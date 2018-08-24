April Love Geary claims she got pregnant while she was on birth control

I have an apology to make to April Love Geary. I mean-girl’d her about her pregnancy, which she announced this week. She gave birth to Mia Love Thicke back in April, and now Mia is six months old and April is already pregnant. I made a joke about April and Robin Thicke’s Jessica Simpson/Britney Spears-style family planning. As it turns out, she didn’t intend to get pregnant this quickly. So… I’m sorry.
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are counting down the days until they meet baby No. 2. But the couple, who are parents of 6-month-old daughter Mia, weren’t planning to expand their family in such quick succession.
“I started birth control and then one morning I woke up nauseous,” the 23-year-old revealed on Wednesday, August 22, during an Instagram Story Q&A with fans. (Don’t panic: according to the Association of Reproductive Health Professionals, only 0.1 percent of women conceive when using the pill properly.)
Geary, who is 12 weeks along in her pregnancy, revealed that her initial reaction was “Holy s—t” but her Ob-Gyn put her mind at ease. “My doctor is amazing and says everything looks perfect right now,” she wrote. “I wanted to have them be close in age but it just happened to be very close in age haha.”
I wonder what kind of birth control she was using? I’m wondering because of all those stories and lawsuits about Mirena, the IUD that’s apparently responsible for like half of the babies born over the past five years. No one needs fertility treatments anymore, just go on Mirena and you’ll get knocked up right away. In any case, I am sorry for assuming that April was too dumb to make a responsible family-planning choice. She tried to go on birth control and something… happened.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Well, she may not be dumb about her birth control but she’s dumb enough to be with Robin Thicke. So, eww.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had been on the pill for years and got pregnant. It happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same! I got pregnant while on the pill. Natural B.C for me 20+ years now and no pregnancies. (Luck, I know)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meds like antibiotics can knock out you BC too. Doctors don’t always double check like they should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Certain vitamins can do it too. It’s all in the bunny print that most people don’t read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still got pregnant after taking Plan B (within an hour). Hormonal contraceptives don’t always work. Agreed. It happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep! Me too. Something like in 50% of pregnancies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mum had been on the pill for years, and yet she got pregnant with me haha. It happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If 0.1% of women correctly using the pill conceive, that’s 1 out of every 1000 women. Kind of a lot of babies…. Figure out how many women on the pill you might have in your town or city, multiply by 0.001, and I assume that’s how many conceptions in a year.
Actually, I think the failure rate is most likely higher. Just wishful thinking that they are just using the pill incorrectly. Stuff happens, body chemistry-wise.
Even using more than one method at a time can fail. Unless one of those methods is abstinence or sterility.
🎶 ”The more you know…” 🎶
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Literally the only birth control my husband and I use is to pull out lol..which I wouldn’t call birth control, also wouldn’t recommend anybody try it. We’ve been doing it fifteen years and I’ve only gotten pregnant twice and we were trying to, one ended in miscarriage. I think I’m just not very fertile
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And when they say “correctly” they mean you take it at the exact same time every day. If you take it at “bedtime” which could be 9 or 10 or 11 depending on the day, you are taking it incorrectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got pregnant with a non-hormonal IUD (ectopic pregnancy which had to be terminated). My youngest sister, now 24, is also an IUD baby. So yeah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’re breastfeeding, you can’t do traditional pills because of the estrogen. So you have to use a progesterone only pills called mini pills, which are supposed to stop ovulation, but doesn’t do so consistently. So it’s not uncommon to become pregnant while using the mini pill. So that may have been the case for her, if she was breast feeding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came here to say the same thing. The bc pill that can be used during breastfeeding is different that regular bc pill. I’ve used it, and was warned that it is not as effective, and it MUST be taken at the same time every day and must never forget a day, or the failure rate increases. Also, it’s a continuous pill, theres no 1 week break like with other bc pill. I’ve talked to a few moms who were shocked to find out if was continuous, they were skipping the last 7 days of pills like they usually did. Don’t do that! The bc pill used while breastfeeding is continuous!! Shocked at how many moms didn’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m currently pregnant and was on the minipill. Same thing, woke up vomiting one day and BAM. It happens.
That said, he nauseates me so much the idea of her voluntarily getting it on with him Post partum makes me a bit queasy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s well know the pill isn’t 100% effective.
Condoms, spermicide, and other options do exist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got pregnant when my only (at the time) child was 12. I’d been on the pill for years but had to take a ton of antibiotics after having my wisdom teeth extracted, all four at the same time lol, they were infected af. I wasn’t aware that would weaken the effectiveness of the pill, and now I have two lovely sons. But my reaction was “holy sh-t” as well. It happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You scared me with that Mirena comment…. but looks like those ads are lawyers drumming up business, the number of people reporting pregnancy align pretty well with its stated efficacy (which, as others pointed out, isn’t 100% on any BC).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister has gotten pregnant while using: the pill, condoms, a diaphragm, and an IUD. She had a tubal ligation during the c-section for the fourth kid. That seems to be working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a termination aged 21 and it shocked and saddened me so much I went on the full pill, taken at 9 am on the dot every freaking morning.
At aged 23 I found out I was pregnant again. Right when I landed my first big job out of uni. I had the baby and that baby is now 18 and at uni himself.
Yes, responsible people fall pregnant on the pill. It’s not 100 percent effective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi 8yr user of Mirena here (currently on my second one, must be replaced every 5 yrs) lots of sex, no pregnancies . Just don’t want to scare anyone off of this option because I think it’s awesome for long term BC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, Mirena has been incredibly effective for me. And I was fertile af prior- got pregnant very quickly when we started trying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got pregnant while on the Depo shot. Was preparing to break up with my boyfriend, then found out I was pregnant. Now we’re married and 2 kids deep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know several people that have gotten pregnant on the pill or are a result of their mom being on the pill (me!). It honestly sounds like she wasn’t planning on this so that definitely sucks.
I can’t use birth control so my husband and I rely on natural family planning when trying not to get pregnant. I don’t recommend it to anyone because it’s a lot of work and very easy to mess up on lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, Im not on BC because I want my kids semi close in age but still waiting on my cycle starting again (9 months and counting). Nursing halted me completely. I get excited wherever there’s a slight sign that maybe the uterus is up and running, but alas nothing pans out. I don’t consider myself Britney or Jessica because of my choice, but cool label.
As far as this story, yes you can get pregnant on any BC; nothing is 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m on birth control and still practice natural planning on top of that-I was obsessive about taking my pills correctly and still got pregnant a few years ago. Looks like that’s pretty common in this section!
Report this comment as spam or abuse