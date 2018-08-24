Kim Kardashian lost 20 lbs by cutting back sugar & lifting heavy weights every day

Kim Kardashian heads to Madeo with friends after the What Goes Around Comes Around event

Kim Kardashian has been on a big weight loss kick for the past year, year-and-a-half. I don’t know why, but I suspect it has something to do with the fact that she’s so happy that she’ll never have to go through another pregnancy again. Nowadays, it feels like Kim is the slimmest she’s ever been. Kim chatted with E! News (via People) this week about how she’s recently lost 20 pounds through diet and exercise. Some highlights:

How she lost 20 lbs: “I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary. I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

How she changed her diet: “I don’t really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn’t really do it for me. I’ve kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. And so I really do control that now. … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.”

Her one sweet indulgence: “I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream. That’s like my one go-to.”

[From People]

The rest of that People piece is an interview with her trainer and dietician, and I was startled by the fact that Kim isn’t pretending to be vegan or anything like that – she’s just cutting out a lot of sugar and processed foods, eating lots of veggie and lean meats (like chicken) and regular stuff like that. I’ve actually been wondering if a more weights-intense workout might be good for me, for a change of pace and because I’m getting to the age where I just can’t do cardio like I once could. Like, my feet hurt, my body hurts and I think I’m just burned out on the treadmill and stationary bike. Maybe I’ll do a week or two of just intensive weights and see if I miss the cardio. Hm. That is, if you believe that Kim’s transformation is entirely about exercise and diet.

… Also, just know that I don’t enjoy being this person, but I actually think Kim looks awful at this weight. Her body looks good, for sure, but she just looked younger, happier and more comfortable when she was closer to 140 lbs.

Kim Kardashian arrives at What Goes Around Comes Around for 25th anniversary party

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

20 Responses to “Kim Kardashian lost 20 lbs by cutting back sugar & lifting heavy weights every day”

  1. grabbyhands says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:43 am

    She looks good, but she’d look better if she got rid of the fake ass that is wildly out of proportion with her small frame.

    Reply
  2. Missy says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I could care less about Kim and her constant talk about her body and weight….but I NEED NEED NEED that French fry purse.

    Reply
  3. Ashley says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I’ve thought the same thing about her weight. Pre-children Kim and I have the same measurements and I know if I ever lost that amount of weight I’d look insane. Small frame weight doesn’t work on a medium frame girl. It makes her face look old.

    Reply
  4. Swack says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:45 am

    First, her head in that last picture looks too big for her body (maybe the way the photo was taken). Also, show the guns or I don’t believe she works out with heavy weights.

    Reply
  5. Lynnie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Yeah nah. She fixed her implants in her butt, and lipoed her waist some more. The exercise she claims she’s doing would leave her with more muscle definition. Plus I don’t think it’s possible to lose 20 pounds on small weights and better food alone. Maybe 7 or 10, but unless she added some cardio in there (which she says she didn’t) then nope.

    As for looking better at her older weight I don’t think it’s the weight so much as the fact that she’s ruining her face with the fillers. Add in the spray tans that age you at that color and the severe middle parts and yeah

    Reply
  6. TurkeyLurkey says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I’m confused, doesn’t heavy weight lifting make you weigh more as muscle weighs more? I mean I thought it may not show on the scale as much but you would lose inches instead and look smaller and sculpted. Ooh now it is 116 she was bragging on 119 at first.

    Reply
  7. Moxie Remon says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Bobblehead!

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:57 am

    You shouldn’t be doing serious weight lifting every day – your muscles need the recovery time to grow!
    I mean, you do you Kim – we all know this body shape is mostly courtesy of your plastic surgeon. No one should be looking to a Kardashian about the truth behind their bodies

    Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I think she has lost weight, and maybe it is the sugar. She had the uneven hip fixed…lol. If she wants to look thin, and this seems to be her thing now, she should let the air out of the balloons and have her natural hips/butt, and be your typical lollipop girl, big head and stick body. She does have a tendency to get carried away, wouldn’t be surprised if she keeps dropping lbs just so she can post the pics. Damn, we all know too much about this chick.

    Reply
  10. Red says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:04 am

    There’s just no way she weighs 116. I don’t think she has much fat on her, but that plastic surgery has to make her weigh more. I hate when people brag about how much they weigh, it’s not impressive.

    Also, I wish I could cut out sugar. I’m so addicted, I wish I could go to rehab for it. I get the shakes when I try to cut it out one day 😭

    Reply
  11. Anastasia says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:04 am

    All I can think when I see those clear plastic shoes are how much her feet must sweat and stink in them. Phew.

    Reply
  12. Phat girl says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I think she looks healthier and that’s great. And, trust me, as someone with a hip replacement and birth defects that keep me from doing any major cardio, you absolutely can lose that kind of weight with weights resistance and diet, no problem.
    However, I do agree there should be more definition in the muscles if she’s doing the weight resistance for and hour and a half every day. At her age she should have guns like kelly rippa with that much weight training. But, who knows with this family, there is no line between truth and fabrication so I’m not putting my money on this horse either way.
    The Kardashians are a constant reminder to me of the lesson we all learned from George Costanza, “It’s not a lie if you believe it!”

    Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:07 am

    We all should do some weight training because it builds muscle and protects our bones, especially important as we age and bones become more brittle. But you won’t lose 20 pounds just lifting weights. And you can’t start with “heavy” weights, you have to build up to them. And you can’t lift every day, unless you’re alternating between upper and lower body on different days. Lifting will build muscle, so you look more toned but muscle weighs more than fat so unless you’re doing something else in addition, you’re going to weigh the same. And any good trainer would have her doing some cardio prior to lifting to warm up the muscles.

    “Sugar” means starchy foods, not just sweets, so she has cut out or cut down on breads, pastas, potatoes, squashes, even some beans and legumes because they’re high in starch and sugar.

    I also suspect Kim’s “diet” was helped a lot by liposuction.

    Reply

