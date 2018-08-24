“Iggy Azalea’s pantsuit gives off strong Hillary Clinton vibes” links

Hand to God, I thought Iggy Azalea was wearing one of Hillary Clinton’s old pantsuits, and if that was the look she was going for, God bless her. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump keeps hate-tweeting Jeff Sessions. [Buzzfeed]
I’ve never heard the stories about Richard Nixon abusing his wife Pat Nixon. Yikes, it seems there are a lot of stories about it. [Jezebel]
So, Gemma Chan & Dominic Cooper are really happening. [LaineyGossip]
Nicki Minaj claims she’s not “canceling” her tour, okay? [Dlisted]
Even Fox News employees are tiring of the propaganda. [Pajiba]
Justin Bieber has a blinged out Canadian mansion. [Wonderwall]
I think the dumbest thing in the world is giving a new car to a 16-year-old. Your first car should always be used or a hand-me-down. [Reality Tea]
The Chris Watts case is the new Scott Peterson case, I think. [Starcasm]
The outfit is meh but she’s really pretty here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do yourself a favor and search ‘Dominic Cooper Graham Norton’ – this interview is when I finally started to see his appeal – also bonus Miriam Margolyes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s still a thing? But yes, she actually does look really pretty here.
My kids are getting hand-me-down standard transmission vehicles. God willing my beater will last another 2 years so my oldest can learn how to drive stick. It’s an underrated skill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly. I think it’s so important to know, just like parallel parking. The other week I was parallel parking outside a cafe with big windows. When I got out a couple of teenagers in the window applauded me like it was a superpower. Another young woman was astounded once that I reverse parked without a back-up camera. I’m not putting them down, I just agree that learning the same things is so useful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hillary never wore anything so hideous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Also, I always feel Hillary’s accessory game is on point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, not seeing it, myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t disrespect Hillary’s pantsuits like that.
I was just wondering when trump was gonna twitter abuse Sessions again and I guess the answer is now. Lol trump’s gonna make him pay when all of this is finally over, but I couldn’t think of an more deserving evil elf.
The Nicki thing is a trainwreck and it’s not even a fun trainwreck to watch smh.
I read somewhere that a lot of Fox News workers are centrist/democrat, so I’m not surprised they’re tired of promoting the party line. Out of all the mainstream anchors on there I think Hannity is the only one that’s super gung ho and believes 100% in orange Mussolini. Plus I’m sure execs are feeling the heat a la Enquirer especially if they’ve buried stories of trump on his behalf.
The more Justin grows up the more he reminds me of new money white trash.
My mom would disagree with you on the first car = used car thing. Her reasoning is all cars break down eventually, but she’d rather have the peace of mind of knowing my siblings and I are in a car that’s not supposed to do that for while (with the caveat that cars can break down at any time cuz cars or have to deal with any costly repairs). That plus being up to date w/ technology, so that we can use it for longer and yeah. Then again my parents’ have fully impounded into my brain how our first car is a gift and if we wreck it repairs are on us, so take that for what you will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with so much of your post. One in particular was the car situation. My 1st car wasn’t exactly new but it wasn’t old/beater either. My mom just believes it makes more sense to buy a car that can last long term so it should be within 2 years old. It’s a great policy. I had my college Toyota for like 12 years before I traded it in for my new family crossover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope you, your crossover, and your baby boy are doing well! 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her pantsuit – it’s really cute! Better than Blake Lively’s!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Gemma not with Jack Whitehall?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t given any car at 16. I was allowed to use my parents’ car when it was available. Is it a thing now a days for a 16 year old to get their own car…and paid for by mommy and daddy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilary is a criminal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*Hillary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I think you meant to leave this comment in 2016?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you misspelled Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂
I saw a moron driving a truck with a “she belongs in prison, not the Whitehouse” sticker on it. The irony is unbearable. Even worse is the knowledge that, if I were willing to engage, he would STILL believe that and would STILL insist that Drumph is awesome and definitely not a crook!
There’s a reason things have gotten this bad: Trump’s base is mentally deficient. I remember a comment Seth Meyers made before the election: “this country is 47% crazy uncles!”
Pretty much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something seems to be going down with a Evan Felker and Miranda Lambert. Turnpike is cancelling a couple tour dates with her. Something is up and I am HERE FOR IT! Hope it comes out and you guys do a story; I was checking all day for one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the pantsuit, actually. And she looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse