“Iggy Azalea’s pantsuit gives off strong Hillary Clinton vibes” links

Hand to God, I thought Iggy Azalea was wearing one of Hillary Clinton’s old pantsuits, and if that was the look she was going for, God bless her. [Go Fug Yourself]

Donald Trump keeps hate-tweeting Jeff Sessions. [Buzzfeed]

I’ve never heard the stories about Richard Nixon abusing his wife Pat Nixon. Yikes, it seems there are a lot of stories about it. [Jezebel]

So, Gemma Chan & Dominic Cooper are really happening. [LaineyGossip]

Nicki Minaj claims she’s not “canceling” her tour, okay? [Dlisted]

Even Fox News employees are tiring of the propaganda. [Pajiba]

Justin Bieber has a blinged out Canadian mansion. [Wonderwall]

I think the dumbest thing in the world is giving a new car to a 16-year-old. Your first car should always be used or a hand-me-down. [Reality Tea]

The Chris Watts case is the new Scott Peterson case, I think. [Starcasm]