ET: Brad Pitt is ‘sickened’ by Angelina for ‘letting’ their custody battle go public

This week was supposed to be full of Brad Pitt’s Vindication stories. I could already feel Team Pitt gathering around to leak all kind of nasty information about Angelina Jolie and how she’s a terrible mother for… you know, taking care of the kids after Brad’s violent drunk incident on the plane two years ago. They were supposed to have a big custody hearing on Tuesday, and Team Pitt was promoting the hearing like it was going to be the big Come To Jesus moment for the custody case. And… nothing happened. I think Angelina’s side released this completely non-committal statement: “The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator. There was no longer a need for the hearing.” After Jolie’s team likely released that statement, Team Pitt went around to every outlet claiming that the custody hearing was merely DELAYED and that the first reports were “suspiciously sympathetic towards Jolie.” Sigh.
That back-and-forth was minor compared to all of the shenanigans going on this month with the Brangelina divorce. As I’ve covered every major story from these two, a picture has formed, and that picture is not flattering to Brad. I believe that his team has made a concerted effort over the past month (especially) to smear Angelina on multiple fronts, in multiple outlets. It’s gross, it’s trashy, it’s petty and it’s really obvious. Again, it’s obvious TO ME what’s happening, but other people might have other theories. In any case, here’s the kicker after weeks of smearing his ex to anyone who would listen: Brad is “sickened” by how ANGIE has made all of this so public.
Looks like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still far from amicable. Despite recently reaching an interim custody agreement, a source tells ET that the actor is “sickened” by his estranged wife and her legal team for letting their child custody battle play out in public.
“He wants this settled out of sight,” the source says of Pitt, who is currently in Los Angeles with their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. “He knows this isn’t fair to the children. He’s saddened that they have to be a part of this [public fight].”
The source adds that even with their latest legal agreement, this is just the beginning for Pitt and Jolie as they continue the divorce process.
“There’s a long road ahead,” the source says. “There is still a lot of sorting out to do.”
I think Brad is legitimately sickened… that his public image is struggling as the divorce and custody case drags on and everyone keeps being reminded of the fact that he did some sh-t on the plane and the sh-t was so bad that Angelina took the kids and left him and she never looked back. He’s sickened that he has to go to all these lengths to smear Angelina when all she had to do was NOT LEAVE HIM, amirite. That’s what all this feels like to me – he’s still punishing her for leaving him. And then he’s blaming her for his own smear job on her. Brad really isn’t who we thought he was, right?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Dear Brad,
If you’re truly sickened by Angie’s public revelations about your custody battle, maybe you shouldn’t add to those revelations by revealing how sickened you are.
Shania Twain was right about him.
May I ask what it was that she said about him?
“That don’t impress me much.”
it’s from the song “that don’t impress me much”. there’s a line “oh, so you’re Brad Pitt, that don’t impress me much”. it’s an older song.
Ah lol I do remember “ok, so you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much”.
Not as young as I sound
you are my hero. THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS ALL DAY LONG!
I’m sickened by Brad Pitt and his PR games. So awful, he’s a jerk. He reminds me of Thomas Markle, the same abusive behavior.
If all this coming from Brad, he sounds like a baby in denial. I’m so disappointed and disgusted, I used to really like him, thought he seemed like a good person, and I loved a lot of his movies. I think he’s still drinking, that’s my guess anyway.
Me too – I started liking him after he got together Angelina. Now I can’t even stomach looking at his face.
If hes so worried about what his kids will see in the media maybe he should stop running to the press and spewing garbage about their mom and do things in court like an adult.
Just a reminder that there was a non refuted story in US Weekly (that Lainey reported on) that part of the plane was damaged as a result of the ‘incident’
https://www.laineygossip.com/US-Weeklys-new-cover-featuring-Brad-Pitt-and-Angelina-Jolie-split-is-demonstrably-and-undeniably-pro-Pitt/45069
Yikes, that is insane! It was so many different stories that came out when they spilt I guess I missed this one but if that’s true dear lord she and those were probably scared to death.
Yikes is right. Yeah, she couldn’t stay with him. No way. Not even if she didn’t have any kids.
I guess a lot of the “he didn’t hit him in the face!” crowd doesn’t realize that a drunk father smashing things is pretty scary too. the violence doesn’t have to be directed AT you for it to scare you.
jaysus Brad, STFU already!
Isn’t a federal crime to damage government property?
