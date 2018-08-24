Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus split due to his drinking, he reached out to Jen for help

Yesterday we saw photos of Ben Affleck headed to rehab. He looked miserable and Jennifer Garner looked disgusted. One of our agencies had a video of Jen gracefully asking the paparazzi to move to the end of the block and to show respect. She did not ask them to leave or stop filming, maybe she knew that would be pointless. A photographer explained that there were new guys there who were parked closer to the house.
Several of you floated the theory that Jen may delayed signing off on the divorce so that she would have legal leverage over Ben. That’s a valid take on this and one I didn’t consider. As for why Ben went to rehab, US Magazine reports that Ben “wanted help and knew he needed help.” Remember that Ben is covering US Magazine this week with a story from Jen’s perspective, which came out before he went to rehab. The major celebrity outlets all have insider quotes about this sad situation and the fact that Jen staged an intervention to get Ben to go to rehab. I’m including quotes from several below. They reinforce the same points, which has been the Garner-Affleck’s media strategy for years. They saturate the press with differently worded quotes and hope that their transparency will help them (Jen in this case) control the narrative. Here are the major points:
Lindsay and Ben split due to his drinking, after that he spiraled out of control
ET: “Lindsay was a huge support to Ben and he was doing really well. She truly helped him with his sobriety and Jen loved that he had a steady situation. Lindsay thought they had a future together, and she was a positive influence on him, but he felt tied down.”
“Just the other night he was out late with a group of old friends and lots of women, all who were partying up a storm. It’s truly worrisome for those who have seen him fall off the wagon in the past. The bottom line is he was going out again and hanging with drinkers, and it seems to have all happened too quickly.”
US: “Ben’s drinking was a driving force behind their split. The notion that Ben was taking steps to be healthier and sober prior to this intervention isn’t all true. Ben hasn’t been sober or been that present for his family and relationship with Lindsay, and now everyone knows the reason why. He was suffering, and his addiction undoubtedly took over.”
Lindsay has washed her hands of Ben
US: “Lindsay does not want to be involved in the media circus that follows Ben — especially in this difficult time/ She is a private person and has taken the necessary steps to avoid the hurtful and often unwelcome attention.”
Ben reached out for help
E!: “Ben was having a really tough time. He continues to battle addiction. He reached out for help this week.”
“He told Jen and was not resistant. He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him.”
People:”One of the key elements with taking control of your addiction is knowing when to seek help, which he did, and it is a major step in the right direction”
“One crucial aspect of Ben’s recovery is for him to be able to seek help when he feels as though he is not in control — when his ongoing treatment and meetings with sober coaches aren’t quite enough. The best case scenario is for him to seek help, which he has done willingly, and for that, we are all very grateful and hopeful.:
Jen saw the booze being delivered and staged the intervention
E!: “Jen had family in town and a lot going on but she was well aware of what was going on. She saw the photo of the alcohol being delivered to his house and knew he was home all day and that was the breaking point.”
People: “It’s very stressful for her. And also devastating for her to have to stage an intervention in the middle of the afternoon, pretty much in public. But this was a crisis situation.”
What Jen told the kids
E!: “Jen told the kids that Ben is sick and needs help from a doctor. She is open and honest with them. It’s extremely sad and disappointing that this has happened again, but she will continue to be there for him and not turn her back. She feels like she can’t do that to her kids and that she wants him to be in their lives.”
[Sources People, ET, E! and US]
There’s been a lot of debate as to whether Jennifer Garner is in a codependent relationship with Ben, whether she’s a saint or is doing this for her own image and if she should just cut him off. The answer is likely somewhere in between. Jen could be very image-focused, she’s a celebrity and that’s part of her job, and she could be extremely concerned that the father of her children is in the throes of addiction and is neglecting his health and family. She probably knows her romantic relationship with Ben is over but she’s committed to being a support for him. To his credit Ben went to rehab willingly. I hope that he just he gets sober and maintains it for some time before he opens up to the press. I know there’s so much interest in Ben and his family but he needs to take time to himself to figure things out. (See: Simon Pegg. He waited until he had seven years of sobriety before he talked about it. However he is a character actor at a lower level of fame and was able to keep it under wraps.)
