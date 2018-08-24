Kaley Cuoco is taking The Big Bang Theory’s cancellation hard

On Wednesday, it was announced that The Big Bang Theory was (finally) ending its seemingly never-ending run on CBS. The show’s 12th season, which kicks off on September 24, will be its last. Can I say “it’s about time?”
According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS hoped to keep the show limping along through at least a few more seasons. They offered cast members Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg a reported two-year, $50 million contract, but Jim, who is capable of much better things, turned the offer down. Sheldon is the most popular character on the show, the only one with his own spin-off. If there’s no Sheldon, there’s no show. Bazinga, indeed. A joint statement issued by Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions stated,
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers, and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”
After the announcement was made, Kaley, who said she was “drowning in tears” posted a cast photo to Instagram and said that “This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets.” She thanked the show’s supporters and crew and promised “We are goin [sic] out with a bang.”
This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers , CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang 💫 @bigbangtheory_cbs
Kunal, who plays Raj Koothrappali, shared his take on the news, revealing that, “There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say…The love that I feel for all of you is boundless.” No word if he was also drowning in tears.
As you may already know… and for those of you who don’t. This will officially be Big Bang Theory’s last season. After season 12 we will be the longest running multi camera sitcom in the history of television. There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say… The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us. Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips. This isn’t goodbye… yet… still 23 eps to shoot! #tbbt
Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy, shared her thoughts on the grok nation blog, unsurprisingly stating, “Am I happy? Of course not.” She added, “I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans.” And, the man at the center of the show’s ending, Jim Parson, shred a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying he was “terribly grateful” for the cast “who are all my playmates.”
Kaley shouldn’t be too sad over the end of the show. Twelve seasons is a pretty impressive accomplishment, and she’s now got more time to spend with her new husband, her dogs and her horses. Besides, the way things have been going in television, you can expect the show to be brought back for a “revival” in a few years.
Photos: Instagram, Getty, WENN
This show is painfully awful. I never understood the appeal.
I loved Jim Parsons (loved!) in the Normal Heart and hated him in Hidden Figures. He needs to do more stuff!! I think it’s great he had the strength to say no. It’s always better when shows go while they’re still “good” (in quotes here because I don’t think this show is good at all, but I get it’s popular)
I can understand Kaley being sad, but she’s had a pretty successful career (for being a really mediocre actor) and should be happy for that. If I were her, I’d retire and enjoy my life
I agree, it was awful. I don’t understand how it stayed on so long. It’s on the level of “Two Broke Girls” when it comes to unwatchable drivel. Terrible tv. There’s so much good tv in this day and age, who is choosing to watch this terrible show!?
It was way better than 2 Broke Girls. Not that that’s saying much.
I agree. Never understood the appeal. The dumb sexual innuendo jokes that pass as hilarious repartee.
Watched two episodes and that was enough.
Good riddance.
Couldn’t sit through the show and the jokes are lake borderline racist and misogynistic.
I’ve never seen this show in America. It’s a hoot when the voices are over dubbed in german and then translated to english on screen. I watched a few episodes this summer while on vacation in Budapest.
Probably the only way I could tolerate the show would be to hear it in German.😁
As much as I love the show, yeah its about time. They taken it as far as they can with the storyline. And yeah without Sheldon there is no show – have seen clips of the Young Sheldon show and its good.
Jim is a great actor and his movie career is taking off so I don’t blame him. Kaley am sure will find another TV show for herself.
Will Kaley miss the show or the millions? She is practically Exhibit A of white privilege. But I will give her and the other stars credit for taking a pay cut to raise the salaries of the cast members. That was nice at least.
Yep. She is lucky. She landed a part in a show that was never recognized critically, only for the work of Jim Parsons. He will probably go on to bigger and better things. She will go on to ig and post pics of herself and new husbands. Buh bye
Yep,personality I never got her appeal and though I know this show has been a serious success I never liked it.She ,to me, is harmless and cute (but so is my poodle)Think she landed a great gig,with her mediocre talent,and knows it won’t be this good for her again career wise.🐩
I never watched the show! I dislike her from the threads on her, mostly on this site. I did see her in a tv movie with Rob Lowe, and she is, as you say, mediocre. Sitcoms just aren’t funny anymore. Guess that’s why they keep trying to bring the old ones back. 🤷♀️
I love, love, love this show. But the minute they started making baby after baby for Bernadette and Howard I knew they were simply out of original ideas. It’s time.
Will binge watch forever, though!!!
She was drowning in tears over the lost paycheck.
I’d probably be drowning in tears over losing that kind of money too.
The show is painful and not funny. I don’t understand it’s fame whatsoever.
I confess, I have watched every single episode of the Big Bang Theory. I don’t understand the criticism directed at the show. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. The last few seasons have been lacking the humour of the first five seasons. But it’s a harmless 30 minute distraction and Kaley Cuoco is adorable as Penny.
Hi Rosalee, I too have watched every single episode (so many more than once )! What draws me to it the most is the love and friendship between the characters. In good times and bad, they somehow manage to stay friends and with the state of the world today, that’s a rare feat! I have laughed out loud watching this show way more than any other and even when a particular episode isn’t super funny it’s, as you said, a harmless 30 minute distraction.
I’m a massive fan of the show. I love it, and I can watch episodes again and again. I will miss it, but all good things must end.
This smug, unfortunate – looking woman is only second behind Hathaway in the annoying stakes so thank f*ck…that is all Ive got.
” our brave writers” Mayim Bialik
Holy crap, is the bravery the part where they put no effort scripts to a terrible laugh track ad naseum?
Same jokes over and over again. And the Howard character is just gross and creepy.
Like it or not, this show have a huge impact on nerd culture. There was a good season, there was a bad season. Overall I still love this show (hopefully) to the end. Thanks show!
I hope they negotiated the sort of deal that the Friends cast did regarding reruns.
