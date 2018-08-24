Kim Kardashian lost 20 lbs by cutting back sugar & lifting heavy weights every day

Kim Kardashian has been on a big weight loss kick for the past year, year-and-a-half. I don’t know why, but I suspect it has something to do with the fact that she’s so happy that she’ll never have to go through another pregnancy again. Nowadays, it feels like Kim is the slimmest she’s ever been. Kim chatted with E! News (via People) this week about how she’s recently lost 20 pounds through diet and exercise. Some highlights:

How she lost 20 lbs: “I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary. I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.” How she changed her diet: “I don’t really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn’t really do it for me. I’ve kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. And so I really do control that now. … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.” Her one sweet indulgence: “I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream. That’s like my one go-to.”

[From People]

The rest of that People piece is an interview with her trainer and dietician, and I was startled by the fact that Kim isn’t pretending to be vegan or anything like that – she’s just cutting out a lot of sugar and processed foods, eating lots of veggie and lean meats (like chicken) and regular stuff like that. I’ve actually been wondering if a more weights-intense workout might be good for me, for a change of pace and because I’m getting to the age where I just can’t do cardio like I once could. Like, my feet hurt, my body hurts and I think I’m just burned out on the treadmill and stationary bike. Maybe I’ll do a week or two of just intensive weights and see if I miss the cardio. Hm. That is, if you believe that Kim’s transformation is entirely about exercise and diet.

… Also, just know that I don’t enjoy being this person, but I actually think Kim looks awful at this weight. Her body looks good, for sure, but she just looked younger, happier and more comfortable when she was closer to 140 lbs.