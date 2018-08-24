National Enquirer CEO David Pecker has cut an immunity deal with the feds

2015 NBC Universal Cable Entertainment Upfront

This one seemed like a no-brainer to me, but people were shocked yesterday. It seems like the National Enquirer’s CEO David Pecker has TURNED. Of course he’s turned. The feds got to Michael Cohen. Ronan Farrow’s reporting exposed Pecker’s relationship with Donald Trump and Cohen, and everyone had accepted the information that Pecker was openly in cahoots with Trump for years. The Enquirer, as we now know, was paying Trump’s mistresses for their stories and then refusing to publish those stories. And now Pecker has gotten an immunity deal:

The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump leading up to the 2016 presidential election, people familiar with the arrangement told The Associated Press.

The detail came as several media outlets reported on Thursday that federal prosecutors had granted immunity to National Enquirer chief David Pecker, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect his longtime friend Trump. Five people familiar with the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they signed non-disclosure agreements, said the safe was a great source of power for Pecker, the company’s CEO.

The Trump records were stored alongside similar documents pertaining to other celebrities’ catch-and-kill deals, in which exclusive rights to people’s stories were bought with no intention of publishing to keep them out of the news. By keeping celebrities’ embarrassing secrets, the company was able to ingratiate itself with them and ask for favors in return.

But after The Wall Street Journal initially published the first details of Playboy model Karen McDougal’s catch-and-kill deal shortly before the 2016 election, those assets became a liability. Fearful that the documents might be used against American Media, Pecker and the company’s chief content officer, Dylan Howard, removed them from the safe in the weeks before Trump’s inauguration, according to one person directly familiar with the events. It was unclear whether the documents were destroyed or simply were moved to a location known to fewer people.

Pecker’s immunity deal was first reported Thursday by Vanity Fair and The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources. Vanity Fair reported that Howard also was granted immunity.

[From The Associated Press]

None of this surprises me. I’m guessing that the Vault of Secrets also includes a ton of dirt about people like Tiger Woods, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and various political figures. The practice is somewhat common for the lower-tier media outlets, and frankly, it wouldn’t surprise me if a few other outlets get caught up in this at some point (there has to be a reason why it feels like TMZ is in bed with Trump, right?). As for Pecker… he saw the writing on the wall and cut a deal for immunity, which makes him disloyal in Trumpland. But what other secrets does Pecker know? I’m guessing that Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are just the tip of the iceberg.

Embed from Getty Images

Cover courtesy of the NYDN, photo courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “National Enquirer CEO David Pecker has cut an immunity deal with the feds”

  1. Aang says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Sexual assaults -if not outright rape, abortions, underage girls, domestic violence. My guess is that it is a big, deep iceberg.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      August 24, 2018 at 7:40 am

      Indeed – the Dump’s swamp is toxic and the snakes who inhabit it are fleeing as they can see the drainer coming. EZ has a LOOOOOONG history of sexual assault and violence – he was a violent child whose parents couldn’t control him to sent him to military school where he was violent to classmates. It goes far beyond pee tapes with hookers – am convinced that the Russians or TMZ/Pecker has evidence of him and Ivanka. We’ve all seen with our own eyes they way he behaves towards her.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      August 24, 2018 at 7:42 am

      I always thought, at the very least, president born-again pro-life must have paid for one abortion at some point. He’s a cliché all the way.

      Reply
  2. RBC says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:33 am

    So this person who was supposed to be a good friend of 45, kept damaging information about him in a safe? I would have thought that Pecker(that name is made for late night comedy skits) would give the material to 45 to destroy. It sounds more like he was saving the information to use later or to ask a favour of 45. There is a lot more to this story

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Wasn’t there a rumor that a video existed of Trump beating Melania? I’ll bet Pecker has it. And other stuff just as bad.

    But Pecker also contributed to the Trump campaign by not only catching and killing negative stories about Trump also putting forward negative stories about his opponents. What’s the The Inquirer the one that had the “Ted Cruz’s dad killed JFK” story? And they still continue to print alot of horrible stories about Hillary. And Obama.

    Reply
  4. LB says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:39 am

    This could get interesting! Karen McDougal gets to tweet “How do you my now” this time.

    Reply
  5. jwoolman says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:39 am

    If he needs immunity, doesn’t that mean that he’s done something illegal with or for Trump? Has to be more than catch-and-kill, which is sleazy but probably not actually illegal or terribly so.

    Reply
  6. hnmmom says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Just like the safe the IRS head kept Nixon’s enemies list in during Watergate. The parallels between then and now are crazy. Somedays I can almost convince myself we are living in a cheap cable tv station reboot of Watergate. The pitch went something like this: “Hey, I know! What if we take Watergate but modernize it with dumber people?”.

    Reply
  7. Eliza says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Is this a deal or blackmail?

    Like did they agree for Enquirer to buy so it didn’t look like they were burying their own stories? Or did Enquirer buy and blackmail that they’d bury the story if they got xyz? Immunity needed for #2 charges?

    Sounds like #1 for Trump, but probably a #2 for some others too, no?

    Reply
  8. Onerous says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:44 am

    .

    Reply
  9. Kimma1216 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I’m trying not to get my hopes up too high for the potential (fingers crossed) downfall of this POS “POTUS” but would love for him to go down with lots and lots of flames! Patience is a virtue..

    Reply
  10. Tootsie McJingle says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Someone on Twitter- I think it was Adam Khan- made the comment that Trump was going to have a hard time figuring out which pecker got him most in trouble🤣

    Reply
  11. adastraperaspera says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Might have been helpful if a major news outlet had published a story on the many, many National Enquirer covers that smeared Hillary–and surmised there might be coordination with the Trump campaign. Politico did one, but waited to publish it until after he was elected. Hmm. What other media giants may have done similar coordination? Also, do every one of Trump’s cronies look like they come from the villain mug book for Disney movies??

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment