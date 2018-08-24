National Enquirer CEO David Pecker has cut an immunity deal with the feds

This one seemed like a no-brainer to me, but people were shocked yesterday. It seems like the National Enquirer’s CEO David Pecker has TURNED. Of course he’s turned. The feds got to Michael Cohen. Ronan Farrow’s reporting exposed Pecker’s relationship with Donald Trump and Cohen, and everyone had accepted the information that Pecker was openly in cahoots with Trump for years. The Enquirer, as we now know, was paying Trump’s mistresses for their stories and then refusing to publish those stories. And now Pecker has gotten an immunity deal:
The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump leading up to the 2016 presidential election, people familiar with the arrangement told The Associated Press.
The detail came as several media outlets reported on Thursday that federal prosecutors had granted immunity to National Enquirer chief David Pecker, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect his longtime friend Trump. Five people familiar with the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they signed non-disclosure agreements, said the safe was a great source of power for Pecker, the company’s CEO.
The Trump records were stored alongside similar documents pertaining to other celebrities’ catch-and-kill deals, in which exclusive rights to people’s stories were bought with no intention of publishing to keep them out of the news. By keeping celebrities’ embarrassing secrets, the company was able to ingratiate itself with them and ask for favors in return.
But after The Wall Street Journal initially published the first details of Playboy model Karen McDougal’s catch-and-kill deal shortly before the 2016 election, those assets became a liability. Fearful that the documents might be used against American Media, Pecker and the company’s chief content officer, Dylan Howard, removed them from the safe in the weeks before Trump’s inauguration, according to one person directly familiar with the events. It was unclear whether the documents were destroyed or simply were moved to a location known to fewer people.
Pecker’s immunity deal was first reported Thursday by Vanity Fair and The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources. Vanity Fair reported that Howard also was granted immunity.
None of this surprises me. I’m guessing that the Vault of Secrets also includes a ton of dirt about people like Tiger Woods, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and various political figures. The practice is somewhat common for the lower-tier media outlets, and frankly, it wouldn’t surprise me if a few other outlets get caught up in this at some point (there has to be a reason why it feels like TMZ is in bed with Trump, right?). As for Pecker… he saw the writing on the wall and cut a deal for immunity, which makes him disloyal in Trumpland. But what other secrets does Pecker know? I’m guessing that Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are just the tip of the iceberg.
Cover courtesy of the NYDN, photo courtesy of Getty.
Sexual assaults -if not outright rape, abortions, underage girls, domestic violence. My guess is that it is a big, deep iceberg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed – the Dump’s swamp is toxic and the snakes who inhabit it are fleeing as they can see the drainer coming. EZ has a LOOOOOONG history of sexual assault and violence – he was a violent child whose parents couldn’t control him to sent him to military school where he was violent to classmates. It goes far beyond pee tapes with hookers – am convinced that the Russians or TMZ/Pecker has evidence of him and Ivanka. We’ve all seen with our own eyes they way he behaves towards her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought, at the very least, president born-again pro-life must have paid for one abortion at some point. He’s a cliché all the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh at the very least. Thing is, his evangelical base won’t even care. As long as he puts an anti abortion judge on the supreme court they are fine with anything he’s done/ does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There will be several – he has bragged about not using protection., i’d throw in STD’s.
His base and the evangelicals are now saying that his personal life doesn’t matter – it won’t matter what he does as long as he gives them what they want and for now he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this person who was supposed to be a good friend of 45, kept damaging information about him in a safe? I would have thought that Pecker(that name is made for late night comedy skits) would give the material to 45 to destroy. It sounds more like he was saving the information to use later or to ask a favour of 45. There is a lot more to this story
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone apparently relatively recently did remove the contents of the safe. Nobody seems to know if they were just moved to another place or destroyed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many shady and untrustworthy characters connected with this administration
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t there a rumor that a video existed of Trump beating Melania? I’ll bet Pecker has it. And other stuff just as bad.
But Pecker also contributed to the Trump campaign by not only catching and killing negative stories about Trump also putting forward negative stories about his opponents. What’s the The Inquirer the one that had the “Ted Cruz’s dad killed JFK” story? And they still continue to print alot of horrible stories about Hillary. And Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was TMZ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would like to see Harvey Levin brought down. I would bet money he is involved in some way. That man is vile
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt it, I don’t think he beat Melania, he’s too old and lazy. I’d guess paying ladies to have abortions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This could get interesting! Karen McDougal gets to tweet “How do you my now” this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he needs immunity, doesn’t that mean that he’s done something illegal with or for Trump? Has to be more than catch-and-kill, which is sleazy but probably not actually illegal or terribly so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking – the Feds have big dirt on him and they are squeezing him for everything he has on Dump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was wondering. What are they holding over him? I’m sure he’s not just freely giving up this info because it’s the right thing to do.
God all these people in Trump’s orbit are absolute scum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You would think but I think it’s Orrin Hatch who « bravely » stated that Trump should not be judged and condemned because his friends and associates were…
No chiropractor will ever be able to untangle them from their pretzel shape when this bad skit of a presidency is over…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It could mean that he had knowledge of criminal activity – even if he didn’t know it. I’m guessing the campaign finance violations would fall under that category.
But, honestly – this guy probably knows SO. MUCH. Between he and Cohen, they likely have DT shaking in his ill fitted suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For sure. And Lanny Davis made it a point to say that Cohen made NO deal, that he has nothing to gain. Mueller is not an amateur. One of the reasons it’s taking « so long » (quoting reps) is that in this swampy swamp they will all play the unreliable card so you need to double or triple your source. Stupid Watergate is messy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely think he has something to hide. If he’s 100% innocent of anything illegal, I wouldn’t think he’d need or want immunity
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was my question too. He’s not just an informant, he is someone who is implicated in a crime. Catch-and-kill doesn’t seem to be a crime, except I suppose, if the information he was receiving was information about crimes. (Would that be conspiracy after the fact?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What he was doing probably amounts to illegal contributions to a political campaign. Past the giving limit, unreported, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like the safe the IRS head kept Nixon’s enemies list in during Watergate. The parallels between then and now are crazy. Somedays I can almost convince myself we are living in a cheap cable tv station reboot of Watergate. The pitch went something like this: “Hey, I know! What if we take Watergate but modernize it with dumber people?”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dumber and sleazier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this a deal or blackmail?
Like did they agree for Enquirer to buy so it didn’t look like they were burying their own stories? Or did Enquirer buy and blackmail that they’d bury the story if they got xyz? Immunity needed for #2 charges?
Sounds like #1 for Trump, but probably a #2 for some others too, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m trying not to get my hopes up too high for the potential (fingers crossed) downfall of this POS “POTUS” but would love for him to go down with lots and lots of flames! Patience is a virtue..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on Twitter- I think it was Adam Khan- made the comment that Trump was going to have a hard time figuring out which pecker got him most in trouble🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Might have been helpful if a major news outlet had published a story on the many, many National Enquirer covers that smeared Hillary–and surmised there might be coordination with the Trump campaign. Politico did one, but waited to publish it until after he was elected. Hmm. What other media giants may have done similar coordination? Also, do every one of Trump’s cronies look like they come from the villain mug book for Disney movies??
Report this comment as spam or abuse