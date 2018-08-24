Keanu Reeves & Winona Ryder keep talking about how much they love each other

Embed from Getty Images

As I’ve said, I am 100% here for a Keanu Reeves-Winona Ryder rom-com revival. The ‘90s icons costar in their fourth film together, the romantic comedy called Destination Wedding. The film looks good, and the fact that Winona and Keanu came together for this script means something very special. Keanu and Winona seem to be having a ball together as they promote the movie too. They’ve spent the week junketing together, and it’s been a lovefest, but not in a creepy Tom Cruise sort of way. Like, two people who have known each other for 30 years and they still like and respect each other. Here’s one video where Keanu and Winona basically can’t stop talking about how they both had massive crushes on each other when they first met, circa 1987:

Winona and Keanu must have done a little more research on when they first met, because they confirmed the timeline for People Magazine: it was 1987, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and they co-presented the Best Supporting Actor award for the Spirit Awards (which were untelevised). When asked (in this video) why their first meeting was so memorable, they both make it sound like they had enormous crushes on each other. Keanu keeps talking about how Winona has a beautiful heart and she’s a great actress and all of that. It’s amazing.

As for the film, Winona got the script first and she sent it to Keanu after she emailed him about it. She tells People: “I was so happy because he responded.” Keanu says he responded to her because “you have great taste!” But absolutely nothing beats this Vanity Fair dual interview, where they start the thing by openly professing their love for one another. It also includes details about Winona reading through the journals she kept during the filming of Dracula, where she apparently kept noting on and on that Keanu was completely lovely. They say that they’ve kept in touch over the years through email and letters, and Winona says: “You were one of two people who were still writing letters when e-mail started to happen. You and Daniel Day-Lewis were the only two people whom I get physical letters from. It was so nice. People just don’t do that anymore.” GAH IT’S SO SWEET. This VF piece is a must-read too. I’m here for the Keanona/Wineau ship.

