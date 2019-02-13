Justin Bieber is receiving treatment for depression: ‘It has nothing to do with Hailey’

As we discussed extensively on the Gossip With Celebitchy podcast #5, CB and I are sort of worried about Justin Bieber. We were worried about him after we read his joint Vogue cover interview with his wife, Hailey Baldwin (Hailey Bieber). That Vogue interview really changed the way I see both of them – I feel like Hailey is very “together” for 22, but even she is overwhelmed by the responsibility of being the “stable one” in their marriage. Meanwhile, it feels like Justin is putting a lot of pressure on his new marriage. They’ve been in marriage counseling since the start of their marriage, and the good news is that Justin is seeking individual help (which is what I suggested in the podcast).

Justin Bieber is going through a bit of a rough patch right now, but he’s getting the help he needs, sources tell PEOPLE. “Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” a Bieber source says, adding that the 24-year-old pop star’s difficulties don’t have anything to do with his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. “It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally,” the source continues. “He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.” A second source close to Bieber confirms to PEOPLE he’s getting counseling. A rep for the singer didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A third source who has spent time with Bieber over the years tells PEOPLE that the singer is “emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame.” “He started off as a typical sweet, Canadian teen. He was such a great kid, honestly super sweet and very polite and nice to everyone around him. Having this huge amount of fame completely changed him,” the source says. “He had access to anything and everything and was surrounded by people who just said ‘Yes.’ He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him,” the source adds.

I said this in the podcast, that I appreciated the fact that Justin was already working on all of his issues before he and Hailey got involved last year. He was really trying and really making the effort, and he got clean before they got involved again and everything. But after reading the Vogue interview, I just got the sense that he still needs YEARS of work in comprehensive therapy. I felt like he was dumping a lot of his issues onto Hailey, or she was taking on his issues because she thinks that’s what marriage is. In any case, I believe that his counseling and depression are separate issues from Hailey – he really seems to adore her, and he’s probably seeking this help so that he can be in a healthier place FOR Hailey.