He through the first punch by Releasing custody agreements for the summer with selective wording in how jolie would lose the kids,but yet when she fights back exposing him not providing adequate child support,he is sickened??Gimme a break Brad…I’m sure Angie has a lot to be sickened about during your alcoholic fueled tirade on that plane yet we’ve heard Giltch about it.Grow up & Be a Man!
“How dare you let me make it public?!”
With the exception of Thelma and Louise, pretty sure Pitt has ruined his movies for me. Can’t think of one I’d sit through at this point. Including the Tarantino thing their doing now, basically on Sharon Tate’s grave.
I’m feeling vindicated because I have never liked Brad Pitt and never seen the supposed “hotness”- except in Thelma and Louise. I’m not getting anywhere near this new Tarantino movie for a multitude of reasons.
Looking back is anyone really surprised that he is behaving like this? When he began his relationship with Jolie ( whatever your opinion on how that started) he sat back and first of all let Jennifer Aniston be skewered in the press and then let the media bash AJ for most of their relationship and marriage. In interviews all he had to say was that he felt he was bored with JA and in later interviews that AJ was a good choice as a mother for his children. He could have shut down all that noise by issuing a simple statement in the early days that said he regretted the hurt and unfair scrutiny his actions had caused JA and in later interviews that AJ was a good partner and mother. But he only ever sees and speaks to how things reflect on him, he wants a pristine media image and he does not care who he harms along the way to maintain that, he has now thrown his oldest child under the bus with the whole “never hit him in the face” nonsense and let online speculation continue that a minor child acted the brat and “caused” this plane show down. This acting out in the media by him now may be because Jolie left him and he is not accustomed to hearing the word “no” from anyone, after all he is the great Brad Pitt.
I was thinking on that. He let and made Aniston be attacked by the media, being painted as plain, boring, selfish for not wanting kids (sth she never said) and now he is doing the same with Jolie. The way he spoke about his marriage with Aniston was disrespectfull. That is the type of guy to stay far from.
The irony is AJ cares so little about what’s written about her. That’s why they could last as long as they did. She was an evil seductress who stole him while carrying blood in a vile binging on heroin with dramatic weight loss if papers are right. But instead of screaming to every outlet they were wrong…
She just chilled, did projects she wanted, raised awareness for cancer, became a director, humanitarian, dame, kept involved in her kids lives and so on.
Now her team only have to say one or two words and his team goes into overdrive because HE cant take it. She’s been there and done that.
@Zapp Brannigan Thank you for telling the truth about Brat pitt.
A river runs through it is still amazing and even bad brad won’t take that away.
Dear heaven, I’m beginning to dislike him intensely. Like Lena Dunham, Thomas Markle, Johnny Depp level of dislike.
He such a Hypocrite. He should have paid his child support in private then.
Ugh. Officially done with him.
Dito. Well, we’ve got Keanu back. Who would have thought?
He’s sickened that Angelina stopped covering for him when he leaked those documents to make her seem like she’s in danger of losing custody (something those kids are probably very frightened of and could have triggered an emotional response for all we know). She hit back with the reality of the situation, which makes Brad look bad, so now he’s “sickened”. Where was his statement of disgust for all those tabloids smearing AJ and Maddox? If he truly felt that way because he cares so much about the kids, he needs to condemn ALL the tabloid stories for making it so public, but he can’t because it’s his own team that perpetuates it.
@Jennifer Your post is correct.
He is not a real man. He can not take criticism that’s why he needs the drive by lying tabloids. Angelina is very strong woman, she is tough as nails.
I used to be neutral about him, but then when he was with Angelina, my feelings turned more positive.
Now it seems those positive feelings were just by association with Angelina, because wow he’s a douche.
It’s pretty bad when the best thing you can say about your behavior is that you didn’t hit your son in the face. Brad is a pretty boy gone rancid.
Also, there’s a game I like to play with my ex’s texts, I call it “the projector detector” where I rewrite was he really means in my head. If someone is accusing you of something you know for a fact is not true, chances are they are projecting how they think onto you. For instance:
Brad: “Angelina is keeping me from my kids! How dare she take this public, I really feel bad the kids are in the middle! I am so sickened that she is fighting dirty!”
Projector Detector: “My behavior is keeping me away from my kids! How dare she respond publicly to my public smear campaign, I thought she would take the high road to my low road because the kids are in the middle! I am sickened that she is fighting back, she should let me throw her and our children under the bus to save my image!”
Doing this helps me keep my sanity when dealing with my crazy ex, I saw it on a website a few years ago and it reallyyyyy helped decode some of the more confusing messages.
I never liked that Angie and the kids took the last name “Jolie-Pitt” and he didn’t.
