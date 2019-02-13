Priyanka Chopra admits that she & Nick Jonas are still getting to know each other

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement and 10 billion weddings made it like they had been together forever. Right now, at this moment, I couldn’t even tell you from memory how long they were actually together before their engagement, or how long their engagement was. The shenanigans and press around the engagement and wedding was just a constant barrage, or at least that’s the way it felt, so now I genuinely feel like they’ve been together for years and years. They have not. I’m looking it up now – they started dating in MAY OF LAST YEAR. They got engaged last July, two months later. Then the five dozen weddings, receptions, engagement parties, sponcon extravaganzas and religious ceremonies happened and I think we all aged about ten years over the course of those three months. But now that all of the wedding dust has settled, it turns out that Priyanka and Nick still don’t really know each other all that well. Still, they’re planning for babies. As one is wont to do when you marry a relative stranger a billion times.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were only together for a few months before they became husband and wife, so it makes sense that they’re still finding out new things about each other every day.
“We haven’t changed [since marrying], strangely, because we’re still navigating being — because we didn’t even date for a long time — we’re navigating getting to know each other,” the actress, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Isn’t It Romantic premiere at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, February 11. “It’s just magical because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.”
“Two weddings! A lot of parties, a lot of parties,” the Quantico alum told Us on Monday. “You know what? Hopefully [you] just get married once, so you got to celebrate it!”
Now that they’re newlyweds, Chopra Jonas teased that she would like to collaborate with Jonas on a future project. “I’m pretty sure we will!” she said. “I don’t know how, but I’m pretty sure we will. We’re creative people and paths are bound to cross.”
In the meantime, the couple have a different type of collaboration in mind: starting a family.
“We both know that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much,” the former Bollywood star told Us and other reporters. “We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work, so I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”
“I’m sure it will happen in an organic way”….granted, it’s none of my business and none of your business either. I hate that she’s even getting those questions about “starting a family soon?” and I hate that she’s answering them. Now, all that being said, chica is 36 and her answer about “it’s not something I think about very much” is a bit.. meh. Maybe she’s never tried to get pregnant before and so her answer is more of “we’ll see, we’re vaguely trying” and she didn’t want to get more specific.
As for Priyanka and Nick still getting to know each other… how old-school, marrying someone you barely know.
OMG great so go away, the two of you, and do that. Get to know each other, just leave us out of it.
Please. We’re begging here.
The first pic is so unflaterring for her it’s funny
I know! It’s awful.
Yeah no…. thats precisley when you <dont get married– when its all magical and new. You get marrid when that magic is GONE and you really know each other and have been through some bumps already and its mutually agreed, that life is still lovely together anyway.
Lately I've developed far more appreciation for a marriage that occurs after the pair has already been together for 3+ years– thats real love, not the exciting unknown.
This. ALL of this. These two won’t last.
I still think a reality show is in the works with these two.
Okay, but what on earth is going on with her makeup? I mean, I know many a make up artist struggle to get the colour right if you’re not white…but girl, you have the resources to get this shit right for your movie premier.
It’s whatever powder they used. In all likelihood it has flashback which makes it appear lighter under flash photography.
Yep – but by now she and whoever does her make up should know to use the appropriate products on her. It’s not so bad in these pictures, but in some others she appears almost grey. Its a shame because she is otherwise a stunning woman (minus her ridiculous IMO fashion sense)
That comment makes her sound so stupid. It’s adviseable to get to know one another BEFORE you marry. Unless your priority was the ceremonies and parties involved with getting married, and not so much the long term relationship and commitment.
It doesn’t make her sound stupid. There are a lot of cultures where people get married first whether that be through arranged marriage or not. I am Muslim and there are a lot of couples who get married first. Mostly because they have the same values, ideologies and outlooks and are okay with figuring out the rest of it as they go. It’s really only in modern Western culture that “dating” for long periods of time became a thing. This way of approaching marriage isn’t for everyone but it doesnt make her stupid. It actually comes across as quite traditional to me. Especially within her own culture where this is quite common.
Thank you, I was about to say the same thing. It’s a cultural difference. If you watch Indian films, there are countless movies where the plot is people get married (either arranged or circumstances force them together) and then they get to know each other and fall in love.
I feel like a lot of things Priyanka says and does get misinterpreted badly because people just don’t understand her culture of origin.
I was coming here to say this – in Indian culture its quite common to marry someone you don’t know super well (or at all, actually, depending on if you have an arranged marriage), so I wish people would stop shading that.
However, her comments to ring a bit awkward because obviously she hasn’t married an Indian and they have rolled out as super Hollywood (i.e they aren’t exactly a traditional Indian couple)
But he is not Indian. He is from a different culture and religion.
She didn’t marry someone who was the same culturally as she is. If she had, my response would have been completely different.
@PhillyGal why would his being of a different culture have any bearing on your response one way or the other? He proposed to her. Not the other way around. So clearly he is of the same mindset that she is regardless of their cultural differences.
I lowkey wonder if they are legally married or was it a just a spiritual union.
