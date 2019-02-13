Priyanka Chopra admits that she & Nick Jonas are still getting to know each other

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement and 10 billion weddings made it like they had been together forever. Right now, at this moment, I couldn’t even tell you from memory how long they were actually together before their engagement, or how long their engagement was. The shenanigans and press around the engagement and wedding was just a constant barrage, or at least that’s the way it felt, so now I genuinely feel like they’ve been together for years and years. They have not. I’m looking it up now – they started dating in MAY OF LAST YEAR. They got engaged last July, two months later. Then the five dozen weddings, receptions, engagement parties, sponcon extravaganzas and religious ceremonies happened and I think we all aged about ten years over the course of those three months. But now that all of the wedding dust has settled, it turns out that Priyanka and Nick still don’t really know each other all that well. Still, they’re planning for babies. As one is wont to do when you marry a relative stranger a billion times.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were only together for a few months before they became husband and wife, so it makes sense that they’re still finding out new things about each other every day. “We haven’t changed [since marrying], strangely, because we’re still navigating being — because we didn’t even date for a long time — we’re navigating getting to know each other,” the actress, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Isn’t It Romantic premiere at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, February 11. “It’s just magical because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.” “Two weddings! A lot of parties, a lot of parties,” the Quantico alum told Us on Monday. “You know what? Hopefully [you] just get married once, so you got to celebrate it!” Now that they’re newlyweds, Chopra Jonas teased that she would like to collaborate with Jonas on a future project. “I’m pretty sure we will!” she said. “I don’t know how, but I’m pretty sure we will. We’re creative people and paths are bound to cross.” In the meantime, the couple have a different type of collaboration in mind: starting a family. “We both know that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much,” the former Bollywood star told Us and other reporters. “We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work, so I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

[From Us Weekly]

“I’m sure it will happen in an organic way”….granted, it’s none of my business and none of your business either. I hate that she’s even getting those questions about “starting a family soon?” and I hate that she’s answering them. Now, all that being said, chica is 36 and her answer about “it’s not something I think about very much” is a bit.. meh. Maybe she’s never tried to get pregnant before and so her answer is more of “we’ll see, we’re vaguely trying” and she didn’t want to get more specific.

As for Priyanka and Nick still getting to know each other… how old-school, marrying someone you barely know.