since there’s a shortage of salad throwing divas I’ll be glad to read about it. My soft spot is now a “watch the side show,” to escape from the other (too awful) dramas.
There is a venn diagram I’m sure that could tell you how many people love this hot mess while despising Cardi B.
She might be a talented musician, but she is an a-hole as a person. Let’s just be real. Who throws food in a nice restaurant? Trailer trash that’s who.
Putting the “ass” in “classy.”
She is a known drunk…likely explains weird outbursts like this.
Can’t stand Miranda Lambert. Especially after what she did to the marriage of Evan Felker. (And yeah, I know Evan Felker ruined his marriage too) I know that the men that are married or more at fault, and I know a woman can’t wreck a happy home or whatever but she has a reputation for it and just seems like an all around nasty, manipulative woman. It shows she lacks a moral compass if anything and doesn’t mind hurting other women. She comes across as a sweet nice girl but she’s messy.