Many people believe that alcoholics can’t drink moderately and Ben has shown that he can’t. Seeing an Oscar winner with lottery money in the bank throwing his career and relationships away for booze helps remind me never to go there again.
On a lighter note Shauna Sexton is about to go the way of Christine Ouzounian, right? She staged some bikini pics before Affleck’s rehab stint, just like Christine. Incidentally, Jen was photographed at a water park with her son right before Ben went to rehab. Here she is doing her thing yesterday. We’ve heard she has a new boyfriend but details have been vague so far.
Jen approaching the paparazzi to ask them to move down the street before driving Ben to rehab.
photos credit: Backgrid
I am usually irritated by JG’s pollyanna schtick but today after seeing these pictures I really, really felt for her.
I finally get it.
I was JG once and you do this stuff not for them, but for the kids. Honestly, mothers will walk over hot coals to make sure their children are protected, whether that be emotionally, physically, spiritually or mentally.
Sending lots of love to Ms Garner today.
Agreed 100 percent
I feel for Jen being in the position of having to wipe his ass all the time but she wants her children to have their father around so I get it. However, Ben needs to man up and take responsibility for his life and addictions.
That photo of her handing the fast food to him says everything.
Yup – I have nothing negative to say about JG. If she was looking for good PR she could very well have been the heartbroken victim of an alcoholic, cheating husband. She would have had middle aged white women falling over themselves to support her in that scenario. Instead, she has repeatedly put her dignity and own feelings aside (and been labelled a clinger, doormat, desperate in the meanwhile), to support the father of her children.
Good on her. I hope Ben gets his act together and is able to be the parent/co-parent that his kids and ex wife deserve.
If this ends badly, at least she will be able to look her kids in the eye and know that she tried to help their dad. It takes a lot of strength to walk away from a situation like this, but also an enormous amount of strength to stick around.
I agree-that last photo clinched it for me too. She looks so over him, but I’m sure she’s trying to think of her children. He looks drunk in those photos, not hungover.
No matter how much money you have, growing up with an addict parent can be devastating-I’m willing to believe this is not about her image.
Absolutely. I also really felt for her seeing those pics at her Hollywood star with her kids, her parents, her sisters and their husbands and their kids: probably one of the stand out moments in her life and she’s got this horrible burden at the same time.
This is just a terrible situation all around. I’m not interested in picking over her motives. She must really feel between a rock and a hard place.
Lindsay got fed up with his drinking??? Wasn’t she the one drinking w him all along??
I smell spin.
Came here to say that….wasn’t she pictured drinking around him? That’s not much help to an alcoholic
Perhaps Lindsey was helping him to learn to drink in moderation. Some alcoholics can do that, most can’t though. I believe it’s a learned behaviour.
Yeah, the rumors are that she was an enabler and know the same sites are saying she was helping him to stay sober. He doesn’t look sober for quite some time. I still think that’s on him, tough.
Ben wasn’t sober when he was married to Jen ether.
Yeah, that didn’t make sense to me either as they were often seen with cocktails in hand. Maybe to her her definition of sobriety means moderation. Some people are able to learn to drink moderately, from what I have read, but it doesn’t seem that Ben is one of those people.
I thought so, too. I would bet that it wasn’t the drinking but that she found out about the side-piece(s).
The whole thing just makes me sad for all involved, even Affleck who I have no meas for. It sounds like he has finally hit rock bottom and accepting that he needs help willingly rather than being forced into it as a PR strategy which I’ve always felt his previous attempt to ‘be healthy’ was, so hopefully this one will actually work.
Except yesterday story was Jen staged an intervention because his drinking was out of control. You can’t have it both was if Ben call her for help then their was no need for an intervention.
