April Love Geary claims she got pregnant while she was on birth control

I have an apology to make to April Love Geary. I mean-girl’d her about her pregnancy, which she announced this week. She gave birth to Mia Love Thicke back in April, and now Mia is six months old and April is already pregnant. I made a joke about April and Robin Thicke’s Jessica Simpson/Britney Spears-style family planning. As it turns out, she didn’t intend to get pregnant this quickly. So… I’m sorry.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are counting down the days until they meet baby No. 2. But the couple, who are parents of 6-month-old daughter Mia, weren’t planning to expand their family in such quick succession. “I started birth control and then one morning I woke up nauseous,” the 23-year-old revealed on Wednesday, August 22, during an Instagram Story Q&A with fans. (Don’t panic: according to the Association of Reproductive Health Professionals, only 0.1 percent of women conceive when using the pill properly.) Geary, who is 12 weeks along in her pregnancy, revealed that her initial reaction was “Holy s—t” but her Ob-Gyn put her mind at ease. “My doctor is amazing and says everything looks perfect right now,” she wrote. “I wanted to have them be close in age but it just happened to be very close in age haha.”

[From Us Weekly]

I wonder what kind of birth control she was using? I’m wondering because of all those stories and lawsuits about Mirena, the IUD that’s apparently responsible for like half of the babies born over the past five years. No one needs fertility treatments anymore, just go on Mirena and you’ll get knocked up right away. In any case, I am sorry for assuming that April was too dumb to make a responsible family-planning choice. She tried to go on birth control and something… happened.