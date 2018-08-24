Keanu Reeves & Winona Ryder keep talking about how much they love each other

As I’ve said, I am 100% here for a Keanu Reeves-Winona Ryder rom-com revival. The ‘90s icons costar in their fourth film together, the romantic comedy called Destination Wedding. The film looks good, and the fact that Winona and Keanu came together for this script means something very special. Keanu and Winona seem to be having a ball together as they promote the movie too. They’ve spent the week junketing together, and it’s been a lovefest, but not in a creepy Tom Cruise sort of way. Like, two people who have known each other for 30 years and they still like and respect each other. Here’s one video where Keanu and Winona basically can’t stop talking about how they both had massive crushes on each other when they first met, circa 1987:
Winona and Keanu must have done a little more research on when they first met, because they confirmed the timeline for People Magazine: it was 1987, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and they co-presented the Best Supporting Actor award for the Spirit Awards (which were untelevised). When asked (in this video) why their first meeting was so memorable, they both make it sound like they had enormous crushes on each other. Keanu keeps talking about how Winona has a beautiful heart and she’s a great actress and all of that. It’s amazing.
As for the film, Winona got the script first and she sent it to Keanu after she emailed him about it. She tells People: “I was so happy because he responded.” Keanu says he responded to her because “you have great taste!” But absolutely nothing beats this Vanity Fair dual interview, where they start the thing by openly professing their love for one another. It also includes details about Winona reading through the journals she kept during the filming of Dracula, where she apparently kept noting on and on that Keanu was completely lovely. They say that they’ve kept in touch over the years through email and letters, and Winona says: “You were one of two people who were still writing letters when e-mail started to happen. You and Daniel Day-Lewis were the only two people whom I get physical letters from. It was so nice. People just don’t do that anymore.” GAH IT’S SO SWEET. This VF piece is a must-read too. I’m here for the Keanona/Wineau ship.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
my cold beating heart is starting to thaw
same, same!
This is the only good celebrity gossip in like the entire world right now and it just made me smile. They are so CUTE together which is not something you generally think of people their age as being…well, Keanu’s “alleged” age anyway.
They just need to get together for real and it will be a course correction for the world.
I love these 2, not sure I ship them thou but they’d make beautiful babies.
I love that when he complimented her in the ET interview, he said she had an amazing brain, a beautiful heart, a wonderful worldview – and a damn fine actress. No mention of her obvious physical beauty. If I wasn’t before, that just made me #KeanuForever
I noticed that too! And I felt bad because all I could think of while he’s giving this great feminist description of her is: DAMN, HE’S HOT.
Men who love women for something beyond what they look like are totally HOT – and it doesn’t have a lot to do with what they look like either.
I’m so here for all of it. Team This 100%. That would be the cutest moody thing to happen in a long time.
I smiled through this entire read.
On one hand, I think it is completely adorable and I love it.
On the other, less rational hand – She needs to move away from my man, because I’m pretty sure Keanu and I were meant to be together. He is pretty near the top of my imaginary husband list.
@GrabbyHands he’s no1 on my imaginary husband list: does that mean that I haz dibs?
-Remember this photo, anyone? *rushes towards an ice-bath* http://www.keanuvision.com/mt/pix/1203gormannotnaked.jpg
With so much terrible news around, for the love of Buddha, please let these two be a thing. Im a 90′s teen and both W + K were my serious movie star crushes.
Nope nope nope. I could be wrong – but wasn’t it Jennifer Syme – Wynona’s former assistant – who was sent out to gage relationship potential for W … but Jennifer ended up with him AND pregnant before she was tragically killed?
I couldn’t find anything to confirm she was Winona’s PA, but the rest of it checks out.
But why would that make this a no, no, no?
In the end, they both seem stubbornly single, so this isn’t going anywhere, though it would be lovely if it did.
Nope. Jennifer had nothing to do with Winona. You might be thinking of Christian Bale’s wife ,Sibi, who was Winona’s PA.
Keanu looks good but a little toxy, he would look even better if he would allow himself to age naturally. I agree that they would make a beautiful couple although they are just toying with us to sell their movie. Damn them!!! Lol.
But you’re assuming he CAN age…..
(Sorry the Keanu is immortal memes are some of my faves).
They’re so cute but cynical me totally gets that Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling “never gonna happen but we’ll totally play up our friendship and your delusions for your coins” vibe, which is just fine because they have a movie to sell.
When they talked about having. crushes on each other, I actually thought it sounded a little fake. They’re good-looking people, but the acting of pretending to love each other a lot was hilariously bad.
They were both lousy in Dracula, so I hope the new movie will be better. I do think they make a cute couple.