It seems like both are putting out PR stories. Ben is that he asking for help. Jen is that she staged an intervention.
I’m a little confused. If Ben knew he had a problem and really wanted help, why did Jen have to stage an intervention?
As for the is Jen a saint or codependent debate, I’m still convinced she wants him back and that they will end up back together and not divorcing it all.
Yeah that inconsistency stood out for me too. It certainly looks a bit better if the story is he reached out for help but, sadly, I’m not convinced. And the success rate for “go to rehab or else!” is…not great.
The great irony of addiction; he reached the very top of success in his chosen profession with box office hits and two Oscars, and has three healthy kids…and is utterly miserable and unhappy. What can you say?
Yeah, I thought that was an odd contradiction. I’m not sure why an intervention would be necessary if he asked her to help him. The story is unfolding quickly so I guess it’s inevitable that some details of the story might be sketchy/sloppily reported.
Yes, and why did she need to call the bodyguard in yesterday? (As was reported.) Those two narratives seem to contradict each other. I don’t think he was that willing. If he was, he just would have gone himself.
Addiction is complicated. You can want help and say it a few times, but sometimes your hand has to be forced with an intervention.
My nephew told me for months he wanted to go to rehab. I worked at a rehab. I got everything set up for his to start the process. He didn’t move forward and disappeared off the radar. A year later, he reached out again saying he wanted to go to rehab. I did the same thing and this time he went.
We didn’t go the intervention route either time, but if there was an opportunity the first time, I think he would have gone initially.
Having been in Jennifer’s situation before I have nothing but respect and admiration for her. My ex’s girlfriends/wives would call me when his addiction got out of control, like Jennifer, it seemed that I was the only one who could handle him during those difficult times. Did I enjoy it? No! Was it emotionally draining? Hell, yes! But he was the father of my children and at one time I had a great deal of love for him, plus it’s really tough to watch someone you once cared for slowly kill themselves without wanting to do what you can to help. My ex did not survive his disease but I hope that Ben and many others that are battling this disease will.
I’m not usually affected by celeb news but those pics of Ben stayed on my mind and made me truly sad yesterday. Alcoholism is a horrible beast. I feel so sad for his children, too. I hope he can truly truly recover. It can happen! There are four examples in my family of men who were extremely sick in their alcoholism, hit their breaking point, went to rehab, and stayed sober with the support they needed. Some have been sober for as long as I’ve been alive (I’m 35). It really can happen and I hope that this can be the beginning for Ben, I hope for his children really.
I believe she is doing that for her kids and because she knows there is a possibility that what happened with Ben’s father can happen with him. But I believe one day she will drawn a line and will give up. He has to want to help himself.
Alcoholism doesn’t discriminate whether you are rich or poor. I am not judging anyone involved and just reflecting that this family’s struggle is the struggle of many families, many friends, people….
Gosh it’s saying something when Lindsay Shookus is the only one coming out of this with any self-respect (if it’s true she dumped him).
Hope he gets well. His kids need him.
Not usually a Jenn defender, but that picture tells a thousand words. Ben looks likes he’s on skid row he ready to dig through the garbage to find a sip of alcohol. Jenn got that here we go again stocism look
None of us know what Jen saw in his home but just by the state of Ben in the video, one can only imagine how horrible it would be to see the father of your children in desperate need! Jen is not giving up for him to ” be the best father he can be.” She seems to be the only one that got through to him . Jen can go to sleep at night knowing that she did her best to helo him FOR THEIR CHILDREN….
She is GANGSTA. Props.
I think it would be better for everyone, most of all Ben, if he stayed single until he gets it together. Relationships can just be another form of addiction.
I won’t say anything negative about a woman who wants to help her children’s father get well. She isn’t your typical Hollywood mama, all glam and ham, and she gets a lot of shit for it. Guessing she pushed out that third kid to give him a son. Hope he gets better and she gets a little break. She is definitely the strength of that relationship.
