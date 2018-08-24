ET: Tori Spelling feels outnumbered, caring for 5 kids ‘on your own is close to impossible’



ET Online has an hilarious take from a source close to Tori Spelling (read: Tori) who insists that everything is going to be great with Tori’s relationship with Dean, with her finances and with her career. It’s a look into the way she deludes herself and the press, which we’ve seen from her for years. However she could be right. She’s making bank on Instagram endorsing crap, she’s still a lesser celebrity and she can probably turn her debt around with the help of an accountant and her mom. Plus Dean has nowhere to go. They’re likely miserable but he’s not going to leave. Some of the quotes contradict Tori’s previous claims that she wanted more children and can handle it all on her own. She doesn’t work a full time job out of the house (she does do side hustle stuff and Instagram) and she insists that caring for five kids is impossible without help. I mean I couldn’t do it but a lot of moms with big families would disagree. Here are the quotes in ET:

A source tells ET that the two have recently “started counseling” following a series of chaotic events — including a few incidents where police were called — that occurred earlier this year. “Tori and Dean are very much in love and have dedicated themselves to improving their marriage. They built a family together and plan on raising their kids as a team,” a source says of the couple, who share five children together. “They realized things got completely out of hand when their blowout fights became very public. As painful as that period has been in their life, it was also very eye-opening for them.” “Tori and Dean see Tori’s experience as a nervous breakthrough rather than a nervous breakdown, because it led them back to the right path and a healthier life together,” the source says. “They both looked at what they were giving up by losing one another, and were willing and ready to do what it takes to make their relationship work.” “They started counseling again and turned everything around,” the source adds. “They realized that most of their stress stemmed from their money issues. They’re now working closely with an accountant to help fix their financial situation. They’ve since made some big changes.” A pressure has also been “lifted” ever since McDermott began working again, according to the source. “Their family dynamic is completely different,” the source claims. “Tori loves Dean and wants him to have success. She also wants her mother to be happy. She’s relied on her mother for help and her mother has always felt Dean needed to contribute. So this is truly a win-win situation.” The source says Tori still feels outnumbered by their five kids — Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1 — but has been working overtime to be the best mother she can be for them. “She never gave herself a break,” the source claims. “Now she’s balancing everything with the help of some extra childcare. Having full-time help is expensive, but taking care of five children on your own is close to impossible.” “Tori definitely wants to work again, and is considering several reality show opportunities, but her team seems to be encouraging her to go back to scripted television,” the source continues. “First and foremost, Tori is an actress, and some of her closest friends now support the idea of returning to scripted television. They feel taking some of the focus away from her personal life would be helpful and she is beginning to warm up to the idea.”

If I knew nothing about Tori Spelling other than the superficial details – former rich girl has big family, can’t adjust to living a different lifestyle – I would feel sorry for her but this is the same stuff we’ve heard from her forever. She probably hired an accountant this week and just started therapy with Dean, but that means everything is great. Her official line prior to this was that she wanted more kids but that she couldn’t have another one because it would drive Dean crazy. She wanted more kids because she wanted a reality show deal and that never came through for her. But sure, her team wants her to go to scripted television.