ET: Tori Spelling feels outnumbered, caring for 5 kids ‘on your own is close to impossible’

ET Online has an hilarious take from a source close to Tori Spelling (read: Tori) who insists that everything is going to be great with Tori’s relationship with Dean, with her finances and with her career. It’s a look into the way she deludes herself and the press, which we’ve seen from her for years. However she could be right. She’s making bank on Instagram endorsing crap, she’s still a lesser celebrity and she can probably turn her debt around with the help of an accountant and her mom. Plus Dean has nowhere to go. They’re likely miserable but he’s not going to leave. Some of the quotes contradict Tori’s previous claims that she wanted more children and can handle it all on her own. She doesn’t work a full time job out of the house (she does do side hustle stuff and Instagram) and she insists that caring for five kids is impossible without help. I mean I couldn’t do it but a lot of moms with big families would disagree. Here are the quotes in ET:
A source tells ET that the two have recently “started counseling” following a series of chaotic events — including a few incidents where police were called — that occurred earlier this year.
“Tori and Dean are very much in love and have dedicated themselves to improving their marriage. They built a family together and plan on raising their kids as a team,” a source says of the couple, who share five children together. “They realized things got completely out of hand when their blowout fights became very public. As painful as that period has been in their life, it was also very eye-opening for them.”
“Tori and Dean see Tori’s experience as a nervous breakthrough rather than a nervous breakdown, because it led them back to the right path and a healthier life together,” the source says. “They both looked at what they were giving up by losing one another, and were willing and ready to do what it takes to make their relationship work.”
“They started counseling again and turned everything around,” the source adds. “They realized that most of their stress stemmed from their money issues. They’re now working closely with an accountant to help fix their financial situation. They’ve since made some big changes.”
A pressure has also been “lifted” ever since McDermott began working again, according to the source.
“Their family dynamic is completely different,” the source claims. “Tori loves Dean and wants him to have success. She also wants her mother to be happy. She’s relied on her mother for help and her mother has always felt Dean needed to contribute. So this is truly a win-win situation.”
The source says Tori still feels outnumbered by their five kids — Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1 — but has been working overtime to be the best mother she can be for them.
“She never gave herself a break,” the source claims. “Now she’s balancing everything with the help of some extra childcare. Having full-time help is expensive, but taking care of five children on your own is close to impossible.”
“Tori definitely wants to work again, and is considering several reality show opportunities, but her team seems to be encouraging her to go back to scripted television,” the source continues. “First and foremost, Tori is an actress, and some of her closest friends now support the idea of returning to scripted television. They feel taking some of the focus away from her personal life would be helpful and she is beginning to warm up to the idea.”
[From ET Online]
If I knew nothing about Tori Spelling other than the superficial details – former rich girl has big family, can’t adjust to living a different lifestyle – I would feel sorry for her but this is the same stuff we’ve heard from her forever. She probably hired an accountant this week and just started therapy with Dean, but that means everything is great. Her official line prior to this was that she wanted more kids but that she couldn’t have another one because it would drive Dean crazy. She wanted more kids because she wanted a reality show deal and that never came through for her. But sure, her team wants her to go to scripted television.
Photos credit: WENN and Backgrid
Then stop breeding, simple.
I read somewhere that another reason she keeps having kids is that she gets money from her mom for each kid (1million each?)
Dont know the specifics , maybe a trust.
Could be wrong but it would help explain the constant pregnancies when she seems to be drowning in debt.
Why would her mom agree to that? Tori has a shitty marriage and lots of issues. Who would want her to have more kids?
If she didn’t want to care for 5 kids, she shouldn’t have had 5 kids. She had most of those kids to save her marriage. It’s always been about Tori, never her kids. I feel zero sympathy for her.
Here’s a hot tip, Tori – Quit having kids for attention and publicity!!!!
Idiot you’re the one who keeps having them with a douchey dude bro
My grandma raised tenvwith 1/100 the money and ZERO DRAMA ABOUT IMPOSSIBLITY ugh she’s gross when can we cancel them both
I was just going to say that my friend was widowed and raised 7 kids by herself with a lot less income.
Yup, I’m close with several large catholic families (5+ kids each, probably more on the way) and they all have their parenting acts together and are raising really nice, interesting kids. It’s certainly not for everyone and I don’t think I could do it but I think she should have figured out by oh, say, kid #3 whether large-family parenting was for her.
