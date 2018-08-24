‘Blackish’ creator Kenya Barris is making an interracial ‘Bewitched’ reboot

Embed from Getty Images

I might be dating myself, but I remember watching Bewitched reruns when I was a little kid. I loved that show, and even when I was little, I thought it was disappointing that a cool, pretty witch ended up with such a dumbass like Darren. If you were a cool, pretty witch like Samantha, you could have any guy you wanted. Why would you choose… DARREN? There’s been talk over the years about doing some kind of reboot, and they even did a Bewitched movie with Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman (which was terrible). But now it looks like it’s really happening, and there will be a modern twist: an interracial couple at the heart of the story.

Just before he recently departed ABC Studios to embark on a rich overall deal at Netflix, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris sold one last high-profile project to ABC: Bewitched, a single camera, interracial blended family comedy based on the popular 1960s sitcom of the same name. It took a little while for all the deals to close, but the network has given a pilot production commitment to the new take on the classic supernatural sitcom, from Barris and Black-ish writer/producer Yamara Taylor. The project hails from ABC Studios; Sony Pictures TV, which has the rights to the title; and Sony-based Davis Entertainment (The Blacklist). In Bewitched, written by Barris and Taylor, Samantha, a hardworking black single mom who happens to be a witch, marries Darren, a white mortal who happens to be a bit of a slacker. They struggle to navigate their differences as she discovers that even when a black girl is literally magic, she’s still not as powerful as a decently tall white man with a full head of hair in America.

[From Deadline]

Okay, I don’t totally hate this. As long as they’re making this about race AND witchcraft AND sexual politics, I think it might be okay? My hope is that they cast someone really great for Samantha and that they don’t lean too far into the “slacker” thing for Darren, or else everyone will wonder “why is she with him again?” But I also expect ABC to get hate mail about the interracial couple, because people really are that dumb.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images