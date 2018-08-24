Why does Prince William have a false memory of introducing Kate to the Queen?

This is such a vintage royal drama, and it absolutely fits in with the sleepy royal “news” of the month of August. Apparently, “royal sleuths” decided to re-watch Prince William and then-Kate Middleton’s engagement interview, and they have found something VERY suspicious. It seems like Prince William lied or “fudged the truth” a bit about the first time Kate met the Queen. Keep in mind, Kate and William met before university, as we learned at some point. People always assumed that they met at university, but they had friends in common before then, and I completely believe that Kate had been trying to throw herself in William’s path long before they ever got together. So, they finally did get together in 2002, at some point. And for years, William and Kate were somewhat off-and-on (even Katie Nicholl has admitted that they broke up several times in their college years and beyond), but Kate always stuck around. And for years, William never introduced Kate to the Queen. When Kate first met the Queen, it was 2008. And William has a false memory of being there.

Royal watchers have been left confused after Prince William seemed to suggest that he was present at Kate’s first meeting with the Queen back in 2008. Kate was introduced to the monarch when she attended the wedding of William’s first cousin Peter Phillips in Windsor. Kate attended solo, without her then-boyfriend, who was abroad in Kenya – and at the time it made headlines because Kate going in the Prince’s place was a big sign that their relationship was serious. But during the couple’s joint engagement interview with the BBC in 2010, William seemed to suggest that he was at the wedding. When asked what it was like to meet William’s grandmother for the first time, Kate said: “Well I first met her at Peter and Autumn’s wedding and again it was in amongst a lot of other guests. She was very friendly, and yes, it was fine.” William, sensing his then-fiancée’s nerves during the very personal televised interview, chimed in: “She was very welcoming. She knew it was a big day and everything was going on with Peter and Autumn, she had wanted to meet Kate for a while, so it was very nice for her to come over and say hello, we had a little chat and got on really well.” Back in 2008, William was unable to make Peter and Autumn’s wedding, which is why his comments in the interview have caused confusion. The Prince was abroad in Kenya attending the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig’s brother. William has always remained close with the Craig family and accepted the invite for the Masaai-themed wedding. In 2016, he again flew to Kenya to attend Jecca’s own wedding. Despite not having a date, Kate was in good company as she attended the Windsor nuptials with Prince Harry and his girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davy. The then Miss Middleton looked lovely at the wedding, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, wearing a pale pink jacket, a sheer black top and full skirt, matching her veiled pillbox hat.

I think it’s interesting that William had a false memory about this, just as I think it’s interesting that Kate first met the Queen when William wasn’t even there. Kate was on the Queen’s radar for years before that meeting, and it was the Queen who reportedly let it be known back in 2005-06-ish that she was disturbed by the fact that Kate didn’t have a job. That’s why Kate worked for a few months at Jigsaw, a part-time job she quit for no real reason. The Queen was also – reportedly – the one who told William that he couldn’t keep stringing Kate along in 2010, and that he absolutely could not live with Kate in military housing without being engaged to her. I’m just providing some additional context here: the Queen knew of Kate before they met. The Queen seemed to actively seek out some time with Kate while William was not around. William never bothered to introduce Kate to the Queen for six years. What does it all mean??

And yes this is just an excuse to post old photos.