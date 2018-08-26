Miranda Lambert totally dumped Evan Felker as soon as his divorce went through

I predicted this. In early February, Miranda Lambert met Evan Felker, the lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours. Felker was married – happily – to Staci Felker at the time. Within days (literally) of meeting Miranda, Evan ghosted his wife, filed for divorce and began dating Miranda officially. After months of drama, Staci and Evan’s divorce was finalized just days ago. And it seems like Miranda is already over it now that Evan is officially single. I told Miranda is a drama queen and she just wanted to “hunt” of seeking out a married man and destroying his marriage. She even enjoyed stalking Staci Felker too. But now that the Felkers’ marriage is through, so are Evan and Miranda.
Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker have split after dating since early February. PEOPLE confirms Felker’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, dropped out of their final performances of Lambert’s The Bandwagon Tour. The country star, 34, revealed she is “happily single” in a recent interview with The Tennessean.
“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”
What was the chain of events? My theory – and this really is just a theory – is that Evan was never really over his wife, and he saw pretty quickly that Miranda is a pretty awful person. There’s something not-right in her head. So Evan kept calling Staci, even as they were getting a divorce, and he just kept trying to make sure that Staci would stick around. Miranda caught wind of it – because duh, she’s a stalker – and she followed through on the threats she reportedly made to Evan. She dumped him and kicked his band off her tour as revenge. That’s my guess. Of course there are other options, like maybe Evan – gulp – dumped Miranda. Will we ever know for sure?
Ugh, is there anyone here who didn’t call this?
Ps: Staci, pleasedon’ttakehimbackpleasedon’ttakehimbackpleasedon’ttakehimback
So messy
Well Evan now you have no girl and no job, I sure hope the few months you had with Miranda were worth all the pain and heartache you caused. While I don’t wish anyone ill, sometimes it’s nice to see karma in action.
I don’t understand why men give the mistress so much credit sometimes. To joyfully destroy your marriage over a sefish, reckless person just means you’re a terrible judge of character and a terrible person yourself. And soon you’ll see what an awful person she is. She just wanted the joy and the thrill of knowing she had the power of destroying a solid marriage.
I’ve seen women hook up with married men. They always brag about it and they don’t even care about the guy. I’ve seen married men happily hook up with just about anyone. The woman doesn’t even have to be hot or someone they genuinely like. Anyone will do. Cheaters are insanely stupid.
You can’t destroy a solid marriage. The marriage was not so solid to begin with.
The mistress is not some sorcerer with supernatural powers. She’s just a person without conscience, sense of guilt and shame who detected/ smelt another person without conscience, sense of guilt and shame (the married cheater). I’m pretty sure Staci could have found a dozen red flags in her cheating husband since the beginning of their relationship, but she was too blinded by infatuation and wishful thinking to admit them.
Agree Theodora . Everyone keeps saying she destroyed this solid, stable , loving marriage. Guess what? That was an illusion. Any partner in a solid marriage would have told the 3rd party that they loved their partner now bugger off. He was deep down an ass long before Miranda came along, Staci just hadn’t realized it.
Never ever falsely beleive your spouse won’t cheat. Everyone is capable if they know they may not get caught, it is a person they are attracted to and they present themselves at a low time. Especially emotionally. Women falsely and based on old wives sexist myth, if you have a good marriage, are good enough, are perfect enough, the husband won’t cheat. It is a false myth spread by the as long as you make your marriage strong “he won’t cheat” low key sexism in our culture. Its BS. Esther Perel is great person to listen to on relationships and cheating.
Yes, Sommolierlady. I would even go as far as guessing that this is not the first time this guy cheated (on Staci or his girkfriends before her), not the first time he left a woman/ ghosted in cold blood, not the first time he opportunistically “traded up” according to his interests/ benefits.
Some people often present a cheating situation like: the man was a good guy in a solid marriage/ relationship, but a wicked sorcerer/ temptress just seduced him, enchanted him and made him lose his mind. The poor naive guy is under a spell.
Nope. I guess it’s easier for one’s self-esteem to believe he was under a magic spell than to admit that you married and trusted a person with no moral compass and conscience. And Prince Charming was a frog all along.
Esther Perel is a victim-blaming charlatan.
@ISABELLE: What.. I have been cheated on recently and it completely crushed me. But I do not believe for a second that every single man out there is a cheater. There are good men out there and good women. Sometimes bad people disguise themselves as good and even blame the partner (me). But to say that every marriage is basically a sham because the guy will cheat is a very sad outlook on life.
People who are happily married don’t cheat. Miranda likes married men, but Evan is the one who broke his vows. They are both to blame.
Sure they do. Some people just have no integrity. It has nothing to do with their spouse or their home life. They’re willing to cheat because it feels good and they have no moral compass to stop them.
