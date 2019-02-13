Jillian Michaels calls Crossfit cheating because it uses momentum

Embed from Getty Images

The last time we reported on Jillian Michaels was just a few weeks ago when she was calling the keto diet unhealthy. Keto devotees of course defended the diet and some personally attacked her. Now she’s getting the ire of another dedicated group, Crossfit practicers. Crossfit is a exercise program where people do circuits that change every day. I haven’t done it but have gone to a studio to learn about it. From what I understand it’s very rigorous, it goes quickly and you get both a cardio and weight training workout at the same time. Only Jillian says it’s repetitive and isn’t a balanced enough workout and that it uses momentum to lift weight instead of strength and is essentially cheating. She recorded a video for Shape (the full version is here and a segment is below) calling out Crossfit for this and other things. She know what she’s doing by coming for Crossfit. Here’s some of what she said.

“My issues with CrossFit are as follows. First of all, you’ve got what — 20 to 25 movements that don’t really vary? And you’re doing them over and over and over again. So on one hand it stops being effective because you’re not challenging the body from various angles of push and pull, with different varieties of exercises and different types of movements that work different modalities,” Michaels, 44, said in a video for SHAPE. “And I know CrossFit [athletes say] — ‘Oh, we work all the modalities!’ — but no, not really, so shouldn’t you choose a workout that has a little bit more flexibility and strength so you get more mobility, not just power, which is speed and strength.” Michaels said that instead of doing CrossFit, people should look for a more well-rounded workout. “A little agility work, maybe some endurance training,” she advised. “So that you’re training in a more balanced way, to keep the body changing and keep your training more holistic by hitting all modalities of fitness.” And Michaels also takes issue with one movement in particular that’s common in CrossFit: kipping “In case you aren’t familiar, it’s likely you’ve seen it in CrossFit. It’s when you use momentum by bucking or jerking your hips,” she explained. “And a lot of athletes or CrossFitters use this to do things like pull-ups or toes to bar. And they feel like it makes them more efficient because they can do more reps. Some believe it helps builds power which is speed and strength together.” The mom of two recognized that her take on kipping isn’t going to make people happy. “I know this is going to make so many people pissed off, but where I come from that’s called cheating, using momentum to do a repetition,” she said. “And if you don’t have fantastic form, you can get hurt, and we don’t want that to happen.”

[From Shape via People]

I’m a cardio girl, I do spinning and Zumba. I know that I’m not balancing my training but as long as I’m working out at least five days a week I feel good about it. (I get some strength training randomly from classes, like this Popsugar kickboxing workout that kicked my ass last night.) So I don’t have a dog in this fight and am of the opinion that exercise should be something you enjoy and will keep doing. Also I’ve seen Jillian’s kettlebell workouts on YouTube. She swings the hell out of those things and she’s been criticized by other trainers for putting people at risk for injury. That was many years ago though maybe she’s adjusted her form. She threatened to sue the LA Times for their claims about her method in that story. She really hasn’t changed much.

Here’s the video:

Those pants

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images