“it’s not something I think about very much”
B. freaking S., Priyanka. I bet they are actively trying and have been since they got engaged, which there is no shame in. But come on, she is 36 and was in a massive rush to marry a stranger. She heard that clock ticking loudly and was swift with figuring out who to procreate with ASAP. I’m already dreading the 80 showers they will inevitably have. I wonder if their pregnancy will be sponsored by The Honest Company, Pampers or Johnson & Johnson.
You sound ridiculous, you must be projecting your own thoughts of motherhood onto her. Not everyone gets baby fever. Might be she’s happy with her career and her new husband, and babies aren’t anywhere in her thinking.
Your comment is so f’ing annoying, to assume she’s lying just because YOU would feel that way. Who cares that she married someone in a short time, people do that all the time. Doesn’t mean she’s looking for a partner” to procreate with ASAP”. Why would you even say this??
ITA @bongbunny. Let’s be careful about how we shove heteropatriarchal values down people’s throats. It is super gross that a 36 year old woman is assumed to want to “procreate” out of desperation/fear…
My god-you would think after getting married 4 million times and the 4 bajillion parties that were held after they’d damn well know each other by now.
I hate to say it, but it really just feels like a PR rollout for something? I hope that isn’t the case, because the photos show a lot of happy friends and family. Bit of a head scratcher, this one.
Considering the history of marriage, her response to getting to know each other is not that far off.
The difference is they have to means to just go their separate ways when they are sick of each other.
They’re ridiculous.
Maybe they should get married again?
You realize you’re basically describing arranged marriage, right? Which has a much higher success rate than the Western approach to marriage? Not saying that arranged marriage is perfect, but I think people forget that not everyone approaches marriage the same way. For many, it’s not about the passion and love, it’s about companionship with someone who has the same values and goals as you.
The argument that arranged marriages are more successful because of the divorce rate doesn’t factor in that if you’re in a culture with arranged marriages, there’s very likely a stigma, at the every least, and/or barriers to getting divorced. Staying together forever shouldn’t be the only metric used to determine whether a union is successful.
Eesh, well hopefully for them as they get to know each other they don’t discover something about the other that is a deal breaker… I suppose divorce is an option but that’s why you just wait before you marry and avoid the hassle.
Hey you could know someone for 2 years but if you haven’t lived together before, there is still A LOT you don’t know about them. Give this girl a break. She’s Indian, as am I. My culture has been doing the whole “arranged marriage” thing for centuries. It wasn’t that bizarre for you not to know the person you are marrying all that well. Now a days it is a bit different, but even dating can be taboo, and you can forget about living together before marriage unless your Indian parents are super liberal. I am sure Priyanka’s parents had an arranged marriage. So to marry someone you don’t know 100% inside/out may not be that foreign to her…for Nick it may be a different story though…
Her parents did not have a arranged marriage. In her Vogue interview she said that met while doctors at the same hospital.
“Arranged marriage” means many different things. Yes, they could have met while working together, and then told their parents about each other. They may not have dated is what I’m saying. Their families may have decided “yes this is a good match”. I know for anyone who isn’t Indian or doesn’t come from a culture where arranged marriages are common just wouldn’t understand.
I understand the cultural thing but as someone pointed out, her parents didn’t have that imposition, I don’t think they’d do that to her, so it sounds like she was raised with some modern beliefs. And there’s also his side of things. He’s certainly not from a culture that partakes in such a thing. His parents are very Christian and I recall reading when Kevin was married they were anti divorce but that’s all the more reason for him to have truly gotten to know her before marrying.
So… you’re defending arranged marriages? Like they’re a good thing? GIRL
I don’t think you understand. I just can’t explain it unless you come from a culture that partakes in it. Now a days it’s not what you think. They don’t force some random boy or girl on you…but we also usually don’t date either. It’s hard to explain so I just won’t bother. There is too much judgement here today.
I think, generally, it takes years to get to know your partner really well no matter who you are. So what if they married quickly, or had several ceremonies, etc.? They’re grown! I don’t see what they do that sets everybody off so much. Is it because she’s older than her husband and she’s a female? The vitriol seems to be directed at her mainly and I just don’t get it.
Marry (and marry and marry and marry x infinity) in haste, repent at leisure?
I’m sure the magic of getting married without knowing each other will turn to horror soon.
I would be legit shocked if these two are still together in 2 years…
Couldn’t be me, God forbid.
Quelle surprise. *eyeroll*
Why is everyone so up in arms about this? Living with someone is very different from just dating them. Of course they’re still getting to know each other! I dated my husband for 9 years (without living together) before marrying him and now that we live in the same house, we still manage to learn something new about each other every day. (It’s only been 7 months).
Also, their procreation plans are no ones business, and her comment about it was a very polite way of stating that.
People seriously need to lay off this couple and their life/wedding/marriage choices. Jeez.
I totally agree with you Lulu.
Can I ask what kinds or types of new things you’re learning about each other every other day? I simply have a general curiosity. I’ve been married for a little while and we’re going through a difficult period that comes partially from his quiet or reserved demeanor.