^^ This. The “happy people don’t cheat” saying is both a talisman so that people can feel like it could never happen to them AND a way to apportion blame for a man’s actions onto his partner. (And, sure, it’s not ALWAYS a man but, let’s face it, it USUALLY is.) I mean, if the wife “kept him happy,” “didn’t nag,” “made time for him” or simply, “wasn’t a bitch,” or whatever excuse, then he wouldn’t be somehow forced to cheat on her. Please. 🙄
Happy marriage. Miserable marriage. Just going through a rough patch. No one is ever perfectly happy 24/7 in a relationship, because people are human beings, and we’re all flawed. The person who elects to cheat is the one 100% at fault for being a cheater, 100% of the time. No one’s “unhappy marriage” made them do it. They chose to cheat. Full stop.
It’s far easier to make terrible decisions when your spouse isn’t by your side. Staci wasn’t there. Evan was on tour without her while she was supporting his career. But that doesn’t mean they had a bad marriage. She trusted him and he blew it. How is any of that her fault?
I agree with LadyT and S. Cheating is a character flaw, not the result of happy vs. not-happy. Someone can be “happily” married and still make terrible decisions.
I’m with you, LadyT. I’ve never heard of him, but he sounds like a bloody idiot, and she’s a right cow. 🇦🇺
Then they are not happily married.
exactly….
If you don’t want to be with your spouse for whatever reason, then have the integrity ( and respect for your marriage and vows) to end it before you move on.
And yes, we will discover what went down, because she will write about it. Where per usual, she’ll accept no blame or consequences, always the misunderstood victim.
This isn’t her first time at the rodeo. Blake Sheldon was married as well when she set her sights on him. She said she was aware he was married, but the chemistry couldn’t be ignored. Who even talks like that. What a tool. The woman has a huge cranium, damn big head.
Let me guess…there would have been zero chemistry for her if he were single and rightly available
I wonder if Staci took him back, he”d do it again eventually. Who ghosts their wife??
As fir Miranda I cant stand to even look at photos of her. It’s true that there is something not-right in her head. Malignant narcissist sociopath. For starters. She gives me the absolute creeps esp since I have people like her in my family.
I think he (finally) tried to exert some power in the relationship amd she wasn’t having it.
Doubtful, since the divorce actually went through. And is she has two brain cells in her head (and she doesn’t seem stupid) she won’t take him back now. He did it once, he would likely do it again. She knows who he is now, that’s for sure.
Someone who is small-souled and cruel enough to publicly and crushingly break up their marriage while having just enough soul to be so shamed by their own actions that they think if they just pretend their wife doesn’t exist they can tra-la-la along with their mistress and believe they aren’t the complete garbage person they obviously are might ghost their wife.
May he spend the rest of his days celibate, penitent, and groveling to the now-ex-wife who has (I hope) moved completely on with her life and ghosted him. Amen.
Thank you, Jessamine! I like your comment a lot! I posted a while ago about how my boyfriend of 13 years (with a few year break in the middle), ghosted me for about 7 months. And the supportive response here really helped me heal. Thank you, you wonderful CB-ers, from the bottom of my heart!!
Anyway he had just moved for work and I was trying to uproot my life to be there with him. He started calling less, and texting less. But he didn’t stop— he would randomly text now and then. I asked him repeatedly what was up, and he kept saying he was just so stressed and unhappy with his work, and suffering extreme depression. He had stuck by me when I had depression, so I told him I loved and supported him and if he needed space, I understood. He always said he loved “his Khaleesi” (cringe, I know, but that’s what he called me). Back in November, I saw a Facebook post on his page from some girl about a Star Wars hotel, saying “start planning now?” I didn’t like the look of it, but I figured it was just a friend who shared his Star Wars obsession, NBD. Shortly after that I deactivated my Facebook account for other reasons.
But in July, my best friend, who is “FB-only” friends with him, told me I should probably take a look at his page. There she was, Star Wars girl, with him at his brother’s wedding! Like I never existed!
I was NEVER a hopeless romantic, as I come from a family destroyed by infidelity. I know I have trust issues and I was trying to ignore my suspicions. So, I can relate to Staci. There are a lot of reasons we trust the wrong people, and they are often good reasons. I’m not going to assume that she was some moron who believed in fairy tales. Whatever the case, she was betrayed by someone she believed she had every reason to trust.
PS- I cannot believe how common it is now for men to ghost or zombie (like ghosting, but they keep popping up, back to life 🧟♂️) their serious partners. I thought my situation was unique, but sadly it is not.
Oh, sweetie. I’m so sorry @stumpycorgi. Let me join the celebitchy/real-life friend chorus when I say: it’s not your fault. Whatever the flaws your relationship may have had there is no excuse for that kind of spineless weasel cop-out. That’s entirely on him and he is entirely horrible. This pain may not make sense to you now but I hope that you don’t allow it to rob you of future happiness and in time you will be able to look back on this and simply be grateful his appalling character revealed itself before you made more permanent sacrifices or a more binding commitment.
