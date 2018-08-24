“Iggy Azalea’s pantsuit gives off strong Hillary Clinton vibes” links
  • August 24, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Iggy Azalea visits AOL Build

Hand to God, I thought Iggy Azalea was wearing one of Hillary Clinton’s old pantsuits, and if that was the look she was going for, God bless her. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump keeps hate-tweeting Jeff Sessions. [Buzzfeed]
I’ve never heard the stories about Richard Nixon abusing his wife Pat Nixon. Yikes, it seems there are a lot of stories about it. [Jezebel]
So, Gemma Chan & Dominic Cooper are really happening. [LaineyGossip]
Nicki Minaj claims she’s not “canceling” her tour, okay? [Dlisted]
Even Fox News employees are tiring of the propaganda. [Pajiba]
Justin Bieber has a blinged out Canadian mansion. [Wonderwall]
I think the dumbest thing in the world is giving a new car to a 16-year-old. Your first car should always be used or a hand-me-down. [Reality Tea]
The Chris Watts case is the new Scott Peterson case, I think. [Starcasm]

20 Responses to ““Iggy Azalea’s pantsuit gives off strong Hillary Clinton vibes” links”

  1. Loly says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    The outfit is meh but she’s really pretty here

    Reply
  2. eto says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Do yourself a favor and search ‘Dominic Cooper Graham Norton’ – this interview is when I finally started to see his appeal :D – also bonus Miriam Margolyes!

    Reply
  3. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    She’s still a thing? But yes, she actually does look really pretty here.

    My kids are getting hand-me-down standard transmission vehicles. God willing my beater will last another 2 years so my oldest can learn how to drive stick. It’s an underrated skill.

    Reply
    • Lilly says:
      August 24, 2018 at 2:17 pm

      Truly. I think it’s so important to know, just like parallel parking. The other week I was parallel parking outside a cafe with big windows. When I got out a couple of teenagers in the window applauded me like it was a superpower. Another young woman was astounded once that I reverse parked without a back-up camera. I’m not putting them down, I just agree that learning the same things is so useful.

      Reply
  4. Annie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Hillary never wore anything so hideous.

    Reply
  5. Lynnie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Don’t disrespect Hillary’s pantsuits like that.

    I was just wondering when trump was gonna twitter abuse Sessions again and I guess the answer is now. Lol trump’s gonna make him pay when all of this is finally over, but I couldn’t think of an more deserving evil elf.

    The Nicki thing is a trainwreck and it’s not even a fun trainwreck to watch smh.

    I read somewhere that a lot of Fox News workers are centrist/democrat, so I’m not surprised they’re tired of promoting the party line. Out of all the mainstream anchors on there I think Hannity is the only one that’s super gung ho and believes 100% in orange Mussolini. Plus I’m sure execs are feeling the heat a la Enquirer especially if they’ve buried stories of trump on his behalf.

    The more Justin grows up the more he reminds me of new money white trash.

    My mom would disagree with you on the first car = used car thing. Her reasoning is all cars break down eventually, but she’d rather have the peace of mind of knowing my siblings and I are in a car that’s not supposed to do that for while (with the caveat that cars can break down at any time cuz cars or have to deal with any costly repairs). That plus being up to date w/ technology, so that we can use it for longer and yeah. Then again my parents’ have fully impounded into my brain how our first car is a gift and if we wreck it repairs are on us, so take that for what you will.

    Reply
  6. Pandy says:
    August 24, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I like her pantsuit – it’s really cute! Better than Blake Lively’s!

    Reply
  7. JAC says:
    August 24, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Is Gemma not with Jack Whitehall?

    Reply
  8. ME says:
    August 24, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    I wasn’t given any car at 16. I was allowed to use my parents’ car when it was available. Is it a thing now a days for a 16 year old to get their own car…and paid for by mommy and daddy?

    Reply
  9. Candace says:
    August 24, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Hilary is a criminal

    Reply
  10. SimmenAngus says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Something seems to be going down with a Evan Felker and Miranda Lambert. Turnpike is cancelling a couple tour dates with her. Something is up and I am HERE FOR IT! Hope it comes out and you guys do a story; I was checking all day for one!

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Love the pantsuit, actually. And she looks great.

    Reply

