Taylor Swift steps out in London with Joe Alwyn: will they get engaged this year?

It’s been somewhat quiet in Taylor Swift’s world for a few weeks. That tends to happen while she’s on tour – she only makes news when she wants to, and if she doesn’t want to, she just keeps her head down and does her concerts. But on Wednesday, Taylor was in London and she and Joe Alwyn got pap’d. They were to dinner at Hawksmoor, a steak joint in Covent Garden. Personally, I had no idea Taylor was even in England right now, which goes to show you: she can really travel undercover when she wants to. The exclusive photos at the Daily Mail make me wonder if Taylor has quietly purchased a place in London too.

Anyway, there are always some rumors about the state of Tay and Joe’s relationship. They’re either breaking up or about to get engaged according to the Snake Fam (or general Snake Watchers). Joe seems to be sticking around though. Taylor’s still wearing her “J” necklace too. What do you think? Maybe an engagement announcement around Taylor’s birthday in December? That’s the timeline I looking at – she wouldn’t want to get engaged so soon after Karlie announced her engagement. That would be too obvious, even for Tay. But mid-December? I’ve just convinced myself that we’ll get an engagement announcement then.

Meanwhile, it seems like all of the gloom-and-doom reports of the poor sales for Tay’s Reputation Tour weren’t really true. Taylor just broke her own record for the highest-grossing tour led by a woman in the US, and Team Swift claims that every concert has been a sellout.

26 Responses to “Taylor Swift steps out in London with Joe Alwyn: will they get engaged this year?”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Anne Hathaway wore that dress better in The Devil Wears Prada.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:27 am

    This is the body language of an alien wearing human skin who wants to portray that he is absolutely, completely comfortable holding the hand of an earth woman.

    Reply
  3. Jegede says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:38 am

    This is the best she’s ever looked. Dress/hair/weight/ on point.

    I bet they’re already engaged.

    And her boyfriend looks like Gigi Hadid.

    Reply
  4. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Atlanta shut down streets for the Snake legion to get to her concerts unencumbered. It was annoying as hell, especially with the realization they won’t do the same this weekend for the Bey/Jay-Z tour. So yes, her concert is doing well in sales. I was hoping she was on her last legs, but no.

    Reply
  5. Jess says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:43 am

    She looks good! And so does he. I’ve changed my mind about him since I saw him in person: he is really really good looking in person, for some reason that doesn’t translate into the pictures. I was surprised at how…good he looked.

    He also has bitch resting face, so that’s probably why he looks bad in paparazzi photos, but I commiserate with that haha

    Reply
  6. Meganbot2000 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Meh, beard/PR nonsense from the lizard queen.

    Her shows have so not sold out. Just creative accounting.

    Reply
    • C says:
      August 24, 2018 at 12:00 pm

      Agreed. I don’t think all her shows actually sold out either. I’ve seen tons of tickets on Ticketmaster available for sale right up to the start of her show for several concerts. But selling out never mattered, only the gross matters. And since she charged higher prices she was guaranteed to make a ton of money. I think with the exception of a few news outlets and a small minority of stan Twitter most people knew the tour would be a success or they simply didn’t care. But Taylor, being who she is, fixates on her “haters” and always has to prove that she’s doing better than everyone else.

      Reply
    • melanie says:
      August 24, 2018 at 1:04 pm

      bingo.

      PowerBeard Swift knows what she’s doing.

      Reply
  7. TaniaOG says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:51 am

    She looks really pretty in that green dress. She looks healthy and happy.

    Reply
  8. Myname says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Bearding gonna beard.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:56 am

    She looks great. He’s still hot. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  10. Parigo says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:38 am

    No way they’ll ever get married. Ever. Maybe engaged for PR but someone will get “cold feet” and then they’ll “grow apart” and “go their separate ways”.

    Reply
  11. virginfangirl says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Her thumb is over his. Does this mean anything according to body language. Like she’s the one in charge?

    Reply
  12. steph o says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    They have the same face

    Reply
  13. Lilly says:
    August 24, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    My nephew had an expression when he was little, that bugs him to be teased about as an adolescent and it was my first thought: “I can’t care about that.”

    Reply
  14. Persistent says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Is it just me or does his hair look unnaturally blonde? Like, bad all over one tone color or is it just me and that one pic?

    Reply