I was off by two months. She’s quick!
Me too! I said two months after the tour tops.
I said one week. And I was joking!
She is a sociopath
Agreed. Full blown.
Probably. Hate that term is thrown out all the time but….she is cold.
Miranda is one of those people that just by looking at her pics you know that she’s a horrible person. Then all this stuff comes out and you realize why you didn’t like her.
Meanwhile, I hope Evan feels really stupid right now. He gambled everything he had and he lost. I bet it wasn’t just a matter of love why he chose to be with Miranda in the first place. But for his career too. You’re hooking up with one of the biggest country stars and you join her tour, so you think you will finally reach the level you want to be at. But now you are alone and without a job.
I hope his ex doesn’t take him back. You deserve better than a disloyal, undecided, insecure, famewhore man.
I co-sign this. He gambled and lost everything. He told his wife he needed to this to go to the next level of fame. Also, to prepare for their financial future and retirement. Now, what’s left? No wife, no job, and no big touring money coming in now?
Well, that’s what he deserves.
Men and women that are cheating are just awful human beings.
Evan is a piece of work, so is dear Miranda, but as she recently said at least she gets some good songs out of it.
I hope it’s worth to her helping to ruin people’s lives.
Karma will get them both in the and.
What comes around goes around!
As awful as this sounds I hope she feels real love oneday and he cheats on her multiple times making her feel like the lowlife piece of shit she is.
I can’t stand cheaters, lol.
Maybe he will get a few good songs out of it as well.
Duplicate
This was my first thought as well. You don’t go from “happily married” to cheating in a matter of days. Cheating happens when there are pre-existing problems.
Not true. Cheating is about entitlement and poor character. Only people who want to believe it could never happen to them believe otherwise.
Right. “Happy” is not a safety net if you’re married to an unscrupulous partner. Likewise, a quality partner isn’t going to run out and cheat when things are “unhappy.” In a long marriage there are definitely going to be some very rough patches to get through.
I can’t believe she’s only 34! So much drama in so little time. She’s nuts.
How is anyone a fan of this awful person?
Um.. therapy stat.
She and Leann Rimes should form their own club. I haven’t enough coffee yet this morning to figure out a name. Anyone got any ideas?
I was just thinking about the two of them tangling. I don’t know if they would be besties forever, or end up in the most epic country battle of all time. Can you imagine the mud slinging they would be doing in the press? It would be fun gossip.
When I read what you wrote I heard that sports announcer for wrestling in my ears: “Are you reeeeady to ruuummmmble???” LOL
It’s weird that some home wreckers are looked down upon while others are celebrated
I don’t think Miranda and Evan were ever actually dating; they were just screwing and she’s over it.
LOL He got laid and paid. Isn’t there a name for those kind of actions, and those that indulge in them?
Ho! Ho! Ho!
😂
I love seeing Karma in action. I hope Staci does not even entertain the idea of taking him back. This guy got what he deserved, but will Miranda ever change?
There’s an exaggerated sense of how solid the Felker marriage was. It was very solid for his wife, I think, but he spent a lot of time on the road and did as he pleased. He left for Miranda because she could help his career, and he’s an opportunist. He would never have left his wife if Miranda didn’t boost his profile. He didn’t have to leave in order to mess around with other women.
Do u guys really think Staci isnt takin him back????? Lol
Honestly? No, I don’t think she will. Why would she? She will take her divorce settlement and run. She has all the opportunities in the world at her feet. He’s damaged goods. She doesn’t need him to find happiness. He will never be happy. And he will never be faithful or trustworthy. To anybody. She’s better off without him and I think she knows it. Plenty of fish in the sea, she can and will find somebody way better than him.
I sure hope not, Stinky. But I was young once and in love with a f-ckwit, and took a cheater back myself. I hope Staci is smarter and stronger.
He very publicly humilated her. I do not think she’d even consider it. Her eyes have been opened but I would love to see him crawling back and publicly rejected.
Some tabloids are reporting that Staci was defending him on facebook a day before Miranda’s interview came out, so either she knew this was coming or she has plans to take him back. I hope that he doesn’t take him back. Miranda really does the thrill of chasing a married man.
Now she needs to do a project with Eddie Cibrian so we can watch the trainwreck.
Who is stupid enough to date this fivehead hot mess?
I wonder how Evan’s bandmates feel. They must be really pissed that Evan’s inability to control his wanker cost them a good paying job.
Dunno. Ultimately it may help them all. Not a country music fan but has anyone ever heard of his band before this???
She’s facing some baaaaaad karma. It may not happen soon but eventually it will get her.
In ML’s case, though, I think her karma is going to be far worse than Mr. Jaded’s ever was.
I suppose it makes people feel better about this idea of karma. Me, I believe there are people who go their graves not once having paid for their sins. Luck of the draw, I suppose.
