Steven Tyler to Trump: ‘I do not let anyone use my songs without permission’

I’m thinking you can expect to hear a lot more Ted Nugent and Kid Rock at rallies for 45 in the future, as the list of musicians who want nothing to do with him (or any politician for that matter) continues to grow. Aerosmith was already on this list, but lawyers for the band’s lead singer, Steven Tyler, have asked again to not have their client’s music played at any 45-related event.
Back in 2015, Aerosmith’s hit “Dream On” was played during the Commander in Cheeto’s 2015 election campaign. The band’s legal team sent a letter claiming that playing the song violated Steven’s copyright. The song was removed from the 45 playlist, but Trump made sure to have the last word, tweeting, “Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place! … Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in 10 years. Good for him!” Ugh.
Flash forward to Tuesday, when the Aerosmith tune “Livin’ on the Edge” was played at a Charleston, West Virginia rally. Steven’s lawyer, Dina LaPolt, sent another cease-and-desist letter to 45’s people, arguing that by playing the song, it offers the “false impression” that Steven “endorses the presidency of Mr Trump.” The letter also stated that “Mr Trump does not have any right to use the name, image, voice or likeness of our client, without his express written permission.” It also recalled the events of 2015:
“We demanded Mr Tyler’s public performance societies terminate their licences with you in 2015 in connection with Dream On and any other musical compositions written or co-written by Mr Tyler. As such, we are unaware of any remaining public performance licence still in existence which grants Mr Trump the right to use his music in connection with the rallies or any other purpose”.
The full letter was shared on Twitter by Jim Acosta from 45’s least favorite “fake news” outlet, CNN.
Here is the cease and desist letter to Trump from Steven Tyler’s lawyers demanding that the Trump campaign refrain from playing Aerosmith music at rallies. Aerosmith has made this demand before according to this letter. pic.twitter.com/tWpOSO6tS5
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2018
Steven also took to Twitter, insisting that, “Protecting songwriters is what I’ve been fighting for even before this current administration took office.” He added that he and guitarist Joe Perry “have been using the Senate to pass the Music Modernization Act.”
THIS IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY @JOEPERRY AND I HAVE BEEN PUSHING THE SENATE TO PASS THE MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT.
NO IS A COMPLETE SENTENCE.
— Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 22, 2018
I wish that Steven had the cojones to not be so “everything to everyone” with this statement. If only he mirrored R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, who, when he heard “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” played at a Trump rally, rebuked, “Go f—k yourselves, the lot of you — you sad, attention-grabbing, power-hungry little men. Do not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade of a campaign.” Now THAT is the appropriate reaction. Take note, Steven.
I do have a question about this Aerosmith situation. Did anyone in 45’s camp actually read the lyrics to “Livin’ on the Edge”? Here are some standout lines: “There’s somethin’ wrong with the world today/I don’t know what it is” and, the incredibly apt “There’s somethin’ wrong with the world today/The light bulb’s gettin’ dim/There’s meltdown in the sky.” I know the answer is “no”, but I just thought this was an interesting song choice. I also fully expect to hear “Cat Scratch Fever or “Bawitdaba” at a future political event.
Photos: Getty, WENN
I was going to say, living on the edge is not the best message for a campaign! Especially one about to go over a cliff. Perhaps Jailhouse Rock would be better?
I hate when campaigns use music without permission – an artist should have the right to control their work, and not let it be used for political purposes if they do not approve.
They just liked the catchy tunage.
None of the dumbheads can read and comprehend.
I heard that song the other day and thought if any song described our world today, that was it.
Tyler has to be middle of the road in what gets sent out with Aerosmith’s name on it because Perry is a Republican. Aerosmith has done work on First Amendment and artists’s right issues for ages; it’s something on which the band members have found common ground despite differing beliefs on other political issues.
Trump won’t care. The Stones have also sued but he keeps playing “You Can’t Always Get W?hat You Want,” which Jagger has pointed out is about a drug deal and isn’t exactly the best song for a marketing campaign.
This is true, and why alienate half your fans?
For what it’s worth, though, Perry is on the record as strongly anti-Trump.
True. And he would have had to have signed off on this statement because that’s their deal these days. As I’ve said, the whole band has been working on artists’s rights issues and First Amendment issues for ages and their stuff on these issues is always carefully researched but also carefully written, business-like and not emotional.
A number of years ago, a high end cruise line used part of an Iggy Pop song, that was catchy. I’m going to assume they had permission though I have a feeling none of the cruise line people in charge ever bothered to listen to the lyrics that included
With the liquor and drugs
And the flesh machine
He’s gonna do another striptease
Hey man where’d you get that lotion?
I would burst out laughing every time that commercial would come on, especially as they were using it to pitch cruises as family vacations. Images of kids jumping into pools on the boat as Iggy’s Lust for Life blared.
I hate when people like Trump use songs I love, because that ruins the meaning and I think of Trump when I hear it. Of course, Donnie had to mention there was a “better song” he’d use, after being told to stop using Aerosmiths music. He’s like “I can’t use your song? Well, I don’t like it anyway “
I know, his response was classic, tantrum-bigly-baby Trump. I saw red when I saw that tweet. I cannot, cannot with him anymore. He’s such a garbage human.
The fact that most celebrities hate him really really stick in Dump’s craw – he’s left with the only celebs that are past their sell by date and no one has really heard off. Kid Rock hasn’t had a hit in years.
Aren’t you forgetting the incredible Scott Baio? 😂
“You can’t stop yourself from falling…are there any more pertinent words for the forthcoming end of the Aperol** presidency? Tangelo Man is heading down the same road as Nixon… Happy days.
**I’m drinking one, seemed like a good comparison
And at the end of the West Virginia rally, they played You Can’t Always Get What You Want by the Rolling Stones. I had to get someone else to have a listen as well as my brain refused to accept they did that.