I raised 3 kids as a single parent. I didnt attend it to be that way it just happened. Life and such. But if I had 2 more I feel confident I could. Raising kids its all about sacrifice priority stability and routine besides the basic factor which is love. Tori seems like she wants to live a luxury life but doesn’t have the finance and that’s part of her problem.
Because my grandpa’s job called for him to be away for months at a time, my grandma raised 8 kids pretty much alone in a house that didn’t have electricity until the last 2 kids came along. But then again, she didn’t have to worry about setting aside time for bleach jobs, manicures, plastic surgery, lunch out with friends, or shopping for trendy clothes for herself. Poor Tori. My heart bleeds for how hard her life must be. *eyeroll*
I’m having trouble drumming up sympathy for her. The kids, however, I DO feel sorry for. Look at their faces in that picture!
they always look soooo miserable!
They almost never look happy. even when they get to go to a movie premiere, they look like they’re over it.
Because they’re being dragged there to promote their parents. I feel bad for them.
Even the dog looks sad. And the whole family dresses like they buy their clothes from a thrift shop. Look at those ugly, sad dresses those girls have to wear. Those poor kids.
They look uncomfortable every time, it’s plain unkind to make them do it..
He is not going to leave due to the fact that he can’t afford to leave. If they can’t even pay their bills how is paying for 2 separate houses and child support and maybe spousal support.
Four kids and a baby is 💸💸💸💸💸💸💸💸💸 money they can’t afford together
While she didn’t seem to care whether or not Dean paid child support to his son Jack with Mary Jo Eustace, you can bet she’ll make damn sure he pays her child support for their kids if he ever leaves her. Can’t stand these two idiots. Can’t pay their taxes but can afford luxurious vacations and a brand new motorcycle for Dean.
Do not feel sorry for her. With the exception of the youngest, the kiddos are big enough to help out around the house, help cook, set the table and clean up and watch after each other. I take care of 10 grandchildren (down to 8 as 2 are old enough to be by themselves) during the summer. The older ones help when it comes to meals and all of them watch out for each other. In fact they all helped the youngest (6) ride her bike without training wheels. Rich people problems and I’m just a peon.
I feel like these kids are never going to learn how to help around the house/pay bills/meal plan/have useful life skills because their parents have no idea either. That’s fully on Tori and Dean, though.
I want so badly to throw a pie in her face.
Nah, don’t waste a good pie. 😋
That was my laugh for the day. Thanks!
If it’s so close to impossible, then why do you keep making babies, Tori? Stop!
I just feel bad for those kids. Tori and Dean’s relationship has been dysfunctional forever and Dean has clearly tried to leave a few times and has expressed how miserable he is. Tori had a few “nervous breakdowns” or what have you and scared Dean enough to call the police. I can’t imagine having to live in that chaotic household.
And I can’t feel sorry for Tori. She chose to bring 5 kids into the world. Had she played her cards right she might have gotten a bigger inheritance when her father passed away but I think her father reduced her inheritance because they were at odds at the time of his death. She would have just spent it all anyways.
Another request to the Bank of Spelling aka Candy Spelling for more funds?
Please just stop! Those poor children clearly didn’t win the parental jackpot. Having kids you cannot afford nor take care of is the definition of selfish. And both of them need to get a permanent job! Your financial burden has 5 faces on it!
My Mom raised five kids. My Dad was ALWAYS at work, because…five kids. She will be the FIRST to tell you that although it was hard, SHE and my Dad were the ones who CHOSE to have five, so she dealt with the difficulties that came with doing most of it solo because again…she chose to do it. (Also, when you have five, you enlist the older ones to help with the younger ones. That shit is just common sense. I was an accomplished babysitter and cooker of mac and cheese by 10.)
I don’t doubt that it’s hard, but these are the choices she has made in life.
Also…he’s working again? On what? With both of them unemployed most of the time, there should be no need for outside help.
This all sounds like a “poor me, hire me for your tv show” ploy from her.
What an idiot this woman is. Yes, 5 kids is a lot.
But, many women had large families and survived during the Great Depression.
Go away Tori. No one cares.
I’m so over her “I’m taking care of these 5 kids all on my own” routine. She’s not doing any of it on her own. They had 3 nannies back when they only had 4 kids (Tori shared this in her books) plus a live-in housekeeper. I can only imagine how many nannies they have now. And according to her reality shows (and per her own words in her books) Dean jumps in an does most of the remaining parenting. According to her 4th book, they were unable to even go on vacation without taking 2 nannies along. They had 4 adults for 4 kids and yet Tori was still whining about how hard it was to take care of all 4 of her kids. She likes to play the semantics game by pretending like some of them aren’t nannies (she calls one of them a baby nurse and the other 2 babysitters) but give me a break, when the babysitter comes on vacation with you and lives in your house, she’ s not really a babysitter, she’s a nanny.
I’m one of five kids and, based on my experience, think it’s irresponsible in the age of birth control to have that many. I don’t think it’s fair to make older children responsible for younger children. It’s a huge responsibility and denies them part of their childhood. Plus there isn’t enough time to devote to relationship building with that many children. Sure you can love them all but you don’t have time for them all. Maybe I’m the exception but I have never felt close to my mom and I don’t think she knows diddly about who I am. I don’t fault her too much, birth control options weren’t great when I was born and I think she tried her best but she was overwhelmed and we we’re like a pack of semi domesticated wolves.
That, and the other reason people had big families before birth control is that child mortality is very high. You may have had 9-10 births, but a fair number of them might have been taken out by disease before they hit adolescence. Also, family structures were different – people didn’t move miles away from relatives. Grandparents lived together with family and helped contribute to the childcare.
I kind of forgot this but my father is one of five too. His mother (my grandmother) was a stay at home mother and my grandfather was a sailor so he was often gone months at a time at sea visiting various ports around the world. My grandmother did most of the child raising. When my grandfather was home, he’d be home for a few months but since he wasn’t used to having five children around him since he was used to being at sea, I think he mostly just tried to get some peace and quiet and left the hands on stuff to his wife. My father has even said he didn’t feel like he really knew his father as a kid. It was only growing up and moving away to the US once he married my mom that he felt a closer bond with him as an adult.
(Also my father moving away from his home country (France) shouldn’t be interpreted as a reflection of how close he is to his family. His 4 other siblings remained in France and three live pretty close to my grandparents.)
However I have never heard my grandparents complain once about raising five kids. It was the norm back then–I think all my grandmother’s siblings (she is one of 7) had 4+ kids which is why my dad has a million cousins. My grandmother loves showing me pictures of my father and his siblings when they were young, clearly she loved being a mom. If my grandparents can do it on a single salary in post WWII France, Tori can figure it out.
I can see what you are saying, but there is no reason an older sibling cannot watch a younger one for a bit. I’m not talking Duggar style watching where the oldest is responsible for getting kids up, dressed and fed and watch them the entire day. I’m talking about, mom needs to cook dinner, have the older ones keep an eye on the younger ones. Plus, Tori and Dean do not work 9-5 every day of the week. They have plenty of time to give their children the attention they need and build a relationship with them.
They aren’t infant quintuplets. Only one is young enough to be home during the day. Aren’t the rest in school? Five kids is definitely not easy, but damn, Tori, don’t blame the kids. I think the worthless husband is what’s weighing her down.
It pains me to have to defend Dean, but he does significantly more parenting than Tori does. Tori even admits this in her book. He also has worked more in the last few years than Tori has. He’s done voice overs and several movies. I think he’s a terrible person, but of the two, he’s definitely the better parent.
When has Tori EVER cared for these children on her own? She’s always had multiple nannies, bankrolled by her mom. Not to mention, 4 out of 5 are old enough to be fairly self sufficient. She is so full of crap, as always.
And like an accountant will magically solve her financial woes. Selling the warehouse of stuff and capping down on spending are the only options. But she’s not going to do that. I have all the sympathy in the world for those children living with these two idiots, and hope that they can survive their childhoods as unscathed as possible.
Duh?
I still root for Tori and especially her kids. So I hope they do make out okay. She;s a hollywood rich kid princess. Of course she’s going to have nannies. I’d have one if I had kids and could afford it and needed it – why not??
I don’t have a problem with her having nannies. The problem is that she has spent years whining about how hard it is to take care of her children by herself when she’s not taking care of them herself. It’s the dishonesty about the level of help she has that bothers me.
I’m glad she has nannies. Those poor children need and deserve someone stable in their lives and neither of their parents are stable, so I hope the nannies are a great influence.
Side eyeing the scripted television. Girl the only scripted television you were on was the one daddy put you, you are no actress.
